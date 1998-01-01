nextcloud po upgradu chyba integrity

Technical information

=====================

The following list covers which files have failed the integrity check. Please read

the previous linked documentation to learn more about the errors and how to fix

them.



Results

=======

- core

- INVALID_HASH

- core/js/mimetypelist.js



Raw output

==========

Array

(

[core] => Array

(

[INVALID_HASH] => Array

(

[core/js/mimetypelist.js] => Array

(

[expected] => f5f4e514fa14e71a2e15d21a2e88de9945e1bbf041dda59e3574e91a1a1432f66a06b456242a1ea23872220e3a28048bbaaad3b004e205a566350a44d4def450

[current] => cb1819f17ee313ce5a6d94069678be0d68333bf6b6fdb50bd950e9716362d04849e5fbbf79985adf60ef7e1dc68489f34e3fd81baf4ea1d18e0cff0ee2dfdff8

)



)



)



)





/**

* This file is automatically generated

* DO NOT EDIT MANUALLY!

*

* You can update the list of MimeType Aliases in config/mimetypealiases.json

* The list of files is fetched from core/img/filetypes

* To regenerate this file run ./occ maintenance:mimetypesjs

*/

OC.MimeTypeList={

aliases: {

"application/coreldraw": "image",

"application/epub+zip": "text",

"application/font-sfnt": "image",

"application/font-woff": "image",

"application/illustrator": "image",

"application/javascript": "text/code",

"application/json": "text/code",

"application/msaccess": "file",

"application/msexcel": "x-office/spreadsheet",

"application/msonenote": "x-office/document",

"application/mspowerpoint": "x-office/presentation",

"application/msword": "x-office/document",

"application/octet-stream": "file",

"application/postscript": "image",

"application/rss+xml": "application/xml",

"application/vnd.android.package-archive": "package/x-generic",

"application/vnd.lotus-wordpro": "x-office/document",

"application/vnd.ms-excel": "x-office/spreadsheet",

"application/vnd.ms-excel.addin.macroEnabled.12": "x-office/spreadsheet",

"application/vnd.ms-excel.sheet.binary.macroEnabled.12": "x-office/spreadsheet",

"application/vnd.ms-excel.sheet.macroEnabled.12": "x-office/spreadsheet",

"application/vnd.ms-excel.template.macroEnabled.12": "x-office/spreadsheet",

"application/vnd.ms-fontobject": "image",

"application/vnd.ms-powerpoint": "x-office/presentation",

"application/vnd.ms-powerpoint.addin.macroEnabled.12": "x-office/presentation",

"application/vnd.ms-powerpoint.presentation.macroEnabled.12": "x-office/presentation",

"application/vnd.ms-powerpoint.slideshow.macroEnabled.12": "x-office/presentation",

"application/vnd.ms-powerpoint.template.macroEnabled.12": "x-office/presentation",

"application/vnd.ms-word.document.macroEnabled.12": "x-office/document",

"application/vnd.ms-word.template.macroEnabled.12": "x-office/document",

"application/vnd.oasis.opendocument.presentation": "x-office/presentation",

"application/vnd.oasis.opendocument.presentation-template": "x-office/presentation",

"application/vnd.oasis.opendocument.spreadsheet": "x-office/spreadsheet",

"application/vnd.oasis.opendocument.spreadsheet-template": "x-office/spreadsheet",

"application/vnd.oasis.opendocument.text": "x-office/document",

"application/vnd.oasis.opendocument.text-master": "x-office/document",

"application/vnd.oasis.opendocument.text-template": "x-office/document",

"application/vnd.oasis.opendocument.text-web": "x-office/document",

"application/vnd.openxmlformats-officedocument.presentationml.presentation": "x-office/presentation",

"application/vnd.openxmlformats-officedocument.presentationml.slideshow": "x-office/presentation",

"application/vnd.openxmlformats-officedocument.presentationml.template": "x-office/presentation",

"application/vnd.openxmlformats-officedocument.spreadsheetml.sheet": "x-office/spreadsheet",

"application/vnd.openxmlformats-officedocument.spreadsheetml.template": "x-office/spreadsheet",

"application/vnd.openxmlformats-officedocument.wordprocessingml.document": "x-office/document",

"application/vnd.openxmlformats-officedocument.wordprocessingml.template": "x-office/document",

"application/vnd.visio": "x-office/document",

"application/vnd.wordperfect": "x-office/document",

"application/x-7z-compressed": "package/x-generic",

"application/x-bzip2": "package/x-generic",

"application/x-cbr": "text",

"application/x-compressed": "package/x-generic",

"application/x-dcraw": "image",

"application/x-deb": "package/x-generic",

"application/x-fictionbook+xml": "text",

"application/x-font": "image",

"application/x-gimp": "image",

"application/x-gzip": "package/x-generic",

"application/x-iwork-keynote-sffkey": "x-office/presentation",

"application/x-iwork-numbers-sffnumbers": "x-office/spreadsheet",

"application/x-iwork-pages-sffpages": "x-office/document",

"application/x-mobipocket-ebook": "text",

"application/x-perl": "text/code",

"application/x-photoshop": "image",

"application/x-php": "text/code",

"application/x-rar-compressed": "package/x-generic",

"application/x-tar": "package/x-generic",

"application/x-tex": "text",

"application/xml": "text/html",

"application/yaml": "text/code",

"application/zip": "package/x-generic",

"database": "file",

"httpd/unix-directory": "dir",

"text/css": "text/code",

"text/csv": "x-office/spreadsheet",

"text/html": "text/code",

"text/x-c": "text/code",

"text/x-c++src": "text/code",

"text/x-h": "text/code",

"text/x-java-source": "text/code",

"text/x-python": "text/code",

"text/x-shellscript": "text/code",

"web": "text/code"

},

files: [

"application",

"application-pdf",

"audio",

"file",

"folder",

"folder-drag-accept",

"folder-external",

"folder-public",

"folder-shared",

"folder-starred",

"image",

"package-x-generic",

"text",

"text-calendar",

"text-code",

"text-vcard",

"video",

"x-office-document",

"x-office-presentation",

"x-office-spreadsheet"

],

themes: []

};





- Repair MySQL collation

- All tables already have the correct collation -> nothing to do

- Repair mime types

- Clean tags and favorites

- 0 tags of deleted users have been removed.

- 0 tags for delete files have been removed.

- 0 tag entries for deleted tags have been removed.

- 0 tags with no entries have been removed.

- Repair invalid shares

- Remove shares of a users root folder

- Move .step file of updater to backup location

- Add move avatar background job

- Repair step already executed

- Add preview cleanup background jobs

- Fix potential broken mount points

- No mounts updated

- Repair language codes

- Install new core bundle components

- Repair invalid paths in file cache

- Rename folder with user specific keys

- Fix component of birthday calendars

- 1 birthday calendars updated.

- Fix broken values of calendar objects



- Registering building of calendar search index as background job

- Repair step already executed

- Fix the share type of guest shares when migrating from ownCloud

- Copy the share password into the dedicated column

- Move theming files to AppData storage

- No theming logo image to migrate

- No theming background image to migrate

- Copy twofactor backup codes from legacy table

upgradoval jsem na nextcloud 12.03, po upgradu mám chybu integrity kódu, konkrétně:core/js/mimetypelist.js:Jak to opravím?Zkoušel jsem:occ maintenance:mimetype:update-db - vždy to přidalo jeden mimetype, a pak se to kouslo, přes kontrol c jsem tedy vždy killnull a postupně přidával, dokud to přidávalo. Nakonec to přidalo všechny typy, které to zřejmě mělo přidat.Dále:occ maintenance:mimetype:update-js - proběhlo bez problémůocc maintenance:data-fingerprint - bez chybového výstupuocc maintenance:repair:Zde je zajímavé, že u každého spuštění to opravuje jednu položku v kalendáři (který ani nepoužívám, jen je tam aplikace).Jak obnovit integritu souborů?