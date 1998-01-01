reklama

  1. Fórum Root.cz
  2. Práce
  3. Nabízím práci (Moderátor: Tomáš Krause)
  4. Web Developer / Front-end Developer
« předchozí další »
Stran: [1]

Web Developer / Front-end Developer

  • 2 Odpovědí
  • 104 Zhlédnutí

tildeslash

Web Developer / Front-end Developer
« kdy: Dnes v 11:55:36 »
The Monit team is looking for help to improve https://mmonit.com and to create a small web application in PHP, about 10 pages, with a database back-end.

We also need help with the M/Monit front-end Application. This is pure front-end work in Javascript with no PHP. If you
do not know PHP and databases, but know front-end development, you can still apply.

Skills & Requirements:
  • PHP, the web-application will be developed using the Laravel PHP Framework
  • MySQL or PostgreSQL
  • HTML5 / CSS / Javascript
  • You’ll need English language skills so that you can communicate effectively with the team on Skype

Additional experience which would be a plus:

Specification
Start: ASAP
Location: Remote, part-time job possible, students are welcomed
Payment: 540 czk/hour
Contact: Please apply to info@mmonit.com with your CV
Company: Tildeslash, Oslo, Norway
IP zaznamenána

Reklama

  • * * * * *

reklama

drn

Re:Web Developer / Front-end Developer
« Odpověď #1 kdy: Dnes v 13:17:33 »
Citace: tildeslash  Dnes v 11:55:36
Start: ASAP
Location: Remote, part-time job possible, students are welcomed
Payment: 540 czk/hour
Contact: Please apply to info@mmonit.com with your CV
Company: Tildeslash, Oslo, Norway

Funny payment...avg wage  was 800 czk/hour in Norway
IP zaznamenána

javaman ()

Re:Web Developer / Front-end Developer
« Odpověď #2 kdy: Dnes v 13:56:12 »
Ale ty budeš u nás a ne u nich :D To je jako dělat pro USA a chtít mzdu jak ve větším městě u nich. Za jejich peníze si můžou nakoupti jejich lidi a ne nějaký odpad z dálky.
IP zaznamenána
Stran: [1]
« předchozí další »
  1. Fórum Root.cz
  2. Práce
  3. Nabízím práci (Moderátor: Tomáš Krause)
  4. Web Developer / Front-end Developer
 

+ Rychlá odpověď

reklama