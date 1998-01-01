Web Developer / Front-end Developer

The Monit team is looking for help to improve https://mmonit.com
and to create a small web application in PHP, about 10 pages, with a database back-end.
We also need help with the M/Monit front-end Application. This is pure front-end work in Javascript with no PHP. If you
do not know PHP and databases, but know front-end development, you can still apply.Skills & Requirements:
Additional experience which would be a plus:Specification
- PHP, the web-application will be developed using the Laravel PHP Framework
- MySQL or PostgreSQL
- HTML5 / CSS / Javascript
- You’ll need English language skills so that you can communicate effectively with the team on Skype
Start: ASAP
Location: Remote, part-time job possible, students are welcomed
Payment: 540 czk/hour
Contact: Please apply to info@mmonit.com
with your CV
Company: Tildeslash, Oslo, Norway