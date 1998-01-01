OpenWRT/LEDE summit 2017 v Praze

Na rootu o tom nebyla zadna zminka, ale dnes a zitra bezi v Praze OpenWRT/LEDE summit:Who Should Come to the OpenWrt Summit?The OpenWrt Summit will benefit anyone who wants to learn more about OpenWrt/LEDE software and is a great opportunity for the core community to get together face to face.In particular, the OpenWrt Summit will be perfect for:- OpenWrt/LEDE hackers (core team and contributors)- Software developers who maintain OpenWrt/LEDE packages or who want to create packages- Home users of OpenWrt/LEDE- Hardware and software engineers working with OpenWrt/LEDE, whether at work or for fun- Anyone interested in OpenWrt/LEDE, free and open source wireless networking, or embedded Linux