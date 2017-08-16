reklama

  4. Co je analýza hlavních komponent u obrázku
Co je analýza hlavních komponent u obrázku

dic

Co je analýza hlavních komponent u obrázku
« kdy: 16. 08. 2017, 18:45:15 »
Co znamená anaýza hlavních komponent u obrázku (principal component analysis) úroveň 1, 2, 3 u obrázků? jak to funguje?
There are three principal components. PC1 identifies jpeg artifacts from resaves. (Technically, I compute distance from a line normal to PC1 that passes through the center of mass, but nobody like math-talk.)
The remaining two PC's (PC2 and PC3) can identify if colors come from alternate color spaces
Jak se provádí u obrázků?
co dále je Luminance gradient, Error level analysis? Zajímá mě kromě definice a popisu algoritmu, jak to prakticky využít a interpretovat.
IP zaznamenána

