reklama

  1. Fórum Root.cz
  2. Hlavní témata
  3. Desktop
  4. xubuntu 16.04.2 - po rebootu není video
« předchozí další »
Stran: [1]

xubuntu 16.04.2 - po rebootu není video

  • 3 Odpovědí
  • 88 Zhlédnutí

beer

  • *****
  • 633
    • Zobrazit profil
xubuntu 16.04.2 - po rebootu není video
« kdy: 21. 05. 2017, 23:42:05 »
Po nějaké aktualizaci po rebootu nemám video signál - černá obrazovka, grub funguje, ale nezobrazuje se, nezobrazuje se ani bios.


PC: dell precision worskstation 390, nvidia gt 610, ovladače NVIDIA binary driver 375.39.


/etc/default/grub



Kód: [Vybrat]

# If you change this file, run 'update-grub' afterwards to update
# /boot/grub/grub.cfg.
# For full documentation of the options in this file, see:
#   info -f grub -n 'Simple configuration'


GRUB_DEFAULT=0
#GRUB_HIDDEN_TIMEOUT=0
#GRUB_HIDDEN_TIMEOUT_QUIET=true
GRUB_TIMEOUT=2
GRUB_DISTRIBUTOR=`lsb_release -i -s 2> /dev/null || echo Debian`
GRUB_CMDLINE_LINUX_DEFAULT="quiet nosplash"
GRUB_CMDLINE_LINUX=""


# Uncomment to enable BadRAM filtering, modify to suit your needs
# This works with Linux (no patch required) and with any kernel that obtains
# the memory map information from GRUB (GNU Mach, kernel of FreeBSD ...)
#GRUB_BADRAM="0x01234567,0xfefefefe,0x89abcdef,0xefefefef"


# Uncomment to disable graphical terminal (grub-pc only)
#GRUB_TERMINAL=console


# The resolution used on graphical terminal
# note that you can use only modes which your graphic card supports via VBE
# you can see them in real GRUB with the command `vbeinfo'
#GRUB_GFXMODE=640x480


# Uncomment if you don't want GRUB to pass "root=UUID=xxx" parameter to Linux
#GRUB_DISABLE_LINUX_UUID=true


# Uncomment to disable generation of recovery mode menu entries
#GRUB_DISABLE_RECOVERY="true"


# Uncomment to get a beep at grub start
#GRUB_INIT_TUNE="480 440 1"


Ještě dodám, že je monitor připojen přes HDMI. Když počítač vychladne, tak normálně se bios zobrazuje, i grub.
« Poslední změna: 21. 05. 2017, 23:46:15 od beer »
Oznámit moderátorům   IP zaznamenána

Reklama

  • * * * * *

reklama

beer

  • *****
  • 633
    • Zobrazit profil
Re:xubuntu 16.04.2 - po rebootu není video
« Odpověď #1 kdy: 21. 05. 2017, 23:53:16 »
Když rebootuji z windows, tak bios i grub se zobrazují správně.
Oznámit moderátorům   IP zaznamenána

beer

  • *****
  • 633
    • Zobrazit profil
Re:xubuntu 16.04.2 - po rebootu není video
« Odpověď #2 kdy: Dnes v 00:09:02 »
Zkusil jsem přidat nomodeset, ale ani to nezabralo.
Oznámit moderátorům   IP zaznamenána

beer

  • *****
  • 633
    • Zobrazit profil
Re:xubuntu 16.04.2 - po rebootu není video
« Odpověď #3 kdy: Dnes v 00:24:05 »
Nebude problém v gfxpayload?
Oznámit moderátorům   IP zaznamenána
Stran: [1]
« předchozí další »
  1. Fórum Root.cz
  2. Hlavní témata
  3. Desktop
  4. xubuntu 16.04.2 - po rebootu není video
 

+ Rychlá odpověď

reklama