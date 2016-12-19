Rozluštění stavu disku ze smartctl

Ešte by som dodal, že ten disk dosiahol v minulosti teplotu 57 stupňov (threshold je 55), čo mohlo prispieť k terajšiemu zlému stavu. Aj v tom prvom výpise (počas behu extended testu) mal momentálnu teplotu 51 stupňov, čo sa mi zdá tiež pomerne dosť (test nebýva veľmi agresívny).

Podľa popisu je to laptopový model; Ťažko povedať, kde je tam umiestnený teplotný senzor a či náhodou tá SSD časť nemala ešte vyššiu teplotu. A či zdroj prehrievania je disk samotný, alebo je to noťáskom, v ktorom je disk umiestnený.

Takže pri tom zálohovaní dát by som dal veľký pozor, aby sa disk práve vtedy neprehrial a neodišiel nadobro predtým, než budú dáta odzálohované...



A inak tých 8 realokovaných sektorov tiež znamená, že ten disk nie je v najlepšom stave - neviem, či sa do toho počítajú len "platňové" sektory (čo by značilo, že ten disk má najmenej dva rôzne problémy) alebo aj sektory v SSD časti (v tom prípade to bude súvisieť s tou prvou chybou), ale už som videl aj úplne novo vybalené disky s realokovanými sektormi (skrátka sa pokúšali predať aj evidentný šrot ako nový kus). Na to by som dal pozor pri novom kuse, ak sa tento dá ešte vyreklamovať... A ak sa už vyreklamovať nedá, tak pri kapacite 500 GB by som skôr uvažoval o komplet SSD a nie takomto hybride...