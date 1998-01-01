Dnsmasq se nespustí na Debianu 9

Ahoj...
cista instalace debianu, prvni balik k manualni instalaci dnsmasq a hned je nejaky problem:
-- Unit dnsmasq.service has begun starting up.
Jun 07 13:09:22 boot-server dnsmasq[874]: dnsmasq: syntax check OK.
Jun 07 13:09:22 boot-server dnsmasq[877]: dnsmasq: junk found in command line
Jun 07 13:09:22 boot-server dnsmasq[877]: junk found in command line
Jun 07 13:09:22 boot-server dnsmasq[877]: FAILED to start up
Jun 07 13:09:22 boot-server systemd[1]: dnsmasq.service: Control process exited, code=exited status=1
Jun 07 13:09:22 boot-server systemd[1]: Failed to start dnsmasq - A lightweight DHCP and caching DNS server.
-- Subject: Unit dnsmasq.service has failed
-- Defined-By: systemd
-- Support: https://www.debian.org/support
--
-- Unit dnsmasq.service has failed.
--
-- The result is failed.
Jun 07 13:09:22 boot-server systemd[1]: dnsmasq.service: Unit entered failed state.
Jun 07 13:09:22 boot-server systemd[1]: dnsmasq.service: Failed with result 'exit-code'.
uz jste nekdo instalovali dnsmasq na debian 9 ? doplnuji ze mam 32bit verzi