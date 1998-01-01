Debian Jessie Autofs SSHFS nefunguje

Mám Debian Jessie a chcem sa pomocou autofs pripojiť na vzialenom SSH serveri sa chcem prihlásiť ako user martin, bez uspechu.
Skusil som sam najsť príčinu, na miestnom PC som v root terminali ručne skúsil zadať
service autofs stop
automount -f -v
tak všetko fungovalo.
Ked som chcel aby autofs sam mountoval SSHFS, tak som v root terminali zadal
systemctl start autofs.service
V zložke /net na lokalnom pc sa sice objavila zložka home@debianpc, ale neda sa do nej pristupovať (adresat alebo subor neexistuje)
Pozrel som var log syslog a tam píše
Apr 17 14:47:07 debnoteb systemd[1]: Started LSB: Automounts filesystems on demand.
Apr 17 14:47:07 debnoteb automount[19882]: attempting to mount entry /net/.hidden
Apr 17 14:47:07 debnoteb automount[19882]: key ".hidden" not found in map source(s).
Apr 17 14:47:07 debnoteb automount[19882]: failed to mount /net/.hidden
Apr 17 14:47:07 debnoteb automount[19882]: attempting to mount entry /net/home@debianpc
Apr 17 14:47:12 debnoteb automount[19882]: >> read: Connection reset by peer
Apr 17 14:47:12 debnoteb automount[19882]: mount(generic): failed to mount sshfs#martin@192.168.1.100:/home/martin (type fuse) on /net/home@debianpc
Apr 17 14:47:12 debnoteb automount[19882]: failed to mount /net/home@debianpc
subor auto.master vyzerá takto
/net /etc/auto.misc uid=1000, gid=1000, --ghost, --timeout=60
subor auto.misc vyzera takto
home@debianpc -fstype=fuse,ro,noatime,allow_other,port=51654,IdentityFile=/home/martin/.ssh/id_rsa :sshfs\#martin@192.168.1.100
nevedel by mi niekto poradiť prečo to nefunguje ? Skusil som hladať čo znamena ten key .hidden, ale akosi netuším čo s tým. https://bugs.debian.org/cgi-bin/bugreport.cgi?bug=747941
ďakujem