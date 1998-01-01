nextcloud po upgradu chyba integrity

upgradoval jsem na nextcloud 12.03, po upgradu mám chybu integrity kódu, konkrétně:
Technical information
=====================
The following list covers which files have failed the integrity check. Please read
the previous linked documentation to learn more about the errors and how to fix
them.
Results
=======
- core
- INVALID_HASH
- core/js/mimetypelist.js
Raw output
==========
Array
(
[core] => Array
(
[INVALID_HASH] => Array
(
[core/js/mimetypelist.js] => Array
(
[expected] => f5f4e514fa14e71a2e15d21a2e88de9945e1bbf041dda59e3574e91a1a1432f66a06b456242a1ea23872220e3a28048bbaaad3b004e205a566350a44d4def450
[current] => cb1819f17ee313ce5a6d94069678be0d68333bf6b6fdb50bd950e9716362d04849e5fbbf79985adf60ef7e1dc68489f34e3fd81baf4ea1d18e0cff0ee2dfdff8
)
)
)
)
core/js/mimetypelist.js:
/**
* This file is automatically generated
* DO NOT EDIT MANUALLY!
*
* You can update the list of MimeType Aliases in config/mimetypealiases.json
* The list of files is fetched from core/img/filetypes
* To regenerate this file run ./occ maintenance:mimetypesjs
*/
OC.MimeTypeList={
aliases: {
"application/coreldraw": "image",
"application/epub+zip": "text",
"application/font-sfnt": "image",
"application/font-woff": "image",
"application/illustrator": "image",
"application/javascript": "text/code",
"application/json": "text/code",
"application/msaccess": "file",
"application/msexcel": "x-office/spreadsheet",
"application/msonenote": "x-office/document",
"application/mspowerpoint": "x-office/presentation",
"application/msword": "x-office/document",
"application/octet-stream": "file",
"application/postscript": "image",
"application/rss+xml": "application/xml",
"application/vnd.android.package-archive": "package/x-generic",
"application/vnd.lotus-wordpro": "x-office/document",
"application/vnd.ms-excel": "x-office/spreadsheet",
"application/vnd.ms-excel.addin.macroEnabled.12": "x-office/spreadsheet",
"application/vnd.ms-excel.sheet.binary.macroEnabled.12": "x-office/spreadsheet",
"application/vnd.ms-excel.sheet.macroEnabled.12": "x-office/spreadsheet",
"application/vnd.ms-excel.template.macroEnabled.12": "x-office/spreadsheet",
"application/vnd.ms-fontobject": "image",
"application/vnd.ms-powerpoint": "x-office/presentation",
"application/vnd.ms-powerpoint.addin.macroEnabled.12": "x-office/presentation",
"application/vnd.ms-powerpoint.presentation.macroEnabled.12": "x-office/presentation",
"application/vnd.ms-powerpoint.slideshow.macroEnabled.12": "x-office/presentation",
"application/vnd.ms-powerpoint.template.macroEnabled.12": "x-office/presentation",
"application/vnd.ms-word.document.macroEnabled.12": "x-office/document",
"application/vnd.ms-word.template.macroEnabled.12": "x-office/document",
"application/vnd.oasis.opendocument.presentation": "x-office/presentation",
"application/vnd.oasis.opendocument.presentation-template": "x-office/presentation",
"application/vnd.oasis.opendocument.spreadsheet": "x-office/spreadsheet",
"application/vnd.oasis.opendocument.spreadsheet-template": "x-office/spreadsheet",
"application/vnd.oasis.opendocument.text": "x-office/document",
"application/vnd.oasis.opendocument.text-master": "x-office/document",
"application/vnd.oasis.opendocument.text-template": "x-office/document",
"application/vnd.oasis.opendocument.text-web": "x-office/document",
"application/vnd.openxmlformats-officedocument.presentationml.presentation": "x-office/presentation",
"application/vnd.openxmlformats-officedocument.presentationml.slideshow": "x-office/presentation",
"application/vnd.openxmlformats-officedocument.presentationml.template": "x-office/presentation",
"application/vnd.openxmlformats-officedocument.spreadsheetml.sheet": "x-office/spreadsheet",
"application/vnd.openxmlformats-officedocument.spreadsheetml.template": "x-office/spreadsheet",
"application/vnd.openxmlformats-officedocument.wordprocessingml.document": "x-office/document",
"application/vnd.openxmlformats-officedocument.wordprocessingml.template": "x-office/document",
"application/vnd.visio": "x-office/document",
"application/vnd.wordperfect": "x-office/document",
"application/x-7z-compressed": "package/x-generic",
"application/x-bzip2": "package/x-generic",
"application/x-cbr": "text",
"application/x-compressed": "package/x-generic",
"application/x-dcraw": "image",
"application/x-deb": "package/x-generic",
"application/x-fictionbook+xml": "text",
"application/x-font": "image",
"application/x-gimp": "image",
"application/x-gzip": "package/x-generic",
"application/x-iwork-keynote-sffkey": "x-office/presentation",
"application/x-iwork-numbers-sffnumbers": "x-office/spreadsheet",
"application/x-iwork-pages-sffpages": "x-office/document",
"application/x-mobipocket-ebook": "text",
"application/x-perl": "text/code",
"application/x-photoshop": "image",
"application/x-php": "text/code",
"application/x-rar-compressed": "package/x-generic",
"application/x-tar": "package/x-generic",
"application/x-tex": "text",
"application/xml": "text/html",
"application/yaml": "text/code",
"application/zip": "package/x-generic",
"database": "file",
"httpd/unix-directory": "dir",
"text/css": "text/code",
"text/csv": "x-office/spreadsheet",
"text/html": "text/code",
"text/x-c": "text/code",
"text/x-c++src": "text/code",
"text/x-h": "text/code",
"text/x-java-source": "text/code",
"text/x-python": "text/code",
"text/x-shellscript": "text/code",
"web": "text/code"
},
files: [
"application",
"application-pdf",
"audio",
"file",
"folder",
"folder-drag-accept",
"folder-external",
"folder-public",
"folder-shared",
"folder-starred",
"image",
"package-x-generic",
"text",
"text-calendar",
"text-code",
"text-vcard",
"video",
"x-office-document",
"x-office-presentation",
"x-office-spreadsheet"
],
themes: []
};
Jak to opravím?
Zkoušel jsem:
occ maintenance:mimetype:update-db - vždy to přidalo jeden mimetype, a pak se to kouslo, přes kontrol c jsem tedy vždy killnull a postupně přidával, dokud to přidávalo. Nakonec to přidalo všechny typy, které to zřejmě mělo přidat.
Dále:
occ maintenance:mimetype:update-js - proběhlo bez problémů
occ maintenance:data-fingerprint - bez chybového výstupu
occ maintenance:repair:
- Repair MySQL collation
- All tables already have the correct collation -> nothing to do
- Repair mime types
- Clean tags and favorites
- 0 tags of deleted users have been removed.
- 0 tags for delete files have been removed.
- 0 tag entries for deleted tags have been removed.
- 0 tags with no entries have been removed.
- Repair invalid shares
- Remove shares of a users root folder
- Move .step file of updater to backup location
- Add move avatar background job
- Repair step already executed
- Add preview cleanup background jobs
- Fix potential broken mount points
- No mounts updated
- Repair language codes
- Install new core bundle components
- Repair invalid paths in file cache
- Rename folder with user specific keys
- Fix component of birthday calendars
- 1 birthday calendars updated.
- Fix broken values of calendar objects
- Registering building of calendar search index as background job
- Repair step already executed
- Fix the share type of guest shares when migrating from ownCloud
- Copy the share password into the dedicated column
- Move theming files to AppData storage
- No theming logo image to migrate
- No theming background image to migrate
- Copy twofactor backup codes from legacy table
Zde je zajímavé, že u každého spuštění to opravuje jednu položku v kalendáři (který ani nepoužívám, jen je tam aplikace).
Jak obnovit integritu souborů?