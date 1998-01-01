reklama

  1. Fórum Root.cz
  2. Ostatní
  3. Odkladiště
  4. Spam nebo ransom?
« předchozí další »
Stran: [1]

Spam nebo ransom?

  • 7 Odpovědí
  • 557 Zhlédnutí

Loyzik Mrazek

Spam nebo ransom?
« kdy: Dnes v 08:31:04 »
Zdravím,

dneska ráno jsem dostal tento email a přemýšlím jestli je to obyčejný scam, spam nebo je to ransom. Všechno mi říká, že je to obyčejný spam a rozesílají to prostě náhodně na různé emailové adresy. Nemají absolutně nic a jen to zkouší. Kdyby to bylo opravdové, tak by alespoň nějakým náznakem naznačili, že mají skutečné video nebo něco, nějaké podrobnosti, ale nenaznačili vůbec nic. Nicméně co mě trochu překvapilo je, že když jsem zkoušel hledat na googlu kusy toho emailu, tak mi to nic nenašlo. Takže buď je to úplně nová věc, anebo je to opravdový ransom? Co myslíte? Platit jim samozřejmě nic nehodlám, jen by mě zajímalo na co se nachystat.


Text emailu:
Good day


You as well as everybody have been warned many times. But, obviously you didnt use internet carefuly. Whats the metter?- You re guessing. Lets start with the fact that I set the malicious soft on a webpage with videos for adults (site with pоrn content) (u know what Im talking about). Sacrifice clicked on a play button and device started functioning as rdp with keylogger function. The dedicated desktop helped me to find this e-mail, I thought that u will 100% check this one. Furthermore all cams and screen instantly started recording. After my virus got all your contacts from messengers, e-mails and social networks. So what do we have now? I made a split screen video (first part-screen rec.(u have a great taste lmao), second- cam rec.) and all ur contacts. I think its not good news. Hence in my opinion three hundred fifteen usd is sufficiently for that little error. My btc(cryptocurrency) wallet - 16SdnvAswkzS2khLvfbRvQdWSygYs37AHV

(address should be without "space" or this "=" digit)

Ask internet how to buy it. It isnt very hard. Just write "Where can I get bitcoins" Ull have one day upon reading this letter(I put a tracking pixel in it, Ill know when you read it). If I don't recieve the necessary amount Ill send video with you to all your contacts When I receive btc- the сompromising will be destroyed.If u charge me to show evidence, reply + and Ill share video that I made with 3 contacts Ive collected from u.

Can go to police, but finding me will take longer than one day, im foreign, so ull be shamed af.
Oznámit moderátorům   IP zaznamenána

Reklama

  • * * * * *

reklama

EuJeFuj

Re:Spam nebo ransom?
« Odpověď #1 kdy: Dnes v 09:17:25 »
Doufejme ze jen SCAM. Nenaznacuji dukaz, ze video maji. Mas dobre zabespeceny PC ?

Postnul bych obsah mailu na nejakou databazi, napr. hoax.cz a konzultoval bych to s adminem webu, nebo moderatorem.
Oznámit moderátorům   IP zaznamenána

Robert Kupka

Re:Spam nebo ransom?
« Odpověď #2 kdy: Dnes v 09:24:27 »
Cisty SCAM. Takychto som videl uz mnoho.
Sama chyba v anglictine, nic konkretne, okrem jeho bitcoin adresy.
Postni este hlavicky emailu.... svoju email adresu odtial vymaz.
Oznámit moderátorům   IP zaznamenána

JardaP .

  • *****
  • 8 210
    • Zobrazit profil
    • E-mail
Re:Spam nebo ransom?
« Odpověď #3 kdy: Dnes v 09:27:37 »
Zretelne nejste sam: https://www.reddit.com/r/sysadmin/comments/6txdm2/the_best_scam_email_ive_ever_seen/

Posilani na nahodne adresy je mozne. Parkrat mi prisel spam na adresu, kterou jsem nikdy nikde nepouzil a jen ji tak susil v zaloze.
Oznámit moderátorům   IP zaznamenána

ovcan

Re:Spam nebo ransom?
« Odpověď #4 kdy: Dnes v 09:31:01 »
podla mna je to tradicny spam/scam ako vytiahnut z ludi prachy
preco ho trosku nevytrolis.

napr ze mu rad zaplatis 2nasobok ,pretoze to je pocitac tvojej zeny s ktorou sa chces rozviest a taky dokaz by bol urcite vhodny :-)
pripadne mu napis, ze ako si urcite mohol vsimnut z tych videi ktore sledujes ,aky su tvoje preferencie , ze ci by ti nemohol za nejaku ciastku poslat videa inych ludi, ktorych nachytal. :-D

Oznámit moderátorům   IP zaznamenána

Reklama

  • * * * * *

Loyzik Mrazek

Re:Spam nebo ransom?
« Odpověď #5 kdy: Dnes v 09:37:04 »
Jak jsem psal, přišlo mi to jako scam už od začátku, jen mi přišlo divné, že to ještě nikdo neřešil, každopádně díky za ten odkaz na reddit. Vypadá to, že to opravdu jen tak zkouší.

Počítač si myslím, že mám zabezpečený dobře. Posledních pár dní jsem používal hlavně můj pracovní notebook a toto přišlo na můj soukromý email. Těžko by našli na mém pracovním emailu můj soukromý email. Přišlo mi divné, že to nedošlo spíše na pracovní email. Takže to považuju za scam.
Oznámit moderátorům   IP zaznamenána

JardaP .

  • *****
  • 8 210
    • Zobrazit profil
    • E-mail
Re:Spam nebo ransom?
« Odpověď #6 kdy: Dnes v 09:50:35 »
Myslim, ze kdyz tyden pockas, tak se toho na vyhledavacich vyroji vic. Asi je to fakt novy spek.
Oznámit moderátorům   IP zaznamenána

Trubicoid2

Re:Spam nebo ransom?
« Odpověď #7 kdy: Dnes v 12:24:50 »
Sacrifice clicked ... to je pěkný obrat  ;D asi hůhl-tránslátor?
Oznámit moderátorům   IP zaznamenána
Stran: [1]
« předchozí další »
  1. Fórum Root.cz
  2. Ostatní
  3. Odkladiště
  4. Spam nebo ransom?
 

+ Rychlá odpověď

reklama