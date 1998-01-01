reklama

  4. Debian 9: nefungují rozšíření pro hosta VirtualBoxu
Debian 9: nefungují rozšíření pro hosta VirtualBoxu

ZAJDAN

Debian 9: nefungují rozšíření pro hosta VirtualBoxu
« kdy: Dnes v 08:30:42 »
Ahoj,
provozujete někdo Debian 9 pod VirtualBoxem? zajimala by mne zkušenost s úspěšností instalace GuestAdditions. Mě se nedaří je nasadit.

Kód: [Vybrat]
root@boot-server:/home/supervisor# sh /media/cdrom/VBoxLinuxAdditions.run
Verifying archive integrity... All good.
Uncompressing VirtualBox 4.3.36 Guest Additions for Linux............
VirtualBox Guest Additions installer
Removing installed version 4.3.36 of VirtualBox Guest Additions...
Copying additional installer modules ...
Installing additional modules ...
Removing existing VirtualBox non-DKMS kernel modules ...done.
Building the VirtualBox Guest Additions kernel modules
The headers for the current running kernel were not found. If the following
module compilation fails then this could be the reason.

Building the main Guest Additions module ...fail!
(Look at /var/log/vboxadd-install.log to find out what went wrong)
Doing non-kernel setup of the Guest Additions ...done.
Installing the Window System drivers
Warning: unknown version of the X Window System installed.  Not installing
X Window System drivers.
 ...done.
Installing graphics libraries and desktop services components ...done.
Linux-headers pro bezici kernel mam nainstalovane.
« Poslední změna: Dnes v 09:03:31 od Petr Krčmář »
pokud nemáš trpělivost, pokud nemáš odpověď na dotaz, chceš ostatní posílat do kouta nebo je odrazovat, že na to nemají?...nemrhej síly a raději se nevyjadřuj...prostě to ignoruj

loblik

Re:DEBIAN 9 - virtuální stroj
« Odpověď #1 kdy: Dnes v 08:47:52 »
Jo pouzivam. Co ten log?

Building the main Guest Additions module ...fail!
(Look at /var/log/vboxadd-install.log to find out what went wrong)
ZAJDAN

Re:DEBIAN 9 - virtuální stroj
« Odpověď #2 kdy: Dnes v 08:57:17 »
Citace: loblik  Dnes v 08:47:52
Jo pouzivam. Co ten log?
Building the main Guest Additions module ...fail!
(Look at /var/log/vboxadd-install.log to find out what went wrong)
na jakem hostu Ti to běží? mě na Debian 8 s Vbox 4.3.36
log:
http://termbin.com/tl6e
pokud nemáš trpělivost, pokud nemáš odpověď na dotaz, chceš ostatní posílat do kouta nebo je odrazovat, že na to nemají?...nemrhej síly a raději se nevyjadřuj...prostě to ignoruj

ZAJDAN

Re:Debian 9: nefungují rozšíření pro hosta VirtualBoxu
« Odpověď #3 kdy: Dnes v 09:46:32 »
vykorenil jsem starou verzi Vboxu a nasadil posledni aktualni a vse je jiz v poradku

apt-get remove virtualbox
to ovsem nestaci a musi se sundat i:
apt-get remove virtualbox-dkms

pokud nemáš trpělivost, pokud nemáš odpověď na dotaz, chceš ostatní posílat do kouta nebo je odrazovat, že na to nemají?...nemrhej síly a raději se nevyjadřuj...prostě to ignoruj
