Debian custom jadro + nvidia proprietarni modul

Zase tak starý nejsou - 340.101 vyšlo 14.12. 2016.

340.102 vyšly 14.2.2017, ale zatím se do Debian Jessie nedostaly.

Modernější nvidia drivery nepodporují mojí starou GeForce 310M. (i když tam možná nějaký překryv v podporovaných produktech může být - 340.xxx používám odjakživa)



Spíš řeším proč od verze 4.9 nezkompiluju modul na vanilla jádrech když to do verze 4.8 bez problému fungovalo, a proč to funguje oproti debianímu backport balíčku s jádrem 4.9.13.



Vyzkouším každopádně 340.102, ale nevěřím že to pomůže.