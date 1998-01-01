reklama

nextcloud po upgradu chyba integrity

beer

nextcloud po upgradu chyba integrity
« kdy: Dnes v 11:52:35 »
upgradoval jsem na nextcloud 12.03, po upgradu mám chybu integrity kódu, konkrétně:

Kód: [Vybrat]
Technical information
=====================
The following list covers which files have failed the integrity check. Please read
the previous linked documentation to learn more about the errors and how to fix
them.

Results
=======
- core
- INVALID_HASH
- core/js/mimetypelist.js

Raw output
==========
Array
(
    [core] => Array
        (
            [INVALID_HASH] => Array
                (
                    [core/js/mimetypelist.js] => Array
                        (
                            [expected] => f5f4e514fa14e71a2e15d21a2e88de9945e1bbf041dda59e3574e91a1a1432f66a06b456242a1ea23872220e3a28048bbaaad3b004e205a566350a44d4def450
                            [current] => cb1819f17ee313ce5a6d94069678be0d68333bf6b6fdb50bd950e9716362d04849e5fbbf79985adf60ef7e1dc68489f34e3fd81baf4ea1d18e0cff0ee2dfdff8
                        )

                )

        )

)


core/js/mimetypelist.js:
Kód: [Vybrat]
/**
* This file is automatically generated
* DO NOT EDIT MANUALLY!
*
* You can update the list of MimeType Aliases in config/mimetypealiases.json
* The list of files is fetched from core/img/filetypes
* To regenerate this file run ./occ maintenance:mimetypesjs
*/
OC.MimeTypeList={
aliases: {
    "application/coreldraw": "image",
    "application/epub+zip": "text",
    "application/font-sfnt": "image",
    "application/font-woff": "image",
    "application/illustrator": "image",
    "application/javascript": "text/code",
    "application/json": "text/code",
    "application/msaccess": "file",
    "application/msexcel": "x-office/spreadsheet",
    "application/msonenote": "x-office/document",
    "application/mspowerpoint": "x-office/presentation",
    "application/msword": "x-office/document",
    "application/octet-stream": "file",
    "application/postscript": "image",
    "application/rss+xml": "application/xml",
    "application/vnd.android.package-archive": "package/x-generic",
    "application/vnd.lotus-wordpro": "x-office/document",
    "application/vnd.ms-excel": "x-office/spreadsheet",
    "application/vnd.ms-excel.addin.macroEnabled.12": "x-office/spreadsheet",
    "application/vnd.ms-excel.sheet.binary.macroEnabled.12": "x-office/spreadsheet",
    "application/vnd.ms-excel.sheet.macroEnabled.12": "x-office/spreadsheet",
    "application/vnd.ms-excel.template.macroEnabled.12": "x-office/spreadsheet",
    "application/vnd.ms-fontobject": "image",
    "application/vnd.ms-powerpoint": "x-office/presentation",
    "application/vnd.ms-powerpoint.addin.macroEnabled.12": "x-office/presentation",
    "application/vnd.ms-powerpoint.presentation.macroEnabled.12": "x-office/presentation",
    "application/vnd.ms-powerpoint.slideshow.macroEnabled.12": "x-office/presentation",
    "application/vnd.ms-powerpoint.template.macroEnabled.12": "x-office/presentation",
    "application/vnd.ms-word.document.macroEnabled.12": "x-office/document",
    "application/vnd.ms-word.template.macroEnabled.12": "x-office/document",
    "application/vnd.oasis.opendocument.presentation": "x-office/presentation",
    "application/vnd.oasis.opendocument.presentation-template": "x-office/presentation",
    "application/vnd.oasis.opendocument.spreadsheet": "x-office/spreadsheet",
    "application/vnd.oasis.opendocument.spreadsheet-template": "x-office/spreadsheet",
    "application/vnd.oasis.opendocument.text": "x-office/document",
    "application/vnd.oasis.opendocument.text-master": "x-office/document",
    "application/vnd.oasis.opendocument.text-template": "x-office/document",
    "application/vnd.oasis.opendocument.text-web": "x-office/document",
    "application/vnd.openxmlformats-officedocument.presentationml.presentation": "x-office/presentation",
    "application/vnd.openxmlformats-officedocument.presentationml.slideshow": "x-office/presentation",
    "application/vnd.openxmlformats-officedocument.presentationml.template": "x-office/presentation",
    "application/vnd.openxmlformats-officedocument.spreadsheetml.sheet": "x-office/spreadsheet",
    "application/vnd.openxmlformats-officedocument.spreadsheetml.template": "x-office/spreadsheet",
    "application/vnd.openxmlformats-officedocument.wordprocessingml.document": "x-office/document",
    "application/vnd.openxmlformats-officedocument.wordprocessingml.template": "x-office/document",
    "application/vnd.visio": "x-office/document",
    "application/vnd.wordperfect": "x-office/document",
    "application/x-7z-compressed": "package/x-generic",
    "application/x-bzip2": "package/x-generic",
    "application/x-cbr": "text",
    "application/x-compressed": "package/x-generic",
    "application/x-dcraw": "image",
    "application/x-deb": "package/x-generic",
    "application/x-fictionbook+xml": "text",
    "application/x-font": "image",
    "application/x-gimp": "image",
    "application/x-gzip": "package/x-generic",
    "application/x-iwork-keynote-sffkey": "x-office/presentation",
    "application/x-iwork-numbers-sffnumbers": "x-office/spreadsheet",
    "application/x-iwork-pages-sffpages": "x-office/document",
    "application/x-mobipocket-ebook": "text",
    "application/x-perl": "text/code",
    "application/x-photoshop": "image",
    "application/x-php": "text/code",
    "application/x-rar-compressed": "package/x-generic",
    "application/x-tar": "package/x-generic",
    "application/x-tex": "text",
    "application/xml": "text/html",
    "application/yaml": "text/code",
    "application/zip": "package/x-generic",
    "database": "file",
    "httpd/unix-directory": "dir",
    "text/css": "text/code",
    "text/csv": "x-office/spreadsheet",
    "text/html": "text/code",
    "text/x-c": "text/code",
    "text/x-c++src": "text/code",
    "text/x-h": "text/code",
    "text/x-java-source": "text/code",
    "text/x-python": "text/code",
    "text/x-shellscript": "text/code",
    "web": "text/code"
},
files: [
    "application",
    "application-pdf",
    "audio",
    "file",
    "folder",
    "folder-drag-accept",
    "folder-external",
    "folder-public",
    "folder-shared",
    "folder-starred",
    "image",
    "package-x-generic",
    "text",
    "text-calendar",
    "text-code",
    "text-vcard",
    "video",
    "x-office-document",
    "x-office-presentation",
    "x-office-spreadsheet"
],
themes: []
};


Jak to opravím?
Zkoušel jsem:
occ maintenance:mimetype:update-db - vždy to přidalo jeden mimetype, a pak se to kouslo, přes kontrol c jsem tedy vždy killnull a postupně přidával, dokud to přidávalo. Nakonec to přidalo všechny typy, které to zřejmě mělo přidat.

Dále:
occ maintenance:mimetype:update-js - proběhlo bez problémů

occ maintenance:data-fingerprint - bez chybového výstupu

occ maintenance:repair:
Kód: [Vybrat]
- Repair MySQL collation
     - All tables already have the correct collation -> nothing to do
 - Repair mime types
 - Clean tags and favorites
     - 0 tags of deleted users have been removed.
     - 0 tags for delete files have been removed.
     - 0 tag entries for deleted tags have been removed.
     - 0 tags with no entries have been removed.
 - Repair invalid shares
 - Remove shares of a users root folder
 - Move .step file of updater to backup location
 - Add move avatar background job
     - Repair step already executed
 - Add preview cleanup background jobs
 - Fix potential broken mount points
     - No mounts updated
 - Repair language codes
 - Install new core bundle components
 - Repair invalid paths in file cache
 - Rename folder with user specific keys
 - Fix component of birthday calendars
     - 1 birthday calendars updated.
 - Fix broken values of calendar objects

 - Registering building of calendar search index as background job
     - Repair step already executed
 - Fix the share type of guest shares when migrating from ownCloud
 - Copy the share password into the dedicated column
 - Move theming files to AppData storage
     - No theming logo image to migrate
     - No theming background image to migrate
 - Copy twofactor backup codes from legacy table
Zde je zajímavé, že u každého spuštění to opravuje jednu položku v kalendáři (který ani nepoužívám, jen je tam aplikace).

Jak obnovit integritu souborů?
