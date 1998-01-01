DevOps_Angee

Place: Prague
Reporting to: CTO
Company Overview:
Angee develops cloud-driven intelligent home security and connected home solutions. Its first product was successfully backed on Kickstarter and will be introduced to the market in the beginning of 2017.
Angee is combining intelligent hardware, software, and services to deliver a complete, autonomous, and easy-to-use solution for home security and beyond.
The company has offices in Palo Alto, USA and R&D in Prague, Czech Republic.
Description of Role:
Do you have the drive and ambition to become important part to deliver exciting software & hardware products to the global markets? This is exciting opportunity to join a young company and work on ambitious and challenging projects in smart, world-class team.
Key Tasks and Responsibilities of the Role:
Manage GitLab and CI systems built on it
Purchase and reparation of computer equipment
Manage virtual servers
Manage local area network
Manage accounts for services
Skills, Experience and Qualifications Required:
Manage Linux, BASH, SSH
Networking technologies
Docker
GNU Make
Advantages:
AWS
VirtualBox
Basic knowledge of Windows
MySQL database, NoSQL
Fundamentals of C ++ / Java / CMake
Python 3.5.
Angee has a forward looking and growth-inspired culture and the successful candidate must be a self-drive, able to work well and deliver excellent results using his/her own initiative. Resourcefulness and a sound understanding of as well as extensive experience in the software and/or hardware product development are further requirements.
This offer is only for candidates accepting real challenge to compete with the best and not looking just for rewards and company benefits.
Who should interested people contact patricia@meetangee.com
