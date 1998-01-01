FC HBA long-wave SFP

Zdar,na otazku "musi" zni odpoved "ne" ... na otazku "muze" zni odpoved "ano" ....Can Single Mode SFP+ Be Used With HBAs, IEAs or CNAs?AnswerSingle Mode SFPs are not supported on QLogic Channel Fibre Channel Host Bus Adapters (HBA0, Intelligent Ethernet Aapters (IEA) or Converged Network Adapters (CNA). Certain OEMs sell models with long reach (LR/Single Mode) SFPs but they are not supported with the channel QLogic products.A je samozrejme otazka, co znamena "supported" ve srovnani s "working"Mame zarizeni (diskova pole), ktera jsou vpodstate x86 PC a maji interne Qlogic HBA - nektere z karet jsou podporovany s LR SFP, nektere ne ... a jeste k tomu mame seznam podporovanych typu.Takze bych netvrdil, ze to funguje vzdy a vsude.Harry