  Dnsmasq se nespustí na Debianu 9
Dnsmasq se nespustí na Debianu 9

ZAJDAN

Dnsmasq se nespustí na Debianu 9
kdy: Dnes v 13:35:14
Ahoj...
cista instalace debianu, prvni balik k manualni instalaci dnsmasq a hned je nejaky problem:
Kód: [Vybrat]
-- Unit dnsmasq.service has begun starting up.
Jun 07 13:09:22 boot-server dnsmasq[874]: dnsmasq: syntax check OK.
Jun 07 13:09:22 boot-server dnsmasq[877]: dnsmasq: junk found in command line
Jun 07 13:09:22 boot-server dnsmasq[877]: junk found in command line
Jun 07 13:09:22 boot-server dnsmasq[877]: FAILED to start up
Jun 07 13:09:22 boot-server systemd[1]: dnsmasq.service: Control process exited, code=exited status=1
Jun 07 13:09:22 boot-server systemd[1]: Failed to start dnsmasq - A lightweight DHCP and caching DNS server.
-- Subject: Unit dnsmasq.service has failed
-- Defined-By: systemd
-- Support: https://www.debian.org/support
--
-- Unit dnsmasq.service has failed.
--
-- The result is failed.
Jun 07 13:09:22 boot-server systemd[1]: dnsmasq.service: Unit entered failed state.
Jun 07 13:09:22 boot-server systemd[1]: dnsmasq.service: Failed with result 'exit-code'.
uz jste nekdo instalovali dnsmasq na debian 9 ? doplnuji ze mam 32bit verzi
ZAJDAN

Re:dnsmasq na Debianu 9
Odpověď #1 kdy: Dnes v 13:45:42
lopata

Re:dnsmasq na Debianu 9
Odpověď #2 kdy: Dnes v 14:01:19
