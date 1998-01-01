Prepis bloku z apache do nginx

Ahoj,
prepisujem config z apacha pre nginx a dostal som sa do problému s týmto blokom:
<Directory "/var/www/html/d">
AllowOverride All
AuthUserFile /etc/httpd/.htpasswd
AuthType Basic
AuthName "dockdrop"
Require valid-user
#Options None +Indexes
Options All +Indexes
<Files ?*>
Order allow,deny
Allow from all
Satisfy any
</Files>
</Directory>
Systém sa chová tak, že obsluhuje requesty na existujúce súbory, pokus o 'prehliadanie' sa musí najpv authentifikovať.
Čiže
www.example.com/ [AUTH]
www.example.com/file.txt [OK]
www.example.com/obrazky [AUTH]
www.example.com/obrazky/obrazok1.jpg [OK]
www.example.com/obrazky/subfolder [AUTH]
Zatiaľ som sa dopracoval k niečomu takému, ale nefunguje to podľa predstáv...
location / {
try_files $uri $uri/ =404;
auth_basic "Restricted Content";
auth_basic_user_file /etc/nginx/.htpasswd;
autoindex on;
location ~* /(.+) {
auth_basic off;
}
}