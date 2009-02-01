reklama

  1. Fórum Root.cz
  2. Hlavní témata
  3. Sítě
  4. proč často google chce po mě prokázat, že jsem člověk
« předchozí další »
Stran: [1]

proč často google chce po mě prokázat, že jsem člověk

  • 5 Odpovědí
  • 246 Zhlédnutí

linhj

proč často google chce po mě prokázat, že jsem člověk
« kdy: Dnes v 18:19:45 »
hlásí mi to při hledání na url "https://www.google.cz/search?q=text", mám ublock a umatrix. čas od času, 1 týdně mi to ukáže hlášku, kde to po mě chce captcha. čím to je?
Our systems have detected unusual traffic from your computer network. This page checks to see if it's really you sending the requests, and not a robot. Why did this happen?
Oznámit moderátorům   IP zaznamenána

Reklama

  • * * * * *

reklama

Ondra Satai Nekola

  • *****
  • 1 570
    • Zobrazit profil
    • E-mail
Re:proč často google chce po mě prokázat, že jsem člověk
« Odpověď #1 kdy: Dnes v 18:22:51 »
Citace: linhj  Dnes v 18:19:45
hlásí mi to při hledání na url "https://www.google.cz/search?q=text", mám ublock a umatrix. čas od času, 1 týdně mi to ukáže hlášku, kde to po mě chce captcha. čím to je?
Our systems have detected unusual traffic from your computer network. This page checks to see if it's really you sending the requests, and not a robot. Why did this happen?


You're in a desert walking along in the sand when all of the sudden you look down, and you see a tortoise, it's crawling toward you. You reach down, you flip the tortoise over on it's back. The tortoise lays on it's back, it's belly baking in the hot sun, beating it's legs trying to turn it'self over, but it can't, not without your help. But you're not helping. Why is that?
Oznámit moderátorům   IP zaznamenána

hawran diskuse

  • *****
  • 2 178
    • Zobrazit profil
    • E-mail
Re:proč často google chce po mě prokázat, že jsem člověk
« Odpověď #2 kdy: Dnes v 18:40:54 »
Citace: Ondra Satai Nekola  Dnes v 18:22:51
...
You're in a desert walking along in the sand when all of the sudden you look down, and you see a tortoise, it's crawling toward you. You reach down, you flip the tortoise over on it's back. The tortoise lays on it's back, it's belly baking in the hot sun, beating it's legs trying to turn it'self over, but it can't, not without your help. But you're not helping. Why is that?

I'll tell you about my mother.
Oznámit moderátorům   IP zaznamenána

guglmastr

Re:proč často google chce po mě prokázat, že jsem člověk
« Odpověď #3 kdy: Dnes v 19:04:07 »
To se stava u vetsich firem co jedou pres proxy nebo jsou maskaradovany za jedinou IP.
Oznámit moderátorům   IP zaznamenána

semestralka

  • ***
  • 105
    • Zobrazit profil
    • semestralka
Re:proč často google chce po mě prokázat, že jsem člověk
« Odpověď #4 kdy: Dnes v 19:46:57 »
hoši tohle mi tor dělá taky ato celkem často jenže tam se to dá čekat  8) myslim žeto nedělá přímo vyhledávač ale některý stránky když je chci načíst. že ta kapča je na tý konkrétní stránce  8) 8)

Citace: Ondra Satai Nekola  Dnes v 18:22:51
Citace: linhj  Dnes v 18:19:45
hlásí mi to při hledání na url "https://www.google.cz/search?q=text", mám ublock a umatrix. čas od času, 1 týdně mi to ukáže hlášku, kde to po mě chce captcha. čím to je?
Our systems have detected unusual traffic from your computer network. This page checks to see if it's really you sending the requests, and not a robot. Why did this happen?


You're in a desert walking along in the sand when all of the sudden you look down, and you see a tortoise, it's crawling toward you. You reach down, you flip the tortoise over on it's back. The tortoise lays on it's back, it's belly baking in the hot sun, beating it's legs trying to turn it'self over, but it can't, not without your help. But you're not helping. Why is that?

hochu asi proto žese mi líbí jak ta želva trpí  8) nebo ji chci zabít ale nechci nani zbytečně moc šahat 8) 8)
Oznámit moderátorům   IP zaznamenána
hoši tahle tečka je veskutečnosti hrozně velká 8) 8)  ---> 

Reklama

  • * * * * *

UF

Re:proč často google chce po mě prokázat, že jsem člověk
« Odpověď #5 kdy: Dnes v 20:40:54 »
Citace: linhj  Dnes v 18:19:45
hlásí mi to při hledání na url "https://www.google.cz/search?q=text", mám ublock a umatrix. čas od času, 1 týdně mi to ukáže hlášku, kde to po mě chce captcha. čím to je?
Our systems have detected unusual traffic from your computer network. This page checks to see if it's really you sending the requests, and not a robot. Why did this happen?

What generation are you???
Oznámit moderátorům   IP zaznamenána
Stran: [1]
« předchozí další »
  1. Fórum Root.cz
  2. Hlavní témata
  3. Sítě
  4. proč často google chce po mě prokázat, že jsem člověk
 

+ Rychlá odpověď

reklama