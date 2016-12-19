Rozluštění stavu disku ze smartctl

pomohli by ste mi rozlustit tento vystup zo smartctl
smartctl 6.5 2016-01-24 r4214 [x86_64-linux-4.4.0-53-generic] (local build)
Copyright (C) 2002-16, Bruce Allen, Christian Franke, www.smartmontools.org
=== START OF INFORMATION SECTION ===
Model Family: Seagate Laptop SSHD
Device Model: ST500LM000-SSHD-8GB
Serial Number:
LU WWN Device Id:
Firmware Version: LVD3
User Capacity: 500 107 862 016 bytes [500 GB]
Sector Sizes: 512 bytes logical, 4096 bytes physical
Rotation Rate: 5400 rpm
Form Factor: 2.5 inches
Device is: In smartctl database [for details use: -P show]
ATA Version is: ACS-2, ACS-3 T13/2161-D revision 3b
SATA Version is: SATA 3.1, 6.0 Gb/s (current: 6.0 Gb/s)
Local Time is: Mon Dec 19 18:49:49 2016 CET
SMART support is: Available - device has SMART capability.
SMART support is: Enabled
=== START OF READ SMART DATA SECTION ===
SMART overall-health self-assessment test result: PASSED
See vendor-specific Attribute list for marginal Attributes.
General SMART Values:
Offline data collection status: (0x00) Offline data collection activity
was never started.
Auto Offline Data Collection: Disabled.
Self-test execution status: ( 248) Self-test routine in progress...
80% of test remaining.
Total time to complete Offline
data collection: ( 139) seconds.
Offline data collection
capabilities: (0x73) SMART execute Offline immediate.
Auto Offline data collection on/off support.
Suspend Offline collection upon new
command.
No Offline surface scan supported.
Self-test supported.
Conveyance Self-test supported.
Selective Self-test supported.
SMART capabilities: (0x0003) Saves SMART data before entering
power-saving mode.
Supports SMART auto save timer.
Error logging capability: (0x01) Error logging supported.
General Purpose Logging supported.
Short self-test routine
recommended polling time: ( 1) minutes.
Extended self-test routine
recommended polling time: ( 97) minutes.
Conveyance self-test routine
recommended polling time: ( 2) minutes.
SCT capabilities: (0x1081) SCT Status supported.
SMART Attributes Data Structure revision number: 10
Vendor Specific SMART Attributes with Thresholds:
ID# ATTRIBUTE_NAME FLAG VALUE WORST THRESH TYPE UPDATED WHEN_FAILED RAW_VALUE
1 Raw_Read_Error_Rate 0x000f 118 099 006 Pre-fail Always - 187545896
3 Spin_Up_Time 0x0003 099 098 000 Pre-fail Always - 0
4 Start_Stop_Count 0x0032 098 098 020 Old_age Always - 2726
5 Reallocated_Sector_Ct 0x0033 100 100 010 Pre-fail Always - 8
7 Seek_Error_Rate 0x000f 071 057 030 Pre-fail Always - 38759025117
9 Power_On_Hours 0x0032 092 092 000 Old_age Always - 7442
10 Spin_Retry_Count 0x0013 100 100 097 Pre-fail Always - 0
12 Power_Cycle_Count 0x0032 098 098 020 Old_age Always - 2617
184 End-to-End_Error 0x0032 091 091 099 Old_age Always FAILING_NOW 9
187 Reported_Uncorrect 0x0032 074 074 000 Old_age Always - 26
188 Command_Timeout 0x0032 100 099 000 Old_age Always - 10
189 High_Fly_Writes 0x003a 061 061 000 Old_age Always - 39
190 Airflow_Temperature_Cel 0x0022 049 043 045 Old_age Always In_the_past 51 (Min/Max 23/51 #24)
191 G-Sense_Error_Rate 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 0
192 Power-Off_Retract_Count 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 146
193 Load_Cycle_Count 0x0032 086 086 000 Old_age Always - 29835
194 Temperature_Celsius 0x0022 051 057 000 Old_age Always - 51 (0 16 0 0 0)
197 Current_Pending_Sector 0x0012 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 0
198 Offline_Uncorrectable 0x0010 100 100 000 Old_age Offline - 0
199 UDMA_CRC_Error_Count 0x003e 200 200 000 Old_age Always - 0
254 Free_Fall_Sensor 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 0
SMART Error Log Version: 1
ATA Error Count: 55 (device log contains only the most recent five errors)
CR = Command Register [HEX]
FR = Features Register [HEX]
SC = Sector Count Register [HEX]
SN = Sector Number Register [HEX]
CL = Cylinder Low Register [HEX]
CH = Cylinder High Register [HEX]
DH = Device/Head Register [HEX]
DC = Device Command Register [HEX]
ER = Error register [HEX]
ST = Status register [HEX]
Powered_Up_Time is measured from power on, and printed as
DDd+hh:mm:SS.sss where DD=days, hh=hours, mm=minutes,
SS=sec, and sss=millisec. It "wraps" after 49.710 days.
Error 55 occurred at disk power-on lifetime: 7389 hours (307 days + 21 hours)
When the command that caused the error occurred, the device was active or idle.
After command completion occurred, registers were:
ER ST SC SN CL CH DH
-- -- -- -- -- -- --
40 51 00 14 0b 40 02 Error: UNC at LBA = 0x02400b14 = 37751572
Commands leading to the command that caused the error were:
CR FR SC SN CL CH DH DC Powered_Up_Time Command/Feature_Name
-- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- ---------------- --------------------
60 00 00 08 0c 40 42 00 00:00:24.653 READ FPDMA QUEUED
60 00 00 08 0b 40 42 00 00:00:24.653 READ FPDMA QUEUED
60 00 08 20 5f 04 44 00 00:00:24.627 READ FPDMA QUEUED
60 00 00 08 0a 40 42 00 00:00:24.627 READ FPDMA QUEUED
ef 10 02 00 00 00 a0 00 00:00:24.626 SET FEATURES [Enable SATA feature]
Error 54 occurred at disk power-on lifetime: 7389 hours (307 days + 21 hours)
When the command that caused the error occurred, the device was active or idle.
After command completion occurred, registers were:
ER ST SC SN CL CH DH
-- -- -- -- -- -- --
40 51 00 2e 12 40 02 Error: UNC at LBA = 0x0240122e = 37753390
Commands leading to the command that caused the error were:
CR FR SC SN CL CH DH DC Powered_Up_Time Command/Feature_Name
-- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- ---------------- --------------------
c8 00 1c 24 12 40 e2 00 00:00:05.702 READ DMA
c8 00 24 00 12 40 e2 00 00:00:05.702 READ DMA
c8 00 21 1f 08 00 e0 00 00:00:05.701 READ DMA
c8 00 1f 00 08 00 e0 00 00:00:05.701 READ DMA
c8 00 20 e0 07 00 e0 00 00:00:05.701 READ DMA
Error 53 occurred at disk power-on lifetime: 7389 hours (307 days + 21 hours)
When the command that caused the error occurred, the device was active or idle.
After command completion occurred, registers were:
ER ST SC SN CL CH DH
-- -- -- -- -- -- --
40 51 00 82 0f 40 02 Error: UNC at LBA = 0x02400f82 = 37752706
Commands leading to the command that caused the error were:
CR FR SC SN CL CH DH DC Powered_Up_Time Command/Feature_Name
-- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- ---------------- --------------------
c8 00 2e 80 0f 40 e2 00 00:00:04.891 READ DMA
25 00 26 ff ff ff ef 00 00:00:04.890 READ DMA EXT
25 00 0d ff ff ff ef 00 00:00:04.885 READ DMA EXT
25 00 33 ff ff ff ef 00 00:00:04.869 READ DMA EXT
c8 00 11 af f3 c4 e1 00 00:00:04.869 READ DMA
Error 52 occurred at disk power-on lifetime: 7383 hours (307 days + 15 hours)
When the command that caused the error occurred, the device was active or idle.
After command completion occurred, registers were:
ER ST SC SN CL CH DH
-- -- -- -- -- -- --
40 51 00 10 17 4a 00 Error: UNC at LBA = 0x004a1710 = 4855568
Commands leading to the command that caused the error were:
CR FR SC SN CL CH DH DC Powered_Up_Time Command/Feature_Name
-- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- ---------------- --------------------
60 00 90 10 17 4a 40 00 00:00:49.334 READ FPDMA QUEUED
60 00 e0 18 34 38 40 00 00:00:49.310 READ FPDMA QUEUED
60 00 90 48 35 38 40 00 00:00:49.308 READ FPDMA QUEUED
60 00 20 b8 15 4a 40 00 00:00:49.304 READ FPDMA QUEUED
60 00 60 a0 09 cf 4f 00 00:00:49.290 READ FPDMA QUEUED
Error 51 occurred at disk power-on lifetime: 7374 hours (307 days + 6 hours)
When the command that caused the error occurred, the device was active or idle.
After command completion occurred, registers were:
ER ST SC SN CL CH DH
-- -- -- -- -- -- --
40 51 00 ff ff ff 0f Error: UNC at LBA = 0x0fffffff = 268435455
Commands leading to the command that caused the error were:
CR FR SC SN CL CH DH DC Powered_Up_Time Command/Feature_Name
-- -- -- -- -- -- -- -- ---------------- --------------------
42 11 00 ff ff ff ef 00 03:59:34.929 READ VERIFY SECTOR(S) EXT
42 11 00 ff ff ff ef 00 03:59:29.768 READ VERIFY SECTOR(S) EXT
42 11 00 ff ff ff ef 00 03:59:24.621 READ VERIFY SECTOR(S) EXT
42 11 00 ff ff ff ef 00 03:59:19.484 READ VERIFY SECTOR(S) EXT
42 11 00 ff ff ff ef 00 03:59:14.347 READ VERIFY SECTOR(S) EXT
SMART Self-test log structure revision number 1
Num Test_Description Status Remaining LifeTime(hours) LBA_of_first_error
# 1 Extended offline Self-test routine in progress 80% 7442 -
# 2 Short offline Completed without error 00% 7401 -
# 3 Vendor (0x50) Completed without error 00% 7370 -
# 4 Short offline Completed without error 00% 7370 -
SMART Selective self-test log data structure revision number 1
SPAN MIN_LBA MAX_LBA CURRENT_TEST_STATUS
1 0 0 Not_testing
2 0 0 Not_testing
3 0 0 Not_testing
4 0 0 Not_testing
5 0 0 Not_testing
Selective self-test flags (0x0):
After scanning selected spans, do NOT read-scan remainder of disk.
If Selective self-test is pending on power-up, resume after 0 minute delay.