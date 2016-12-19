reklama

Rozluštění stavu disku ze smartctl

Rozluštění stavu disku ze smartctl
« kdy: 19. 12. 2016, 19:30:58 »
pomohli by ste mi rozlustit tento vystup zo smartctl
smartctl 6.5 2016-01-24 r4214 [x86_64-linux-4.4.0-53-generic] (local build)
Copyright (C) 2002-16, Bruce Allen, Christian Franke, www.smartmontools.org

=== START OF INFORMATION SECTION ===
Model Family:     Seagate Laptop SSHD
Device Model:     ST500LM000-SSHD-8GB
Serial Number:   
LU WWN Device Id:
Firmware Version: LVD3
User Capacity:    500 107 862 016 bytes [500 GB]
Sector Sizes:     512 bytes logical, 4096 bytes physical
Rotation Rate:    5400 rpm
Form Factor:      2.5 inches
Device is:        In smartctl database [for details use: -P show]
ATA Version is:   ACS-2, ACS-3 T13/2161-D revision 3b
SATA Version is:  SATA 3.1, 6.0 Gb/s (current: 6.0 Gb/s)
Local Time is:    Mon Dec 19 18:49:49 2016 CET
SMART support is: Available - device has SMART capability.
SMART support is: Enabled

=== START OF READ SMART DATA SECTION ===
SMART overall-health self-assessment test result: PASSED
See vendor-specific Attribute list for marginal Attributes.

General SMART Values:
Offline data collection status:  (0x00) Offline data collection activity
was never started.
Auto Offline Data Collection: Disabled.
Self-test execution status:      ( 248) Self-test routine in progress...
80% of test remaining.
Total time to complete Offline
data collection: (  139) seconds.
Offline data collection
capabilities: (0x73) SMART execute Offline immediate.
Auto Offline data collection on/off support.
Suspend Offline collection upon new
command.
No Offline surface scan supported.
Self-test supported.
Conveyance Self-test supported.
Selective Self-test supported.
SMART capabilities:            (0x0003) Saves SMART data before entering
power-saving mode.
Supports SMART auto save timer.
Error logging capability:        (0x01) Error logging supported.
General Purpose Logging supported.
Short self-test routine
recommended polling time: (   1) minutes.
Extended self-test routine
recommended polling time: (  97) minutes.
Conveyance self-test routine
recommended polling time: (   2) minutes.
SCT capabilities:        (0x1081) SCT Status supported.

SMART Attributes Data Structure revision number: 10
Vendor Specific SMART Attributes with Thresholds:
ID# ATTRIBUTE_NAME          FLAG     VALUE WORST THRESH TYPE      UPDATED  WHEN_FAILED RAW_VALUE
  1 Raw_Read_Error_Rate     0x000f   118   099   006    Pre-fail  Always       -       187545896
  3 Spin_Up_Time            0x0003   099   098   000    Pre-fail  Always       -       0
  4 Start_Stop_Count        0x0032   098   098   020    Old_age   Always       -       2726
  5 Reallocated_Sector_Ct   0x0033   100   100   010    Pre-fail  Always       -       8
  7 Seek_Error_Rate         0x000f   071   057   030    Pre-fail  Always       -       38759025117
  9 Power_On_Hours          0x0032   092   092   000    Old_age   Always       -       7442
 10 Spin_Retry_Count        0x0013   100   100   097    Pre-fail  Always       -       0
 12 Power_Cycle_Count       0x0032   098   098   020    Old_age   Always       -       2617
184 End-to-End_Error        0x0032   091   091   099    Old_age   Always   FAILING_NOW 9
187 Reported_Uncorrect      0x0032   074   074   000    Old_age   Always       -       26
188 Command_Timeout         0x0032   100   099   000    Old_age   Always       -       10
189 High_Fly_Writes         0x003a   061   061   000    Old_age   Always       -       39
190 Airflow_Temperature_Cel 0x0022   049   043   045    Old_age   Always   In_the_past 51 (Min/Max 23/51 #24)
191 G-Sense_Error_Rate      0x0032   100   100   000    Old_age   Always       -       0
192 Power-Off_Retract_Count 0x0032   100   100   000    Old_age   Always       -       146
193 Load_Cycle_Count        0x0032   086   086   000    Old_age   Always       -       29835
194 Temperature_Celsius     0x0022   051   057   000    Old_age   Always       -       51 (0 16 0 0 0)
197 Current_Pending_Sector  0x0012   100   100   000    Old_age   Always       -       0
198 Offline_Uncorrectable   0x0010   100   100   000    Old_age   Offline      -       0
199 UDMA_CRC_Error_Count    0x003e   200   200   000    Old_age   Always       -       0
254 Free_Fall_Sensor        0x0032   100   100   000    Old_age   Always       -       0

SMART Error Log Version: 1
ATA Error Count: 55 (device log contains only the most recent five errors)
CR = Command Register [HEX]
FR = Features Register [HEX]
SC = Sector Count Register [HEX]
SN = Sector Number Register [HEX]
CL = Cylinder Low Register [HEX]
CH = Cylinder High Register [HEX]
DH = Device/Head Register [HEX]
DC = Device Command Register [HEX]
ER = Error register [HEX]
ST = Status register [HEX]
Powered_Up_Time is measured from power on, and printed as
DDd+hh:mm:SS.sss where DD=days, hh=hours, mm=minutes,
SS=sec, and sss=millisec. It "wraps" after 49.710 days.

Error 55 occurred at disk power-on lifetime: 7389 hours (307 days + 21 hours)
  When the command that caused the error occurred, the device was active or idle.

  After command completion occurred, registers were:
  ER ST SC SN CL CH DH
  -- -- -- -- -- -- --
  40 51 00 14 0b 40 02  Error: UNC at LBA = 0x02400b14 = 37751572

  Commands leading to the command that caused the error were:
  CR FR SC SN CL CH DH DC   Powered_Up_Time  Command/Feature_Name
  -- -- -- -- -- -- -- --  ----------------  --------------------
  60 00 00 08 0c 40 42 00      00:00:24.653  READ FPDMA QUEUED
  60 00 00 08 0b 40 42 00      00:00:24.653  READ FPDMA QUEUED
  60 00 08 20 5f 04 44 00      00:00:24.627  READ FPDMA QUEUED
  60 00 00 08 0a 40 42 00      00:00:24.627  READ FPDMA QUEUED
  ef 10 02 00 00 00 a0 00      00:00:24.626  SET FEATURES [Enable SATA feature]

Error 54 occurred at disk power-on lifetime: 7389 hours (307 days + 21 hours)
  When the command that caused the error occurred, the device was active or idle.

  After command completion occurred, registers were:
  ER ST SC SN CL CH DH
  -- -- -- -- -- -- --
  40 51 00 2e 12 40 02  Error: UNC at LBA = 0x0240122e = 37753390

  Commands leading to the command that caused the error were:
  CR FR SC SN CL CH DH DC   Powered_Up_Time  Command/Feature_Name
  -- -- -- -- -- -- -- --  ----------------  --------------------
  c8 00 1c 24 12 40 e2 00      00:00:05.702  READ DMA
  c8 00 24 00 12 40 e2 00      00:00:05.702  READ DMA
  c8 00 21 1f 08 00 e0 00      00:00:05.701  READ DMA
  c8 00 1f 00 08 00 e0 00      00:00:05.701  READ DMA
  c8 00 20 e0 07 00 e0 00      00:00:05.701  READ DMA

Error 53 occurred at disk power-on lifetime: 7389 hours (307 days + 21 hours)
  When the command that caused the error occurred, the device was active or idle.

  After command completion occurred, registers were:
  ER ST SC SN CL CH DH
  -- -- -- -- -- -- --
  40 51 00 82 0f 40 02  Error: UNC at LBA = 0x02400f82 = 37752706

  Commands leading to the command that caused the error were:
  CR FR SC SN CL CH DH DC   Powered_Up_Time  Command/Feature_Name
  -- -- -- -- -- -- -- --  ----------------  --------------------
  c8 00 2e 80 0f 40 e2 00      00:00:04.891  READ DMA
  25 00 26 ff ff ff ef 00      00:00:04.890  READ DMA EXT
  25 00 0d ff ff ff ef 00      00:00:04.885  READ DMA EXT
  25 00 33 ff ff ff ef 00      00:00:04.869  READ DMA EXT
  c8 00 11 af f3 c4 e1 00      00:00:04.869  READ DMA

Error 52 occurred at disk power-on lifetime: 7383 hours (307 days + 15 hours)
  When the command that caused the error occurred, the device was active or idle.

  After command completion occurred, registers were:
  ER ST SC SN CL CH DH
  -- -- -- -- -- -- --
  40 51 00 10 17 4a 00  Error: UNC at LBA = 0x004a1710 = 4855568

  Commands leading to the command that caused the error were:
  CR FR SC SN CL CH DH DC   Powered_Up_Time  Command/Feature_Name
  -- -- -- -- -- -- -- --  ----------------  --------------------
  60 00 90 10 17 4a 40 00      00:00:49.334  READ FPDMA QUEUED
  60 00 e0 18 34 38 40 00      00:00:49.310  READ FPDMA QUEUED
  60 00 90 48 35 38 40 00      00:00:49.308  READ FPDMA QUEUED
  60 00 20 b8 15 4a 40 00      00:00:49.304  READ FPDMA QUEUED
  60 00 60 a0 09 cf 4f 00      00:00:49.290  READ FPDMA QUEUED

Error 51 occurred at disk power-on lifetime: 7374 hours (307 days + 6 hours)
  When the command that caused the error occurred, the device was active or idle.

  After command completion occurred, registers were:
  ER ST SC SN CL CH DH
  -- -- -- -- -- -- --
  40 51 00 ff ff ff 0f  Error: UNC at LBA = 0x0fffffff = 268435455

  Commands leading to the command that caused the error were:
  CR FR SC SN CL CH DH DC   Powered_Up_Time  Command/Feature_Name
  -- -- -- -- -- -- -- --  ----------------  --------------------
  42 11 00 ff ff ff ef 00      03:59:34.929  READ VERIFY SECTOR(S) EXT
  42 11 00 ff ff ff ef 00      03:59:29.768  READ VERIFY SECTOR(S) EXT
  42 11 00 ff ff ff ef 00      03:59:24.621  READ VERIFY SECTOR(S) EXT
  42 11 00 ff ff ff ef 00      03:59:19.484  READ VERIFY SECTOR(S) EXT
  42 11 00 ff ff ff ef 00      03:59:14.347  READ VERIFY SECTOR(S) EXT

SMART Self-test log structure revision number 1
Num  Test_Description    Status                  Remaining  LifeTime(hours)  LBA_of_first_error
# 1  Extended offline    Self-test routine in progress 80%      7442         -
# 2  Short offline       Completed without error       00%      7401         -
# 3  Vendor (0x50)       Completed without error       00%      7370         -
# 4  Short offline       Completed without error       00%      7370         -

SMART Selective self-test log data structure revision number 1
 SPAN  MIN_LBA  MAX_LBA  CURRENT_TEST_STATUS
    1        0        0  Not_testing
    2        0        0  Not_testing
    3        0        0  Not_testing
    4        0        0  Not_testing
    5        0        0  Not_testing
Selective self-test flags (0x0):
  After scanning selected spans, do NOT read-scan remainder of disk.
If Selective self-test is pending on power-up, resume after 0 minute delay.
« Poslední změna: 19. 12. 2016, 19:43:02 od Petr Krčmář »
Lol Phirae

Re:Rozluštění stavu disku ze smartctl
« Odpověď #1 kdy: 19. 12. 2016, 19:52:34 »
Stav: těsně před smrtí. Jako nevím co k luštění na "FAILING NOW" nebo u těch mraků dalších chyb k učinění závěru, že ten disk cobydup zdechne.

Jestli nemáš zálohu, docela bych se potil.  ::)
Fantomas

Re:Rozluštění stavu disku ze smartctl
« Odpověď #2 kdy: 19. 12. 2016, 20:11:59 »
Posledni test neni dokonceny, ale tipuji na read failure. Je na konecne, prehod data na jiny a pokracuj v praci.
Pavouk106

Re:Rozluštění stavu disku ze smartctl
« Odpověď #3 kdy: 19. 12. 2016, 20:26:00 »
Přidávám se - je načase z něj fofrem vysypat co ještě jde. Možná už něco ani nepůjde...
trubicoid2

Re:Rozluštění stavu disku ze smartctl
« Odpověď #4 kdy: 19. 12. 2016, 21:22:53 »
tak mozna to jeste nema za sebou, jen je nalomenej, tak muze jeste par let slouzit
posli vypis, jak dojede test
JardaP .

Re:Rozluštění stavu disku ze smartctl
« Odpověď #5 kdy: 19. 12. 2016, 22:03:32 »
Mozna by udelal lepe, kdyby test prerusil a radsi honem zalohoval, dokud muze. Na druhou stranu ten disk ma pry najeto jen nejakych 10 mesicu, zatimco ja mam disk, co ma najeto 3 a pul roku a furt jede, i kdyz radsi zalohuji casteji nez driv. Mozna ten jeho disk je nejaky divny uzasny model, co se hned posere. Je to 512 GB a muj je jeste jen 160. Bych na to pustil badblocks a jestli skytne, sel by na reklamaci. Jestli porad davaji 3 roky zaruky, treba by se to jeste stihlo i bez prodejniho dokladu.
s

Re:Rozluštění stavu disku ze smartctl
« Odpověď #6 kdy: 19. 12. 2016, 22:11:52 »
=== START OF INFORMATION SECTION ===
Model Family:     Seagate Laptop SSHD
Device Model:     ST500LM000-SSHD-8GB
Serial Number:   
LU WWN Device Id:
Firmware Version: LVD3
User Capacity:    500 107 862 016 bytes [500 GB]
Sector Sizes:     512 bytes logical, 4096 bytes physical
Rotation Rate:    5400 rpm
Form Factor:      2.5 inches
Device is:        In smartctl database [for details use: -P show]
ATA Version is:   ACS-2, ACS-3 T13/2161-D revision 3b
SATA Version is:  SATA 3.1, 6.0 Gb/s (current: 6.0 Gb/s)
Local Time is:    Mon Dec 19 22:08:06 2016 CET
SMART support is: Available - device has SMART capability.
SMART support is: Enabled

=== START OF READ SMART DATA SECTION ===
SMART overall-health self-assessment test result: PASSED
See vendor-specific Attribute list for marginal Attributes.

General SMART Values:
Offline data collection status:  (0x00) Offline data collection activity
was never started.
Auto Offline Data Collection: Disabled.
Self-test execution status:      (   0) The previous self-test routine completed
without error or no self-test has ever
been run.
Total time to complete Offline
data collection: (  139) seconds.
Offline data collection
capabilities: (0x73) SMART execute Offline immediate.
Auto Offline data collection on/off support.
Suspend Offline collection upon new
command.
No Offline surface scan supported.
Self-test supported.
Conveyance Self-test supported.
Selective Self-test supported.
SMART capabilities:            (0x0003) Saves SMART data before entering
power-saving mode.
Supports SMART auto save timer.
Error logging capability:        (0x01) Error logging supported.
General Purpose Logging supported.
Short self-test routine
recommended polling time: (   1) minutes.
Extended self-test routine
recommended polling time: (  97) minutes.
Conveyance self-test routine
recommended polling time: (   2) minutes.
SCT capabilities:        (0x1081) SCT Status supported.

SMART Attributes Data Structure revision number: 10
Vendor Specific SMART Attributes with Thresholds:
ID# ATTRIBUTE_NAME          FLAG     VALUE WORST THRESH TYPE      UPDATED  WHEN_FAILED RAW_VALUE
  1 Raw_Read_Error_Rate     0x000f   118   099   006    Pre-fail  Always       -       191282600
  3 Spin_Up_Time            0x0003   099   098   000    Pre-fail  Always       -       0
  4 Start_Stop_Count        0x0032   098   098   020    Old_age   Always       -       2726
  5 Reallocated_Sector_Ct   0x0033   100   100   010    Pre-fail  Always       -       8
  7 Seek_Error_Rate         0x000f   071   057   030    Pre-fail  Always       -       38759046341
  9 Power_On_Hours          0x0032   092   092   000    Old_age   Always       -       7445
 10 Spin_Retry_Count        0x0013   100   100   097    Pre-fail  Always       -       0
 12 Power_Cycle_Count       0x0032   098   098   020    Old_age   Always       -       2617
184 End-to-End_Error        0x0032   091   091   099    Old_age   Always   FAILING_NOW 9
187 Reported_Uncorrect      0x0032   074   074   000    Old_age   Always       -       26
188 Command_Timeout         0x0032   100   099   000    Old_age   Always       -       10
189 High_Fly_Writes         0x003a   061   061   000    Old_age   Always       -       39
190 Airflow_Temperature_Cel 0x0022   056   043   045    Old_age   Always   In_the_past 44 (Min/Max 23/53 #24)
191 G-Sense_Error_Rate      0x0032   100   100   000    Old_age   Always       -       0
192 Power-Off_Retract_Count 0x0032   100   100   000    Old_age   Always       -       146
193 Load_Cycle_Count        0x0032   086   086   000    Old_age   Always       -       29839
194 Temperature_Celsius     0x0022   044   057   000    Old_age   Always       -       44 (0 16 0 0 0)
197 Current_Pending_Sector  0x0012   100   100   000    Old_age   Always       -       0
198 Offline_Uncorrectable   0x0010   100   100   000    Old_age   Offline      -       0
199 UDMA_CRC_Error_Count    0x003e   200   200   000    Old_age   Always       -       0
254 Free_Fall_Sensor        0x0032   100   100   000    Old_age   Always       -       0

SMART Error Log Version: 1
ATA Error Count: 55 (device log contains only the most recent five errors)
CR = Command Register [HEX]
FR = Features Register [HEX]
SC = Sector Count Register [HEX]
SN = Sector Number Register [HEX]
CL = Cylinder Low Register [HEX]
CH = Cylinder High Register [HEX]
DH = Device/Head Register [HEX]
DC = Device Command Register [HEX]
ER = Error register [HEX]
ST = Status register [HEX]
Powered_Up_Time is measured from power on, and printed as
DDd+hh:mm:SS.sss where DD=days, hh=hours, mm=minutes,
SS=sec, and sss=millisec. It "wraps" after 49.710 days.

Error 55 occurred at disk power-on lifetime: 7389 hours (307 days + 21 hours)
  When the command that caused the error occurred, the device was active or idle.

  After command completion occurred, registers were:
  ER ST SC SN CL CH DH
  -- -- -- -- -- -- --
  40 51 00 14 0b 40 02  Error: UNC at LBA = 0x02400b14 = 37751572

  Commands leading to the command that caused the error were:
  CR FR SC SN CL CH DH DC   Powered_Up_Time  Command/Feature_Name
  -- -- -- -- -- -- -- --  ----------------  --------------------
  60 00 00 08 0c 40 42 00      00:00:24.653  READ FPDMA QUEUED
  60 00 00 08 0b 40 42 00      00:00:24.653  READ FPDMA QUEUED
  60 00 08 20 5f 04 44 00      00:00:24.627  READ FPDMA QUEUED
  60 00 00 08 0a 40 42 00      00:00:24.627  READ FPDMA QUEUED
  ef 10 02 00 00 00 a0 00      00:00:24.626  SET FEATURES [Enable SATA feature]

Error 54 occurred at disk power-on lifetime: 7389 hours (307 days + 21 hours)
  When the command that caused the error occurred, the device was active or idle.

  After command completion occurred, registers were:
  ER ST SC SN CL CH DH
  -- -- -- -- -- -- --
  40 51 00 2e 12 40 02  Error: UNC at LBA = 0x0240122e = 37753390

  Commands leading to the command that caused the error were:
  CR FR SC SN CL CH DH DC   Powered_Up_Time  Command/Feature_Name
  -- -- -- -- -- -- -- --  ----------------  --------------------
  c8 00 1c 24 12 40 e2 00      00:00:05.702  READ DMA
  c8 00 24 00 12 40 e2 00      00:00:05.702  READ DMA
  c8 00 21 1f 08 00 e0 00      00:00:05.701  READ DMA
  c8 00 1f 00 08 00 e0 00      00:00:05.701  READ DMA
  c8 00 20 e0 07 00 e0 00      00:00:05.701  READ DMA

Error 53 occurred at disk power-on lifetime: 7389 hours (307 days + 21 hours)
  When the command that caused the error occurred, the device was active or idle.

  After command completion occurred, registers were:
  ER ST SC SN CL CH DH
  -- -- -- -- -- -- --
  40 51 00 82 0f 40 02  Error: UNC at LBA = 0x02400f82 = 37752706

  Commands leading to the command that caused the error were:
  CR FR SC SN CL CH DH DC   Powered_Up_Time  Command/Feature_Name
  -- -- -- -- -- -- -- --  ----------------  --------------------
  c8 00 2e 80 0f 40 e2 00      00:00:04.891  READ DMA
  25 00 26 ff ff ff ef 00      00:00:04.890  READ DMA EXT
  25 00 0d ff ff ff ef 00      00:00:04.885  READ DMA EXT
  25 00 33 ff ff ff ef 00      00:00:04.869  READ DMA EXT
  c8 00 11 af f3 c4 e1 00      00:00:04.869  READ DMA

Error 52 occurred at disk power-on lifetime: 7383 hours (307 days + 15 hours)
  When the command that caused the error occurred, the device was active or idle.

  After command completion occurred, registers were:
  ER ST SC SN CL CH DH
  -- -- -- -- -- -- --
  40 51 00 10 17 4a 00  Error: UNC at LBA = 0x004a1710 = 4855568

  Commands leading to the command that caused the error were:
  CR FR SC SN CL CH DH DC   Powered_Up_Time  Command/Feature_Name
  -- -- -- -- -- -- -- --  ----------------  --------------------
  60 00 90 10 17 4a 40 00      00:00:49.334  READ FPDMA QUEUED
  60 00 e0 18 34 38 40 00      00:00:49.310  READ FPDMA QUEUED
  60 00 90 48 35 38 40 00      00:00:49.308  READ FPDMA QUEUED
  60 00 20 b8 15 4a 40 00      00:00:49.304  READ FPDMA QUEUED
  60 00 60 a0 09 cf 4f 00      00:00:49.290  READ FPDMA QUEUED

Error 51 occurred at disk power-on lifetime: 7374 hours (307 days + 6 hours)
  When the command that caused the error occurred, the device was active or idle.

  After command completion occurred, registers were:
  ER ST SC SN CL CH DH
  -- -- -- -- -- -- --
  40 51 00 ff ff ff 0f  Error: UNC at LBA = 0x0fffffff = 268435455

  Commands leading to the command that caused the error were:
  CR FR SC SN CL CH DH DC   Powered_Up_Time  Command/Feature_Name
  -- -- -- -- -- -- -- --  ----------------  --------------------
  42 11 00 ff ff ff ef 00      03:59:34.929  READ VERIFY SECTOR(S) EXT
  42 11 00 ff ff ff ef 00      03:59:29.768  READ VERIFY SECTOR(S) EXT
  42 11 00 ff ff ff ef 00      03:59:24.621  READ VERIFY SECTOR(S) EXT
  42 11 00 ff ff ff ef 00      03:59:19.484  READ VERIFY SECTOR(S) EXT
  42 11 00 ff ff ff ef 00      03:59:14.347  READ VERIFY SECTOR(S) EXT

SMART Self-test log structure revision number 1
Num  Test_Description    Status                  Remaining  LifeTime(hours)  LBA_of_first_error
# 1  Extended offline    Completed without error       00%      7443         -
# 2  Short offline       Completed without error       00%      7401         -
# 3  Vendor (0x50)       Completed without error       00%      7370         -
# 4  Short offline       Completed without error       00%      7370         -

SMART Selective self-test log data structure revision number 1
 SPAN  MIN_LBA  MAX_LBA  CURRENT_TEST_STATUS
    1        0        0  Not_testing
    2        0        0  Not_testing
    3        0        0  Not_testing
    4        0        0  Not_testing
    5        0        0  Not_testing
Selective self-test flags (0x0):
  After scanning selected spans, do NOT read-scan remainder of disk.
If Selective self-test is pending on power-up, resume after 0 minute delay.

martin@martin-B5400:~$
Trupik

Re:Rozluštění stavu disku ze smartctl
« Odpověď #7 kdy: 19. 12. 2016, 22:44:02 »
http://www.tomshardware.co.uk/answers/id-2234966/hard-disk-end-end-error.html:
Citace
SMART attribute 184 (end-to-end error) indicates that the drive's on-PCB cache is going bad. The attribute is used to compare parity data between the original piece of data sent by the controller (in your PC/system) and the drive itself. This is not "bad system RAM", this is not "a bad motherboard", this is not "bad NAND flash on the SSD". It's bad cache on the SSD.

so it looks like the CASHE on the drive is going bad. never see that happen before. Yea best to back everything up and get it replaced.

Vyzerá na vadnú cache na disku. Na záver radia zálohovanie dát a výmenu, podobne ako tu prítomní... Podľa mňa to je na reklamáciu.
Lol Phirae

Re:Rozluštění stavu disku ze smartctl
« Odpověď #8 kdy: 19. 12. 2016, 22:58:33 »
Citace: JardaP .  19. 12. 2016, 22:03:32
Na druhou stranu ten disk ma pry najeto jen nejakych 10 mesicu, zatimco ja mam disk, co ma najeto 3 a pul roku a furt jede

Hybridní sračka, navíc od Seagatu. Co bys od toho čekal.  ::)
ByCzech

Re:Rozluštění stavu disku ze smartctl
« Odpověď #9 kdy: 19. 12. 2016, 23:14:29 »
Podle mě to jasně hlasí, že odešla/odchází ta SSD část (cache) disku. Zazálohovat dokud to jde a reklamovat.
dustin

Re:Rozluštění stavu disku ze smartctl
« Odpověď #10 kdy: 20. 12. 2016, 01:14:41 »
Ještě se mi nestalo, aby obchodník nepřijal reklamaci disku s ATA chybami ve smartu.
Radovan.

Re:Rozluštění stavu disku ze smartctl
« Odpověď #11 kdy: 20. 12. 2016, 01:20:03 »
Chladit a zálohovat, okamžitě! Pak si můžeš hrát s nějakými testy, ale protože je to dvaapůlka, nemá to asi smysl.
Palo M.

Re:Rozluštění stavu disku ze smartctl
« Odpověď #12 kdy: 20. 12. 2016, 05:10:41 »
Ešte by som dodal, že ten disk dosiahol v minulosti teplotu 57 stupňov (threshold je 55), čo mohlo prispieť k terajšiemu zlému stavu. Aj v tom prvom výpise (počas behu extended testu) mal momentálnu teplotu 51 stupňov, čo sa mi zdá tiež pomerne dosť (test nebýva veľmi agresívny).
Podľa popisu je to laptopový model; Ťažko povedať, kde je tam umiestnený teplotný senzor a či náhodou tá SSD časť nemala ešte vyššiu teplotu. A či zdroj prehrievania je disk samotný, alebo je to noťáskom, v ktorom je disk umiestnený.
Takže pri tom zálohovaní dát by som dal veľký pozor, aby sa disk práve vtedy neprehrial a neodišiel nadobro predtým, než budú dáta odzálohované...

A inak tých 8 realokovaných sektorov tiež znamená, že ten disk nie je v najlepšom stave - neviem, či sa do toho počítajú len "platňové" sektory (čo by značilo, že ten disk má najmenej dva rôzne problémy) alebo aj sektory v SSD časti (v tom prípade to bude súvisieť s tou prvou chybou), ale už som videl aj úplne novo vybalené disky s realokovanými sektormi (skrátka sa pokúšali predať aj evidentný šrot ako nový kus). Na to by som dal pozor pri novom kuse, ak sa tento dá ešte vyreklamovať... A ak sa už vyreklamovať nedá, tak pri kapacite 500 GB by som skôr uvažoval o komplet SSD a nie takomto hybride...
JardaP .

Re:Rozluštění stavu disku ze smartctl
« Odpověď #13 kdy: 20. 12. 2016, 07:22:10 »
@Palo M.: Nevim, jak moc ta teplota vadi, ale pamatuju SCSI disky Micropolis o tehdy zavratne kapacite 200 MB, ktere byly tak horke, ze na nich nesla udrzet ruka a vydrzely to tedy dele, nez 10 mesicu.
Trupik

Re:Rozluštění stavu disku ze smartctl
« Odpověď #14 kdy: 20. 12. 2016, 09:02:08 »
Citace: Lol Phirae  19. 12. 2016, 22:58:33
Citace: JardaP .  19. 12. 2016, 22:03:32
Na druhou stranu ten disk ma pry najeto jen nejakych 10 mesicu, zatimco ja mam disk, co ma najeto 3 a pul roku a furt jede

Hybridní sračka, navíc od Seagatu. Co bys od toho čekal.  ::)
Tak ono to má aj rotačnú časť? To som si nevšimol... V tom prípade sa pripájam, že rotačné disky od Seagate patria medzi to najhoršie čo sa dá zohnať.
