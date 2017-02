Web Developer / Front-end Developer

PHP, the web-application will be developed using the Laravel PHP Framework

MySQL or PostgreSQL

HTML5 / CSS / Javascript

You’ll need English language skills so that you can communicate effectively with the team on Skype



jQuery (https://jquery.com)

Knockout (http://knockoutjs.com)

Laravel (https://laravel.com)

Bootstrap (http://getbootstrap.com)

Javascript build environment. E.g. Gulp

UI and UX design

The Monit team is looking for help to improve https://mmonit.com and to create a small web application in PHP, about 10 pages, with a database back-end.We also need help with the M/Monit front-end Application. This is pure front-end work in Javascript with no PHP. If youdo not know PHP and databases, but know front-end development, you can still apply.Start: ASAPLocation: Remote, part-time job possible, students are welcomedPayment: 540 czk/hourContact: Please apply to info@mmonit.com with your CVCompany: Tildeslash, Oslo, Norway