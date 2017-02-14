Debian custom jadro + nvidia proprietarni modul

Ahoj vespolek,
chtěl bych se zeptat, zdali netušíte co se změnilo ve vanilla jádru 4.9, že nejde zkompilovat proprietární ovladač (z balíku debianu) pro custom jádra.
Do verze jádra 4.8 jsem neměl problém - vanilla jádra jsem si kompiloval na jessiem pomocí
fakeroot make-kpkg -j9 --initrd --append-to-version=+blabla kernel_image kernel_headers a nikdy nebyl větší problém, občas bylo teda potřeba zdroják nvidia modulu patchnout, když se rozešly linux-headers, s tím co modul očekává. (většinou patche dohledané na netu vkládali #IFDEFy pro novou verzi kernelu).
Od verze jádra 4.9 tento postup nefunguje a buildění modulu spadne na chybě (viz níže) - #error INIT_WORK() conftest failed!
Ovšem když vybuildím z debianího source balíčku 4.9.0-0.bpo.2-amd64 (vycházející z 4.9.13, podle configu) modul se krásně zkompiluje, a vše funguje. Stejne tak kdyz tento kernel nainstaluju z backport repozitáře.
Notebook používá technologii optimus, tedy musím používat bumblebee a bbswitch.
Nemáte někdo nápad, jak tomuto přijít na kloub? Díky moc
DKMS make.log for nvidia-current-340.101 for kernel 4.9.17+vanilladeb+4913debconf+ (x86_64)
Sat Mar 25 14:53:23 CET 2017
NVIDIA: calling KBUILD...
make NV_MODULE_SUFFIX= KERNEL_SOURCES=/lib/modules/4.9.17+vanilladeb+4913debconf+/build KERNEL_OUTPUT=/lib/modules/4.9.17+vanilladeb+4913debconf+/build KBUILD_VERBOSE=1 -C /lib/modules/4.9.17+vanilladeb+4913debconf+/build SUBDIRS=/var/lib/dkms/nvidia-current/340.101/build ARCH=x86_64 modules
make[1]: Entering directory '/usr/src/linux-headers-4.9.17+vanilladeb+4913debconf+'
test -e include/generated/autoconf.h -a -e include/config/auto.conf || ( \
echo >&2; \
echo >&2 " ERROR: Kernel configuration is invalid."; \
echo >&2 " include/generated/autoconf.h or include/config/auto.conf are missing.";\
echo >&2 " Run 'make oldconfig && make prepare' on kernel src to fix it."; \
echo >&2 ; \
/bin/false)
mkdir -p /var/lib/dkms/nvidia-current/340.101/build/.tmp_versions ; rm -f /var/lib/dkms/nvidia-current/340.101/build/.tmp_versions/*
make -f ./scripts/Makefile.build obj=/var/lib/dkms/nvidia-current/340.101/build
CONFTEST=/bin/sh /var/lib/dkms/nvidia-current/340.101/build/conftest.sh "gcc" "gcc" x86_64 /lib/modules/4.9.17+vanilladeb+4913debconf+/build /lib/modules/4.9.17+vanilladeb+4913debconf+/build
CONFTEST_CFLAGS=
KBUILD_CFLAGS=-Wall -Wundef -Wstrict-prototypes -Wno-trigraphs -fno-strict-aliasing -fno-common -Werror-implicit-function-declaration -Wno-format-security -std=gnu89 -fno-PIE -mno-sse -mno-mmx -mno-sse2 -mno-3dnow -mno-avx -m64 -falign-jumps=1 -falign-loops=1 -mno-80387 -mno-fp-ret-in-387 -mpreferred-stack-boundary=3 -mtune=generic -mno-red-zone -mcmodel=kernel -funit-at-a-time -maccumulate-outgoing-args -DCONFIG_X86_X32_ABI -DCONFIG_AS_CFI=1 -DCONFIG_AS_CFI_SIGNAL_FRAME=1 -DCONFIG_AS_CFI_SECTIONS=1 -DCONFIG_AS_FXSAVEQ=1 -DCONFIG_AS_SSSE3=1 -DCONFIG_AS_CRC32=1 -DCONFIG_AS_AVX=1 -DCONFIG_AS_AVX2=1 -DCONFIG_AS_AVX512=1 -DCONFIG_AS_SHA1_NI=1 -DCONFIG_AS_SHA256_NI=1 -pipe -Wno-sign-compare -fno-asynchronous-unwind-tables -fno-delete-null-pointer-checks -O2 --param=allow-store-data-races=0 -Wframe-larger-than=2048 -fstack-protector-strong -Wno-unused-but-set-variable -fno-var-tracking-assignments -g -pg -mfentry -DCC_USING_FENTRY -Wdeclaration-after-statement -Wno-pointer-sign -fno-strict-overflow -fconserve-stack -Werror=implicit-int -Werror=strict-prototypes -Werror=date-time -DCC_HAVE_ASM_GOTO
LINUXINCLUDE=-I./arch/x86/include -I./arch/x86/include/generated/uapi -I./arch/x86/include/generated -I./include -I./arch/x86/include/uapi -I./include/uapi -I./include/generated/uapi -include ./include/linux/kconfig.h
LDFLAGS=-m elf_x86_64
ARCH=x86_64
for SANITY_CHECK in rivafb_sanity_check nvidiafb_sanity_check dom0_sanity_check xen_sanity_check; do \
echo " CONFTEST: $SANITY_CHECK"; \
if ! /bin/sh /var/lib/dkms/nvidia-current/340.101/build/conftest.sh "gcc" "gcc" x86_64 /lib/modules/4.9.17+vanilladeb+4913debconf+/build /lib/modules/4.9.17+vanilladeb+4913debconf+/build $SANITY_CHECK full_output; then \
exit 1; \
fi; \
done
CONFTEST: rivafb_sanity_check
CONFTEST: nvidiafb_sanity_check
CONFTEST: dom0_sanity_check
CONFTEST: xen_sanity_check
CONFTEST: compile_tests
if ! /bin/sh /var/lib/dkms/nvidia-current/340.101/build/conftest.sh "gcc" "gcc" x86_64 /lib/modules/4.9.17+vanilladeb+4913debconf+/build /lib/modules/4.9.17+vanilladeb+4913debconf+/build compile_tests remap_pfn_range vmap set_pages_uc set_memory_uc set_memory_array_uc change_page_attr i2c_adapter pci_get_class pm_message_t irq_handler_t pci_choose_state vm_insert_page acpi_device_ops acpi_op_remove acpi_device_id acquire_console_sem console_lock kmem_cache_create outer_flush_all on_each_cpu smp_call_function nvmap_support acpi_evaluate_integer ioremap_cache ioremap_wc proc_dir_entry INIT_WORK acpi_walk_namespace scatterlist pci_domain_nr pci_dma_mapping_error file_operations sg_alloc_table sg_init_table pci_get_domain_bus_and_slot get_num_physpages efi_enabled dom0_kernel_present drm_available proc_create_data pde_data proc_remove sg_table pm_vt_switch_required pci_save_state file_inode drm_pci_set_busid write_cr4 for_each_online_node node_end_pfn get_user_pages_remote; then exit 1; fi
conftest.sh: CC=gcc
conftest.sh: CFLAGS=-O2 -D__KERNEL__ -DKBUILD_BASENAME="#conftest15620" -DKBUILD_MODNAME="#conftest15620" -nostdinc -isystem /usr/lib/gcc/x86_64-linux-gnu/4.9/include -I/lib/modules/4.9.17+vanilladeb+4913debconf+/build/include/asm/mach-default -I/lib/modules/4.9.17+vanilladeb+4913debconf+/build/include/asm-x86/mach-default -I/lib/modules/4.9.17+vanilladeb+4913debconf+/build/arch/x86/include/asm/mach-default -I/lib/modules/4.9.17+vanilladeb+4913debconf+/build/include/arch/x86/include/uapi -include /lib/modules/4.9.17+vanilladeb+4913debconf+/build/include/generated/autoconf.h -I/lib/modules/4.9.17+vanilladeb+4913debconf+/build/include -I/lib/modules/4.9.17+vanilladeb+4913debconf+/build/include/uapi -I/lib/modules/4.9.17+vanilladeb+4913debconf+/build/include/generated/uapi -I/lib/modules/4.9.17+vanilladeb+4913debconf+/build/arch/x86/include -I/lib/modules/4.9.17+vanilladeb+4913debconf+/build/arch/x86/include/uapi -I/lib/modules/4.9.17+vanilladeb+4913debconf+/build/arch/x86/include/generated -I/lib/modules/4.9.17+vanilladeb+4913debconf+/build/arch/x86/include/generated/uapi -Wall -Wundef -Wstrict-prototypes -Wno-trigraphs -fno-strict-aliasing -fno-common -Wno-format-security -std=gnu89 -fno-PIE -mno-sse -mno-mmx -mno-sse2 -mno-3dnow -mno-avx -m64 -falign-jumps=1 -falign-loops=1 -mno-80387 -mno-fp-ret-in-387 -mpreferred-stack-boundary=3 -mtune=generic -mno-red-zone -mcmodel=kernel -funit-at-a-time -maccumulate-outgoing-args -DCONFIG_X86_X32_ABI -DCONFIG_AS_CFI=1 -DCONFIG_AS_CFI_SIGNAL_FRAME=1 -DCONFIG_AS_CFI_SECTIONS=1 -DCONFIG_AS_FXSAVEQ=1 -DCONFIG_AS_SSSE3=1 -DCONFIG_AS_CRC32=1 -DCONFIG_AS_AVX=1 -DCONFIG_AS_AVX2=1 -DCONFIG_AS_AVX512=1 -DCONFIG_AS_SHA1_NI=1 -DCONFIG_AS_SHA256_NI=1 -pipe -Wno-sign-compare -fno-asynchronous-unwind-tables -fno-delete-null-pointer-checks -O2 --param=allow-store-data-races=0 -Wframe-larger-than=2048 -fstack-protector-strong -Wno-unused-but-set-variable -fno-var-tracking-assignments -g -pg -mfentry -DCC_USING_FENTRY -Wdeclaration-after-statement -Wno-pointer-sign -fno-strict-overflow -fconserve-stack -DCC_HAVE_ASM_GOTO
conftest.sh: KBUILD_CFLAGS=-Wall -Wundef -Wstrict-prototypes -Wno-trigraphs -fno-strict-aliasing -fno-common -Werror-implicit-function-declaration -Wno-format-security -std=gnu89 -fno-PIE -mno-sse -mno-mmx -mno-sse2 -mno-3dnow -mno-avx -m64 -falign-jumps=1 -falign-loops=1 -mno-80387 -mno-fp-ret-in-387 -mpreferred-stack-boundary=3 -mtune=generic -mno-red-zone -mcmodel=kernel -funit-at-a-time -maccumulate-outgoing-args -DCONFIG_X86_X32_ABI -DCONFIG_AS_CFI=1 -DCONFIG_AS_CFI_SIGNAL_FRAME=1 -DCONFIG_AS_CFI_SECTIONS=1 -DCONFIG_AS_FXSAVEQ=1 -DCONFIG_AS_SSSE3=1 -DCONFIG_AS_CRC32=1 -DCONFIG_AS_AVX=1 -DCONFIG_AS_AVX2=1 -DCONFIG_AS_AVX512=1 -DCONFIG_AS_SHA1_NI=1 -DCONFIG_AS_SHA256_NI=1 -pipe -Wno-sign-compare -fno-asynchronous-unwind-tables -fno-delete-null-pointer-checks -O2 --param=allow-store-data-races=0 -Wframe-larger-than=2048 -fstack-protector-strong -Wno-unused-but-set-variable -fno-var-tracking-assignments -g -pg -mfentry -DCC_USING_FENTRY -Wdeclaration-after-statement -Wno-pointer-sign -fno-strict-overflow -fconserve-stack -Werror=implicit-int -Werror=strict-prototypes -Werror=date-time -DCC_HAVE_ASM_GOTO
conftest.sh: ARCH=x86_64
CONFTEST conftest.h:
#include "conftest/macros.h"
#include "conftest/functions.h"
#include "conftest/symbols.h"
#include "conftest/types.h"
#include "conftest/generic.h"
#include "conftest/headers.h"
CONFTEST macros.h:
#error INIT_WORK() conftest failed!
CONFTEST functions.h:
#define NV_REMAP_PFN_RANGE_PRESENT
#error vmap() conftest failed!
#define NV_SET_PAGES_UC_PRESENT
#define NV_SET_MEMORY_UC_PRESENT
#define NV_SET_MEMORY_ARRAY_UC_PRESENT
#define NV_CHANGE_PAGE_ATTR_PRESENT
#define NV_PCI_GET_CLASS_PRESENT
#define NV_PCI_CHOOSE_STATE_PRESENT
#define NV_VM_INSERT_PAGE_PRESENT
#undef NV_ACQUIRE_CONSOLE_SEM_PRESENT
#define NV_CONSOLE_LOCK_PRESENT
#error kmem_cache_create() conftest failed!
#error on_each_cpu() conftest failed!
#error smp_call_function() conftest failed!
#undef NV_ACPI_EVALUATE_INTEGER_PRESENT
typedef unsigned long nv_acpi_integer_t;
#define NV_IOREMAP_CACHE_PRESENT
#define NV_IOREMAP_WC_PRESENT
#error acpi_walk_namespace() conftest failed!
#define NV_PCI_DOMAIN_NR_PRESENT
#error pci_dma_mapping_error() conftest failed!
#undef NV_SG_ALLOC_TABLE_PRESENT
#undef NV_SG_ALLOC_TABLE_FROM_PAGES_PRESENT
#undef NV_SG_INIT_TABLE_PRESENT
#define NV_PCI_GET_DOMAIN_BUS_AND_SLOT_PRESENT
#define NV_GET_NUM_PHYSPAGES_PRESENT
#define NV_PROC_CREATE_DATA_PRESENT
#define NV_PDE_DATA_PRESENT
#define NV_PROC_REMOVE_PRESENT
#define NV_PM_VT_SWITCH_REQUIRED_PRESENT
#define NV_PCI_SAVE_STATE_ARGUMENT_COUNT 2
#define NV_DRM_PCI_SET_BUSID_PRESENT
#define NV_WRITE_CR4_PRESENT
#define NV_FOR_EACH_ONLINE_NODE_PRESENT
#define NV_NODE_END_PFN_PRESENT
#define NV_GET_USER_PAGES_REMOTE_PRESENT
#undef NV_GET_USER_PAGES_HAS_WRITE_AND_FORCE_ARGS
CONFTEST symbols.h:
#define NV_EFI_ENABLED_PRESENT
CONFTEST types.h:
#undef NV_I2C_ADAPTER_HAS_CLIENT_REGISTER
#undef NV_PM_MESSAGE_T_PRESENT
#undef NV_PM_MESSAGE_T_HAS_EVENT
#undef NV_IRQ_HANDLER_T_PRESENT
#undef NV_ACPI_DEVICE_OPS_HAS_MATCH
#undef NV_ACPI_DEVICE_OPS_REMOVE_ARGUMENT_COUNT
#undef NV_ACPI_DEVICE_ID_HAS_DRIVER_DATA
#undef NV_OUTER_FLUSH_ALL_PRESENT
#undef NV_PROC_DIR_ENTRY_HAS_OWNER
#undef NV_SCATTERLIST_HAS_PAGE_LINK
#undef NV_FILE_OPERATIONS_HAS_IOCTL
#undef NV_FILE_OPERATIONS_HAS_UNLOCKED_IOCTL
#undef NV_FILE_OPERATIONS_HAS_COMPAT_IOCTL
#undef NV_SG_TABLE_PRESENT
#undef NV_FILE_HAS_INODE
CONFTEST generic.h:
#undef HAVE_NV_ANDROID
#undef NV_DOM0_KERNEL_PRESENT
#undef NV_DRM_AVAILABLE
CONFTEST: patch_check
if ! /bin/sh /var/lib/dkms/nvidia-current/340.101/build/conftest.sh "gcc" "gcc" x86_64 /lib/modules/4.9.17+vanilladeb+4913debconf+/build /lib/modules/4.9.17+vanilladeb+4913debconf+/build patch_check; then exit 1; fi
CONFTEST patches.h:
static struct {
const char *short_description;
const char *description;
} __nv_patches[] = {
{ NULL, NULL } };
echo \#define NV_COMPILER \"`gcc -v 2>&1 | tail -n 1`\" > /var/lib/dkms/nvidia-current/340.101/build/nv_compiler.h
gcc -Wp,-MD,/var/lib/dkms/nvidia-current/340.101/build/.nv.o.d -nostdinc -isystem /usr/lib/gcc/x86_64-linux-gnu/4.9/include -I./arch/x86/include -I./arch/x86/include/generated/uapi -I./arch/x86/include/generated -I./include -I./arch/x86/include/uapi -I./include/uapi -I./include/generated/uapi -include ./include/linux/kconfig.h -D__KERNEL__ -Wall -Wundef -Wstrict-prototypes -Wno-trigraphs -fno-strict-aliasing -fno-common -Werror-implicit-function-declaration -Wno-format-security -std=gnu89 -fno-PIE -mno-sse -mno-mmx -mno-sse2 -mno-3dnow -mno-avx -m64 -falign-jumps=1 -falign-loops=1 -mno-80387 -mno-fp-ret-in-387 -mpreferred-stack-boundary=3 -mtune=generic -mno-red-zone -mcmodel=kernel -funit-at-a-time -maccumulate-outgoing-args -DCONFIG_X86_X32_ABI -DCONFIG_AS_CFI=1 -DCONFIG_AS_CFI_SIGNAL_FRAME=1 -DCONFIG_AS_CFI_SECTIONS=1 -DCONFIG_AS_FXSAVEQ=1 -DCONFIG_AS_SSSE3=1 -DCONFIG_AS_CRC32=1 -DCONFIG_AS_AVX=1 -DCONFIG_AS_AVX2=1 -DCONFIG_AS_AVX512=1 -DCONFIG_AS_SHA1_NI=1 -DCONFIG_AS_SHA256_NI=1 -pipe -Wno-sign-compare -fno-asynchronous-unwind-tables -fno-delete-null-pointer-checks -O2 --param=allow-store-data-races=0 -Wframe-larger-than=2048 -fstack-protector-strong -Wno-unused-but-set-variable -fno-var-tracking-assignments -g -pg -mfentry -DCC_USING_FENTRY -Wdeclaration-after-statement -Wno-pointer-sign -fno-strict-overflow -fconserve-stack -Werror=implicit-int -Werror=strict-prototypes -Werror=date-time -DCC_HAVE_ASM_GOTO -DNV_MODULE_INSTANCE=0 -DNV_BUILD_MODULE_INSTANCES=0 -UDEBUG -U_DEBUG -DNDEBUG -I/var/lib/dkms/nvidia-current/340.101/build -Wall -MD -Wsign-compare -Wno-cast-qual -Wno-error -D__KERNEL__ -DMODULE -DNVRM -DNV_VERSION_STRING=\"340.101\" -Wno-unused-function -Wuninitialized -fno-strict-aliasing -mno-red-zone -mcmodel=kernel -DNV_UVM_ENABLE -D__linux__ -DNV_DEV_NAME=\"nvidia\" -DMODULE -DKBUILD_BASENAME='"nv"' -DKBUILD_MODNAME='"nvidia"' -c -o /var/lib/dkms/nvidia-current/340.101/build/.tmp_nv.o /var/lib/dkms/nvidia-current/340.101/build/nv.c
In file included from /var/lib/dkms/nvidia-current/340.101/build/conftest.h:1:0,
from /var/lib/dkms/nvidia-current/340.101/build/nv-linux.h:15,
from /var/lib/dkms/nvidia-current/340.101/build/nv.c:13:
/var/lib/dkms/nvidia-current/340.101/build/conftest/macros.h:1:2: error: #error INIT_WORK() conftest failed!
#error INIT_WORK() conftest failed!
^
In file included from /var/lib/dkms/nvidia-current/340.101/build/conftest.h:2:0,
from /var/lib/dkms/nvidia-current/340.101/build/nv-linux.h:15,
from /var/lib/dkms/nvidia-current/340.101/build/nv.c:13:
/var/lib/dkms/nvidia-current/340.101/build/conftest/functions.h:2:2: error: #error vmap() conftest failed!
#error vmap() conftest failed!
^
/var/lib/dkms/nvidia-current/340.101/build/conftest/functions.h:12:2: error: #error kmem_cache_create() conftest failed!
#error kmem_cache_create() conftest failed!
^
/var/lib/dkms/nvidia-current/340.101/build/conftest/functions.h:13:2: error: #error on_each_cpu() conftest failed!
#error on_each_cpu() conftest failed!
^
ZKRACENO
./include/linux/interrupt.h:144:1: note: expected ‘irq_handler_t’ but argument is of type ‘enum irqreturn_t (*)(int, void *, struct pt_regs *)’
request_irq(unsigned int irq, irq_handler_t handler, unsigned long flags,
^
/var/lib/dkms/nvidia-current/340.101/build/nv.c:1400:17: error: implicit declaration of function ‘NV_TASKQUEUE_INIT’ [-Werror=implicit-function-declaration]
NV_TASKQUEUE_INIT(&nvl->work.task, nv_gvi_kern_bh,
^
/var/lib/dkms/nvidia-current/340.101/build/nv.c:1411:54: warning: passing argument 2 of ‘request_irq’ from incompatible pointer type
rc = request_irq(nv->interrupt_line, nvidia_isr, IRQF_SHARED,
^
In file included from /var/lib/dkms/nvidia-current/340.101/build/nv-linux.h:113:0,
from /var/lib/dkms/nvidia-current/340.101/build/nv.c:13:
./include/linux/interrupt.h:144:1: note: expected ‘irq_handler_t’ but argument is of type ‘enum irqreturn_t (*)(int, void *, struct pt_regs *)’
request_irq(unsigned int irq, irq_handler_t handler, unsigned long flags,
^
In file included from /var/lib/dkms/nvidia-current/340.101/build/nv.c:13:0:
/var/lib/dkms/nvidia-current/340.101/build/nv.c: In function ‘nvidia_unlocked_ioctl’:
/var/lib/dkms/nvidia-current/340.101/build/nv-linux.h:2046:35: error: ‘struct file’ has no member named ‘f_dentry’
#define NV_FILE_INODE(file) (file)->f_dentry->d_inode
^
/var/lib/dkms/nvidia-current/340.101/build/nv.c:1842:25: note: in expansion of macro ‘NV_FILE_INODE’
return nvidia_ioctl(NV_FILE_INODE(file), file, cmd, i_arg);
^
cc1: some warnings being treated as errors
scripts/Makefile.build:293: recipe for target '/var/lib/dkms/nvidia-current/340.101/build/nv.o' failed
make[2]: *** [/var/lib/dkms/nvidia-current/340.101/build/nv.o] Error 1
Makefile:1490: recipe for target '_module_/var/lib/dkms/nvidia-current/340.101/build' failed
make[1]: *** [_module_/var/lib/dkms/nvidia-current/340.101/build] Error 2
make[1]: Leaving directory '/usr/src/linux-headers-4.9.17+vanilladeb+4913debconf+'
Makefile:193: recipe for target 'nvidia.ko' failed
make: *** [nvidia.ko] Error 2
make: Entering directory '/var/lib/dkms/nvidia-current/340.101/build/uvm'
cd ./..; make module SYSSRC=/lib/modules/4.9.17+vanilladeb+4913debconf+/build SYSOUT=/lib/modules/4.9.17+vanilladeb+4913debconf+/build KBUILD_EXTMOD=./..
make[1]: Entering directory '/var/lib/dkms/nvidia-current/340.101/build'
NVIDIA: calling KBUILD...
make NV_MODULE_SUFFIX= KERNEL_SOURCES=/lib/modules/4.9.17+vanilladeb+4913debconf+/build KERNEL_OUTPUT=/lib/modules/4.9.17+vanilladeb+4913debconf+/build KBUILD_VERBOSE=1 -C /lib/modules/4.9.17+vanilladeb+4913debconf+/build SUBDIRS=/var/lib/dkms/nvidia-current/340.101/build ARCH=x86_64 modules
make[2]: Entering directory '/usr/src/linux-headers-4.9.17+vanilladeb+4913debconf+'
test -e include/generated/autoconf.h -a -e include/config/auto.conf || ( \
echo >&2; \
echo >&2 " ERROR: Kernel configuration is invalid."; \
echo >&2 " include/generated/autoconf.h or include/config/auto.conf are missing.";\
echo >&2 " Run 'make oldconfig && make prepare' on kernel src to fix it."; \
echo >&2 ; \
/bin/false)
mkdir -p ./../.tmp_versions ; rm -f ./../.tmp_versions/*
make -f ./scripts/Makefile.build obj=./..
scripts/Makefile.build:44: ../Makefile: No such file or directory
make[3]: *** No rule to make target '../Makefile'. Stop.
Makefile:1490: recipe for target '_module_./..' failed
make[2]: *** [_module_./..] Error 2
make[2]: Leaving directory '/usr/src/linux-headers-4.9.17+vanilladeb+4913debconf+'
Makefile:193: recipe for target 'nvidia.ko' failed
make[1]: *** [nvidia.ko] Error 2
make[1]: Leaving directory '/var/lib/dkms/nvidia-current/340.101/build'
Makefile:219: recipe for target '../Module.symvers' failed
make: *** [../Module.symvers] Error 2
make: Leaving directory '/var/lib/dkms/nvidia-current/340.101/build/uvm'