proftpd - passive mode

# Includes DSO modules

Include /etc/proftpd/modules.conf



# Set off to disable IPv6 support which is annoying on IPv4 only boxes.

UseIPv6 off

# If set on you can experience a longer connection delay in many cases.

IdentLookups off



ServerName "Debian"

ServerType standalone

DeferWelcome off



MultilineRFC2228 on

DefaultServer on

ShowSymlinks on



TimeoutNoTransfer 600

TimeoutStalled 600

TimeoutIdle 1200



DisplayLogin welcome.msg

DisplayChdir .message true

ListOptions "-l"



DenyFilter \*.*/



# Use this to jail all users in their homes

# DefaultRoot ~



# Users require a valid shell listed in /etc/shells to login.

# Use this directive to release that constrain.

# RequireValidShell off



# Port 21 is the standard FTP port.

Port 21



# In some cases you have to specify passive ports range to by-pass

# firewall limitations. Ephemeral ports can be used for that, but

# feel free to use a more narrow range.

#PassivePorts 49152 65534

PassivePorts 55000 55500



# If your host was NATted, this option is useful in order to

# allow passive tranfers to work. You have to use your public

# address and opening the passive ports used on your firewall as well.

#MasqueradeAddress 1.2.3.4



# This is useful for masquerading address with dynamic IPs:

# refresh any configured MasqueradeAddress directives every 8 hours

<IfModule mod_dynmasq.c>

# DynMasqRefresh 28800

</IfModule>



# To prevent DoS attacks, set the maximum number of child processes

# to 30. If you need to allow more than 30 concurrent connections

# at once, simply increase this value. Note that this ONLY works

# in standalone mode, in inetd mode you should use an inetd server

# that allows you to limit maximum number of processes per service

# (such as xinetd)

MaxInstances 30



# Set the user and group that the server normally runs at.

User proftpd

Group nogroup



# Umask 022 is a good standard umask to prevent new files and dirs

# (second parm) from being group and world writable.

Umask 022 022

# Normally, we want files to be overwriteable.

AllowOverwrite on



# Uncomment this if you are using NIS or LDAP via NSS to retrieve passwords:

# PersistentPasswd off



# This is required to use both PAM-based authentication and local passwords

# AuthOrder mod_auth_pam.c* mod_auth_unix.c



# Be warned: use of this directive impacts CPU average load!

# Uncomment this if you like to see progress and transfer rate with ftpwho

# in downloads. That is not needed for uploads rates.

#

# UseSendFile off



TransferLog /var/log/proftpd/xferlog

SystemLog /var/log/proftpd/proftpd.log



# Logging onto /var/log/lastlog is enabled but set to off by default

#UseLastlog on



# In order to keep log file dates consistent after chroot, use timezone info

# from /etc/localtime. If this is not set, and proftpd is configured to

# chroot (e.g. DefaultRoot or <Anonymous>), it will use the non-daylight

# savings timezone regardless of whether DST is in effect.

#SetEnv TZ :/etc/localtime



<IfModule mod_quotatab.c>

QuotaEngine off

</IfModule>



<IfModule mod_ratio.c>

Ratios off

</IfModule>





# Delay engine reduces impact of the so-called Timing Attack described in

# http://www.securityfocus.com/bid/11430/discuss

# It is on by default.

<IfModule mod_delay.c>

DelayEngine on

</IfModule>



<IfModule mod_ctrls.c>

ControlsEngine off

ControlsMaxClients 2

ControlsLog /var/log/proftpd/controls.log

ControlsInterval 5

ControlsSocket /var/run/proftpd/proftpd.sock

</IfModule>



<IfModule mod_ctrls_admin.c>

AdminControlsEngine off

</IfModule>



# Alternative authentication frameworks

#Include /etc/proftpd/ldap.conf

#Include /etc/proftpd/sql.conf

# Include other custom configuration files

Include /etc/proftpd/conf.d/





#pridano

<Global>

RootLogin off

RequireValidShell off

</Global>



<Limit LOGIN>

DenyGroup !ftpgroup

</Limit>



Chain INPUT (policy ACCEPT)

target prot opt source destination

fail2ban-ssh tcp -- anywhere anywhere multiport dports ssh



Chain FORWARD (policy ACCEPT)

target prot opt source destination



Chain OUTPUT (policy ACCEPT)

target prot opt source destination



Chain fail2ban-ssh (1 references)

target prot opt source destination

RETURN all -- anywhere anywhere



2017-11-11 11:27:20,576 servername proftpd[1563] servername (xxx.xxx.xxx.xx[xxx.xxx.xxx.xx]): FTP session opened.

2017-11-11 11:27:20,681 servername proftpd[1563] servername (xxx.xxx.xxx.xx[xxx.xxx.xxx.xx]): USER ftpuser1: Login successful.



ZdravímNevím, jak je to možné, ale přestal mi pracovat ftp server (proftpd).. Hledal jsem hromadu návodů a zkoušel jsem všemožně všechno nastavit, ale stále se mi nedaří nastavit passivní mód..Zde je proftpd.conf konfigurace:iptables -L:žádný error nikde nevidím a log proftpd.log:Co se toho týče.. Když se připojuji přes total commander, tak se to opravdu snaží připojit na port v rozmezí nastavené v konfiguraci, ale nepřipojí se to.. po chvíli tomu dojde trpělivost na timeout ukončí připojování přes pasivní mód a tváří se, že je to připojené přes active.. Nevíte někdo, kdy by mohla být chyba a popřípadě jak to opravit?Děkuji moc za pomoc