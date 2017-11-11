reklama

proftpd - passive mode

Blackpuffle

proftpd - passive mode
« kdy: Dnes v 11:31:41 »
Zdravím :)

Nevím, jak je to možné, ale přestal mi pracovat ftp server (proftpd).. Hledal jsem hromadu návodů a zkoušel jsem všemožně všechno nastavit, ale stále se mi nedaří nastavit passivní mód..

Zde je proftpd.conf konfigurace:

Kód: [Vybrat]
# Includes DSO modules
Include /etc/proftpd/modules.conf

# Set off to disable IPv6 support which is annoying on IPv4 only boxes.
UseIPv6                         off
# If set on you can experience a longer connection delay in many cases.
IdentLookups                    off

ServerName                      "Debian"
ServerType                      standalone
DeferWelcome                    off

MultilineRFC2228                on
DefaultServer                   on
ShowSymlinks                    on

TimeoutNoTransfer               600
TimeoutStalled                  600
TimeoutIdle                     1200

DisplayLogin                    welcome.msg
DisplayChdir                    .message true
ListOptions                     "-l"

DenyFilter                      \*.*/

# Use this to jail all users in their homes
# DefaultRoot                   ~

# Users require a valid shell listed in /etc/shells to login.
# Use this directive to release that constrain.
# RequireValidShell             off

# Port 21 is the standard FTP port.
Port                            21

# In some cases you have to specify passive ports range to by-pass
# firewall limitations. Ephemeral ports can be used for that, but
# feel free to use a more narrow range.
#PassivePorts                  49152 65534
PassivePorts                    55000 55500

# If your host was NATted, this option is useful in order to
# allow passive tranfers to work. You have to use your public
# address and opening the passive ports used on your firewall as well.
#MasqueradeAddress              1.2.3.4

# This is useful for masquerading address with dynamic IPs:
# refresh any configured MasqueradeAddress directives every 8 hours
<IfModule mod_dynmasq.c>
# DynMasqRefresh 28800
</IfModule>

# To prevent DoS attacks, set the maximum number of child processes
# to 30.  If you need to allow more than 30 concurrent connections
# at once, simply increase this value.  Note that this ONLY works
# in standalone mode, in inetd mode you should use an inetd server
# that allows you to limit maximum number of processes per service
# (such as xinetd)
MaxInstances                    30

# Set the user and group that the server normally runs at.
User                            proftpd
Group                           nogroup

# Umask 022 is a good standard umask to prevent new files and dirs
# (second parm) from being group and world writable.
Umask                           022  022
# Normally, we want files to be overwriteable.
AllowOverwrite                  on

# Uncomment this if you are using NIS or LDAP via NSS to retrieve passwords:
# PersistentPasswd              off

# This is required to use both PAM-based authentication and local passwords
# AuthOrder                     mod_auth_pam.c* mod_auth_unix.c

# Be warned: use of this directive impacts CPU average load!
# Uncomment this if you like to see progress and transfer rate with ftpwho
# in downloads. That is not needed for uploads rates.
#
# UseSendFile                   off

TransferLog /var/log/proftpd/xferlog
SystemLog   /var/log/proftpd/proftpd.log

# Logging onto /var/log/lastlog is enabled but set to off by default
#UseLastlog on

# In order to keep log file dates consistent after chroot, use timezone info
# from /etc/localtime.  If this is not set, and proftpd is configured to
# chroot (e.g. DefaultRoot or <Anonymous>), it will use the non-daylight
# savings timezone regardless of whether DST is in effect.
#SetEnv TZ :/etc/localtime

<IfModule mod_quotatab.c>
QuotaEngine off
</IfModule>

<IfModule mod_ratio.c>
Ratios off
</IfModule>


# Delay engine reduces impact of the so-called Timing Attack described in
# http://www.securityfocus.com/bid/11430/discuss
# It is on by default.
<IfModule mod_delay.c>
DelayEngine on
</IfModule>

<IfModule mod_ctrls.c>
ControlsEngine        off
ControlsMaxClients    2
ControlsLog           /var/log/proftpd/controls.log
ControlsInterval      5
ControlsSocket        /var/run/proftpd/proftpd.sock
</IfModule>

<IfModule mod_ctrls_admin.c>
AdminControlsEngine off
</IfModule>

# Alternative authentication frameworks
#Include /etc/proftpd/ldap.conf
#Include /etc/proftpd/sql.conf
# Include other custom configuration files
Include /etc/proftpd/conf.d/


#pridano
<Global>
        RootLogin    off
        RequireValidShell off
</Global>

<Limit LOGIN>
        DenyGroup !ftpgroup
</Limit>


iptables -L:
Kód: [Vybrat]
Chain INPUT (policy ACCEPT)
target     prot opt source               destination
fail2ban-ssh  tcp  --  anywhere             anywhere             multiport dports ssh

Chain FORWARD (policy ACCEPT)
target     prot opt source               destination

Chain OUTPUT (policy ACCEPT)
target     prot opt source               destination

Chain fail2ban-ssh (1 references)
target     prot opt source               destination
RETURN     all  --  anywhere             anywhere


žádný error nikde nevidím a log proftpd.log:
Kód: [Vybrat]
2017-11-11 11:27:20,576 servername proftpd[1563] servername (xxx.xxx.xxx.xx[xxx.xxx.xxx.xx]): FTP session opened.
2017-11-11 11:27:20,681 servername proftpd[1563] servername (xxx.xxx.xxx.xx[xxx.xxx.xxx.xx]): USER ftpuser1: Login successful.

Co se toho týče.. Když se připojuji přes total commander, tak se to opravdu snaží připojit na port v rozmezí nastavené v konfiguraci, ale nepřipojí se to.. po chvíli tomu dojde trpělivost na timeout ukončí připojování přes pasivní mód a tváří se, že je to připojené přes active.. Nevíte někdo, kdy by mohla být chyba a popřípadě jak to opravit?

Děkuji moc za pomoc :)
Oznámit moderátorům   IP zaznamenána

PJ

Re:proftpd - passive mode
« Odpověď #1 kdy: Dnes v 13:10:30 »
Ked si za NATom, tak nastav MasqueradeAddress podla odporucania.
Co na tvoje pripojenie hovori tcpdump u teba a na serveri?
Oznámit moderátorům   IP zaznamenána

Miroslav Šilhavý

Re:proftpd - passive mode
« Odpověď #2 kdy: Dnes v 14:20:38 »
Citace: Blackpuffle  Dnes v 11:31:41
Co se toho týče.. Když se připojuji přes total commander, tak se to opravdu snaží připojit na port v rozmezí nastavené v konfiguraci, ale nepřipojí se to.. po chvíli tomu dojde trpělivost na timeout ukončí připojování přes pasivní mód a tváří se, že je to připojené přes active.. Nevíte někdo, kdy by mohla být chyba a popřípadě jak to opravit?

Děkuji moc za pomoc :)

Máte to jak otestovat na přímo, po ethernetu? Někteří provideři FTP filtrují, např. O2 to dělá, a pak to dělá hovadiny (mně např. nešly přímé přenosy mezi dvěma vzdálenými servery). Pak je řešením přesunout FTP control z tcp/21 na nějaký jiný port, kde neprobíhá filtrování.
Oznámit moderátorům   IP zaznamenána

Blackpuffle

Re:proftpd - passive mode
« Odpověď #3 kdy: Dnes v 14:26:34 »
MasqueradeAddress jem nastavil na svou veřejnou IP adresu, provedl jsem restart služby a zkusil se připojit..

Total Commander mi hlásí:
Kód: [Vybrat]
----------
Connect to: (2017-11-11 14:15:44)
hostname=80.211.200.102:21
username=ftpuser1
startdir=
80.211.200.102=80.211.200.102
220 ProFTPD 1.3.5 Server (Debian) [80.211.200.102]
USER ftpuser1
331 Password required for ftpuser1
PASS ***********
230 User ftpuser1 logged in
SYST
215 UNIX Type: L8
FEAT
211-Features:
 SITE UTIME
 MDTM
 SITE RMDIR
 TVFS
 SITE COPY
 MFMT
 LANG en-US.UTF-8*;en-US
 SIZE
 SITE MKDIR
 MFF modify;UNIX.group;UNIX.mode;
 REST STREAM
 MLST modify*;perm*;size*;type*;unique*;UNIX.group*;UNIX.mode*;UNIX.owner*;
 UTF8
 EPRT
 SITE SYMLINK
 EPSV
211 End
OPTS UTF8 ON
200 UTF8 set to on
Connect ok!
PWD
257 "/var/www" is the current directory
Get directory
TYPE A
200 Type set to A
PASV
227 Entering Passive Mode (80,211,200,102,214,220).
PORT 10,130,1,210,128,162
200 PORT command successful
MLSD
425 Unable to build data connection: Connection refused
PORT 10,130,1,210,128,163
200 PORT command successful
LIST
425 Unable to build data connection: Connection refused
PASV
227 Entering Passive Mode (80,211,200,102,216,114).
PORT 10,130,1,210,128,167
200 PORT command successful
LIST
425 Unable to build data connection: Connection refused
NOOP
200 NOOP command successful

a tcpdump na serveru:
https://files.fm/u/f284eej5#/view/tcpdump.txt
Oznámit moderátorům   IP zaznamenána

Blackpuffle

Re:proftpd - passive mode
« Odpověď #4 kdy: Dnes v 14:28:45 »
Citace: Miroslav Šilhavý  Dnes v 14:20:38
Máte to jak otestovat na přímo, po ethernetu? Někteří provideři FTP filtrují, např. O2 to dělá, a pak to dělá hovadiny (mně např. nešly přímé přenosy mezi dvěma vzdálenými servery). Pak je řešením přesunout FTP control z tcp/21 na nějaký jiný port, kde neprobíhá filtrování.

Nemám.. Mám koupené VPS na forpsi.cz.. A tak dva dny zpět nastavení fungovalo.. Nastavení proftpd.conf mám stejné, jako jsem ho měl v době, kdy to ještě fungovalo.. Proto nevím, jestli není problém třeba v nastavení firewallu nebo někde jinde.. :/
Oznámit moderátorům   IP zaznamenána

