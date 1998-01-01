reklama

  4. OpenWRT/LEDE summit 2017 v Praze
OpenWRT/LEDE summit 2017 v Praze

tomas.zemek

OpenWRT/LEDE summit 2017 v Praze
Dnes v 11:39:59
Na rootu o tom nebyla zadna zminka, ale dnes a zitra bezi v Praze OpenWRT/LEDE summit:

http://openwrtsummit.org/

Who Should Come to the OpenWrt Summit?

The OpenWrt Summit will benefit anyone who wants to learn more about OpenWrt/LEDE software and is a great opportunity for the core community to get together face to face.

In particular, the OpenWrt Summit will be perfect for:

- OpenWrt/LEDE hackers (core team and contributors)
- Software developers who maintain OpenWrt/LEDE packages or who want to create packages
- Home users of OpenWrt/LEDE
- Hardware and software engineers working with OpenWrt/LEDE, whether at work or for fun
- Anyone interested in OpenWrt/LEDE, free and open source wireless networking, or embedded Linux
Petr Krčmář

Re:OpenWRT/LEDE summit 2017 v Praze
Odpověď #1 kdy: Dnes v 11:42:12
Oznámení nepatří do fóra, ale do zpráviček. Na titulce pod zprávičkami je odkaz na přidání zprávičky. Zamykám.
