reklama

  1. Fórum Root.cz
  2. Hlavní témata
  3. Sítě
  4. FC HBA long-wave SFP
« předchozí další »
Stran: [1]

FC HBA long-wave SFP

  • 4 Odpovědí
  • 580 Zhlédnutí

maros

FC HBA long-wave SFP
« kdy: Dnes v 10:10:30 »
Musi FC HBA explicitne podporovat SMF, alebo je to len o SFP module?
Ma s tym niekto skusenosti?
Oznámit moderátorům   IP zaznamenána

Reklama

  • * * * * *

reklama

Cacin

Re:FC HBA long-wave SFP
« Odpověď #1 kdy: Dnes v 10:50:13 »
Ahoj,

Je to otazka SFP modulu. Bezne se na kratke vzdalenosti i MMF.

Tomas
Oznámit moderátorům   IP zaznamenána

maros

Re:FC HBA long-wave SFP
« Odpověď #2 kdy: Dnes v 11:51:19 »
Citace: Cacin  Dnes v 10:50:13
Je to otazka SFP modulu. Bezne se na kratke vzdalenosti i MMF.
Skor som myslel na dlhu vzdialenost (cca 1750 m). Napriklad, ci QL2460 akceptuje a bude vediet korektne pracovat s long-wave SFP (originalnym).
Oznámit moderátorům   IP zaznamenána

Cacin

Re:FC HBA long-wave SFP
« Odpověď #3 kdy: Dnes v 12:19:00 »
Pokud se bavime o vzdalenostech vice nez 450-500 metru, tak jedine SMF

Tomas
Oznámit moderátorům   IP zaznamenána

Harry

Re:FC HBA long-wave SFP
« Odpověď #4 kdy: Dnes v 13:03:28 »
Zdar,
na otazku "musi" zni odpoved "ne" ... na otazku "muze" zni odpoved "ano" ....

http://support.qlogic.com/SupportCenter/articles/FAQ/Can-Single-Mode-SFP-be-used-with-FCoE-CNAs?

Can Single Mode SFP+ Be Used With HBAs, IEAs or CNAs?
Answer   
Single Mode SFPs are not supported on QLogic Channel Fibre Channel Host Bus Adapters (HBA0, Intelligent Ethernet Aapters (IEA) or Converged Network Adapters (CNA). Certain OEMs sell models with long reach (LR/Single Mode) SFPs but they are not supported with the channel QLogic products.

A je samozrejme otazka, co znamena "supported" ve srovnani s "working"
Mame zarizeni (diskova pole), ktera jsou vpodstate x86 PC a maji interne Qlogic HBA - nektere z karet jsou podporovany s LR SFP, nektere ne ... a jeste k tomu mame seznam podporovanych typu.

Takze bych netvrdil, ze to funguje vzdy a vsude.

Harry
Oznámit moderátorům   IP zaznamenána

Reklama

  • * * * * *
Stran: [1]
« předchozí další »
  1. Fórum Root.cz
  2. Hlavní témata
  3. Sítě
  4. FC HBA long-wave SFP
 

+ Rychlá odpověď

reklama