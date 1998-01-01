Pomoc virus v repozitáři!!

V repozitáři je virus, je v balíku translate-shell. Odinstalování nepomůže. A to ani apt purge, aptitude purge ~c, apt autoremove.
Nevím, jak se toho zbavit. Náhodně mi vkládá text ze schránky kamkoliv, do terminálu, do prohlížeče, atd. Vytváří plochy...
ubuntu 17.04, je to v repozitáři multiverse
ROOTDIR is `/'
Checking `amd'... not found
Checking `basename'... not infected
Checking `biff'... not found
Checking `chfn'... not infected
Checking `chsh'... not infected
Checking `cron'... not infected
Checking `crontab'... not infected
Checking `date'... not infected
Checking `du'... not infected
Checking `dirname'... not infected
Checking `echo'... not infected
Checking `egrep'... not infected
Checking `env'... not infected
Checking `find'... not infected
Checking `fingerd'... not found
Checking `gpm'... not infected
Checking `grep'... not infected
Checking `hdparm'... not infected
Checking `su'... not infected
Checking `ifconfig'... not infected
Checking `inetd'... not infected
Checking `inetdconf'... not found
Checking `identd'... not found
Checking `init'... not infected
Checking `killall'... not infected
Checking `ldsopreload'... not infected
Checking `login'... not infected
Checking `ls'... not infected
Checking `lsof'... not infected
Checking `mail'... not found
Checking `mingetty'... not found
Checking `netstat'... not infected
Checking `named'... not found
Checking `passwd'... not infected
Checking `pidof'... not infected
Checking `pop2'... not found
Checking `pop3'... not found
Checking `ps'... not infected
Checking `pstree'... not infected
Checking `rpcinfo'... not found
Checking `rlogind'... not found
Checking `rshd'... not found
Checking `slogin'... not infected
Checking `sendmail'... not found
Checking `sshd'... not infected
Checking `syslogd'... not tested
Checking `tar'... not infected
Checking `tcpd'... INFECTED
Checking `tcpdump'... not infected
Checking `top'... not infected
Checking `telnetd'... not found
Checking `timed'... not found
Checking `traceroute'... not found
Checking `vdir'... not infected
Checking `w'... not infected
Checking `write'... not infected
Checking `aliens'... no suspect files
Searching for sniffer's logs, it may take a while... nothing found
Searching for rootkit HiDrootkit's default files... nothing found
Searching for rootkit t0rn's default files... nothing found
Searching for t0rn's v8 defaults... nothing found
Searching for rootkit Lion's default files... nothing found
Searching for rootkit RSHA's default files... nothing found
Searching for rootkit RH-Sharpe's default files... nothing found
Searching for Ambient's rootkit (ark) default files and dirs... nothing found
Searching for suspicious files and dirs, it may take a while... The following suspicious files and directories were found:
/usr/lib/debug/.build-id /usr/lib/python2.7/dist-packages/PyQt4/uic/widget-plugins/.noinit /usr/lib/jvm/.java-1.8.0-openjdk-amd64.jinfo /usr/lib/python3/dist-packages/matplotlib/tests/baseline_images/.keep /lib/modules/4.10.0-35-generic/vdso/.build-id /lib/modules/4.10.0-36-generic/vdso/.build-id
/usr/lib/debug/.build-id /lib/modules/4.10.0-35-generic/vdso/.build-id /lib/modules/4.10.0-36-generic/vdso/.build-id
Searching for LPD Worm files and dirs... nothing found
Searching for Ramen Worm files and dirs... nothing found
Searching for Maniac files and dirs... nothing found
Searching for RK17 files and dirs... nothing found
Searching for Ducoci rootkit... nothing found
Searching for Adore Worm... nothing found
Searching for ShitC Worm... nothing found
Searching for Omega Worm... nothing found
Searching for Sadmind/IIS Worm... nothing found
Searching for MonKit... nothing found
Searching for Showtee... nothing found
Searching for OpticKit... nothing found
Searching for T.R.K... nothing found
Searching for Mithra... nothing found
Searching for LOC rootkit... nothing found
Searching for Romanian rootkit... nothing found
Searching for Suckit rootkit... nothing found
Searching for Volc rootkit... nothing found
Searching for Gold2 rootkit... nothing found
Searching for TC2 Worm default files and dirs... nothing found
Searching for Anonoying rootkit default files and dirs... nothing found
Searching for ZK rootkit default files and dirs... nothing found
Searching for ShKit rootkit default files and dirs... nothing found
Searching for AjaKit rootkit default files and dirs... nothing found
Searching for zaRwT rootkit default files and dirs... nothing found
Searching for Madalin rootkit default files... nothing found
Searching for Fu rootkit default files... nothing found
Searching for ESRK rootkit default files... nothing found
Searching for rootedoor... nothing found
Searching for ENYELKM rootkit default files... nothing found
Searching for common ssh-scanners default files... nothing found
Searching for Linux/Ebury - Operation Windigo ssh... nothing found
Searching for 64-bit Linux Rootkit ... nothing found
Searching for 64-bit Linux Rootkit modules... nothing found
Searching for suspect PHP files... nothing found
Searching for anomalies in shell history files... Warning: `//home/medved/.bashburn_history' file size is zero
Checking `asp'... not infected
Checking `bindshell'... not infected
Checking `lkm'... chkproc: nothing detected
chkdirs: nothing detected
Checking `rexedcs'... not found
Checking `sniffer'... lo: not promisc and no packet sniffer sockets
enp4s0: not promisc and no packet sniffer sockets
Checking `w55808'... not infected
Checking `wted'... chkwtmp: nothing deleted
Checking `scalper'... not infected
Checking `slapper'... not infected
Checking `z2'... chklastlog: nothing deleted
Checking `chkutmp'... The tty of the following user process(es) were not found
in /var/run/utmp !
! RUID PID TTY CMD
! medved 3502 pts/0 bash
! root 15050 pts/0 /bin/sh /usr/sbin/chkrootkit
! root 15708 pts/0 ./chkutmp
! root 15710 pts/0 ps axk tty,ruser,args -o tty,pid,ruser,args
! root 15709 pts/0 sh -c ps axk "tty,ruser,args" -o "tty,pid,ruser,args"
! root 15049 pts/0 sudo chkrootkit
! medved 3796 pts/1 bash
! root 15027 pts/1 nano /etc/passwd
! root 15026 pts/1 sudo nano /etc/passwd
! medved 3877 pts/2 bash
! medved 3951 pts/2 su
! root 3952 pts/2 bash
chkutmp: nothing deleted
Checking `OSX_RSPLUG'... not infected