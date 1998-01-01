Mám problém zprovoznit TCNT0 dle svých představ

Nerozumiem preco asm a nie C, asm ma vyznam pri presnom casovani, pokial vyuzivas casovace tak jedine mozno v obsluhe prerusenia par riadkov...



Avr studio ma softwarovy simulator, nainstaluj, hned najdes pricinu. Pokial chces realne vidiet hodnoty registrov, stavy pinov v mcu potrebujes avr dragon, stk500 .... Je viacero programatorov s podporou ladenia



Díky za info, ale AVR studio je podle všeho pouze pro Windows, zatímco já pracuji na linuxu. Pro AVR je tady k dispozici nějaká sada toolů, ale nevšiml jsem si něčeho, co by se podobalo softwarovému simulátoru. Jinak v asm programuji, protože se jej chci naučit a dobře mu rozumět. Je mi jasné, že to má sva úskalí, stejně jako výhody, ostatně plánuji psát programy také v C.