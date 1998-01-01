Mám problém zprovoznit TCNT0 dle svých představ

Zdravím všechny místní programátory, potřeboval bych Vás jako začátečník v assembleru pro AVR poprosit o radu. Nedávno jsem si napsal program pro ATMEGA 328 P-PU, ve kterém se snažím s pomocí TCNT0 využít CTC cyklu naprogramovat zpoždění (původně 1s, nyní jakékoliv rozumně sledovatelné, protože nevím přesně, jaký má Arduino krystal). To jsem chtěl vytvořit tak, že bude přerušení od přetečení časovače na hodnotě dané OCR2A počítáno. Vypadá to zatím, že časovač nějak funguje, (výstup OC2A svítí), ale nedaří se mi program rozchodit jako celek. Dokážete najít, kde jsem udělal chybu? Program je níže, Díky předem za jakékoliv podněty.
PS: Víte někdo o nějakém triviálním způsobu debugování programů pro ATMEGA 328 P-PU?
; TCCR0 registers addresses
.equ tccr0a, 0x44
.equ tccr0b, 0x45
.equ tcnt0, 0x46
.equ ocr0a, 0x47
.equ ocr0b, 0x48
.equ tifr0, 0x35
.equ timsk0, 0x6E
.equ io_tccr0a, 0x24
.equ io_tccr0b, 0x25
.equ io_tcnt0, 0x26
.equ io_ocr0a, 0x27
.equ io_ocr0b, 0x28
.equ io_tifr0, 0x15
; PORT registers addresses
.equ pinb, 0x23
.equ io_pinb, 0x3
.equ ddrb, 0x24
.equ io_ddrb, 0x4
.equ portb, 0x25
.equ io_portb, 0x5
.equ pinc, 0x26
.equ io_pinc, 0x6
.equ ddrc, 0x27
.equ io_ddrc, 0x7
.equ portc, 0x28
.equ io_portc, 0x8
.equ pind, 0x29
.equ io_pind, 0x9
.equ ddrd, 0x2A
.equ io_ddrd, 0xA
.equ portd, 0x2B
.equ io_portd, 0xB
; SREG and STACK registers addresses
.equ sreg, 0x5F
.equ io_sreg, 0x3F
.equ sph, 0x5E
.equ io_sph, 0x3E
.equ spl, 0x5D
.equ io_spl, 0x3D
; Constants
.equ RAMEND, 0x8FF ; End of SRAM for ATMEGA328P
.equ MILIS_VALUE, 0x7C ; EDIT: FUCK THE TIME, TCNT0 HAS NO 128 PRESCALER, PRESCALER WILL BE 1024 JUST BECAUSE I WANT PREVIOUS COMMENT HAS NO MEANING NOW ---> ; Time in milisecond counted for 16MHz with 128 prescaler
.org 0 ; RESTART interupt vector
rjmp INITIALIZATION ; Go to the start of the program
.org 0x1C ; TOV0 interupt vector
rjmp DELAY ; Create visible delay from counter interval
.org 0x34 ; Start the program right behind interupt vector table
INITIALIZATION:
ldi r16, hi8(RAMEND) ; High 8 bit value for SPH
out io_sph, r16 ; Store SPH value to SRAM
ldi r16, lo8(RAMEND) ; Low 8 bit value for SPL
out io_spl, r16 ; Store SPL value to SRAM
clr r16 ; R16 = 0
out io_sreg, r16 ; SREG = 0
ldi r16, 0xF0 ; Only high nibble is set
out io_ddrc, r16 ; High nibble in PORTB is set as output because of possibility to check possible error with ease
ldi r16, 0xF0 ; Byte for Output
out io_ddrd, r16 ; Pin OC0A and other pins (PORTD.7-4 included) is set as output
rcall TOOGLE_LED ; Inicialization LED and delay register(s) to the start condition
TCNT_INIT: ; TCNT0 Initialization - not used label
clr r16 ; Prepare value for counter stop, no FOC, third mode bit WGM2 is 0
out io_tccr0b, r16 ; Stop counter
out io_tcnt0, r16 ; Counting register = 0
ldi r16, 0x42 ; Set OC0A to toogle and CTC mode for TCNT0
out io_tccr0a, r16 ; Set control register a for timer 0
ldi r16, 0x1 ; Interupt on TOV0
sts timsk0, r16 ; Enable overflow interupt
ldi r16, MILIS_VALUE ; Count number for 125 count cycles
out io_ocr0a, r16 ; Set top value for counter 0
sei ; Enable ingerupts globaly
out io_tccr0b, 0x05 ; Set divisor to 1024, counter is running now!
MAIN_LOOP:
rjmp MAIN_LOOP ; Infinite loop because of getting interupt from TCNT0
DELAY: ; TOV0 interupt subroutine
in r20, io_sreg
clr r21
out io_sreg, R21
inc r18
cpi r18, 100
brlt END_DELAY
out io_sreg, R21
clr r18
inc r17
cpi r17, 100
brlt END_DELAY
out io_sreg, R21
clr r17
inc r19
cpi r19, 1
brlt END_DELAY
rcall TOOGLE_LED
out io_sreg, r20
END_DELAY:
reti
TOOGLE_LED:
ldi r17, 0x8 ; The highest bit of the lowest nibble is set for xor mask
in r16, io_portc ; Get actual value of port B
eor r16, r17 ; Toogle the highest pin of port B
out io_portc, r16 ; write changed value to the port B
clr r17 ; R17 = 0 <--- register is used for delay so it must be reseted
clr r18 ; R18 = 0 <--- register is used for delay so it must be reseted
clr r19 ; R19 = 0 <--- register is used for delay so it must be reseted
ret