Spam nebo ransom?

Zdravím,



dneska ráno jsem dostal tento email a přemýšlím jestli je to obyčejný scam, spam nebo je to ransom. Všechno mi říká, že je to obyčejný spam a rozesílají to prostě náhodně na různé emailové adresy. Nemají absolutně nic a jen to zkouší. Kdyby to bylo opravdové, tak by alespoň nějakým náznakem naznačili, že mají skutečné video nebo něco, nějaké podrobnosti, ale nenaznačili vůbec nic. Nicméně co mě trochu překvapilo je, že když jsem zkoušel hledat na googlu kusy toho emailu, tak mi to nic nenašlo. Takže buď je to úplně nová věc, anebo je to opravdový ransom? Co myslíte? Platit jim samozřejmě nic nehodlám, jen by mě zajímalo na co se nachystat.





Text emailu:

Good day





You as well as everybody have been warned many times. But, obviously you didnt use internet carefuly. Whats the metter?- You re guessing. Lets start with the fact that I set the malicious soft on a webpage with videos for adults (site with pоrn content) (u know what Im talking about). Sacrifice clicked on a play button and device started functioning as rdp with keylogger function. The dedicated desktop helped me to find this e-mail, I thought that u will 100% check this one. Furthermore all cams and screen instantly started recording. After my virus got all your contacts from messengers, e-mails and social networks. So what do we have now? I made a split screen video (first part-screen rec.(u have a great taste lmao), second- cam rec.) and all ur contacts. I think its not good news. Hence in my opinion three hundred fifteen usd is sufficiently for that little error. My btc(cryptocurrency) wallet - 16SdnvAswkzS2khLvfbRvQdWSygYs37AHV



(address should be without "space" or this "=" digit)



Ask internet how to buy it. It isnt very hard. Just write "Where can I get bitcoins" Ull have one day upon reading this letter(I put a tracking pixel in it, Ill know when you read it). If I don't recieve the necessary amount Ill send video with you to all your contacts When I receive btc- the сompromising will be destroyed.If u charge me to show evidence, reply + and Ill share video that I made with 3 contacts Ive collected from u.



Can go to police, but finding me will take longer than one day, im foreign, so ull be shamed af.

