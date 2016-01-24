Cena při prodeji Lenovo T420 + HTC One M9

Rozlišení je právě 1600x900
HDD je chvilku starý
smartctl 6.5 2016-01-24 r4214 [x86_64-linux-4.8.0-42-generic] (local build)
Copyright (C) 2002-16, Bruce Allen, Christian Franke, www.smartmontools.org
=== START OF INFORMATION SECTION ===
Device Model: KINGSTON SUV400S37240G
Serial Number: 50026B776900E4C2
LU WWN Device Id: 0 550380 440010000
Firmware Version: 0C3J96R9
User Capacity: 240,057,409,536 bytes [240 GB]
Sector Sizes: 512 bytes logical, 4096 bytes physical
Rotation Rate: Solid State Device
Form Factor: M.2
Device is: Not in smartctl database [for details use: -P showall]
ATA Version is: Unknown(0x0ffe), ATA8-ACS T13/1699-D revision 6
SATA Version is: SATA 3.1, 6.0 Gb/s (current: 6.0 Gb/s)
Local Time is: Wed Mar 22 18:09:11 2017 CET
SMART support is: Available - device has SMART capability.
SMART support is: Enabled
=== START OF READ SMART DATA SECTION ===
SMART overall-health self-assessment test result: PASSED
General SMART Values:
Offline data collection status: (0x00) Offline data collection activity
was never started.
Auto Offline Data Collection: Disabled.
Self-test execution status: ( 0) The previous self-test routine completed
without error or no self-test has ever
been run.
Total time to complete Offline
data collection: ( 5) seconds.
Offline data collection
capabilities: (0x71) SMART execute Offline immediate.
No Auto Offline data collection support.
Suspend Offline collection upon new
command.
No Offline surface scan supported.
Self-test supported.
Conveyance Self-test supported.
Selective Self-test supported.
SMART capabilities: (0x0003) Saves SMART data before entering
power-saving mode.
Supports SMART auto save timer.
Error logging capability: (0x01) Error logging supported.
General Purpose Logging supported.
Short self-test routine
recommended polling time: ( 2) minutes.
Extended self-test routine
recommended polling time: ( 5) minutes.
Conveyance self-test routine
recommended polling time: ( 0) minutes.
SCT capabilities: (0x003d) SCT Status supported.
SCT Error Recovery Control supported.
SCT Feature Control supported.
SCT Data Table supported.
SMART Attributes Data Structure revision number: 48
Vendor Specific SMART Attributes with Thresholds:
ID# ATTRIBUTE_NAME FLAG VALUE WORST THRESH TYPE UPDATED WHEN_FAILED RAW_VALUE
1 Raw_Read_Error_Rate 0x002f 100 100 000 Pre-fail Always - 1
5 Reallocated_Sector_Ct 0x0033 100 100 010 Pre-fail Always - 0
9 Power_On_Hours 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 2569
12 Power_Cycle_Count 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 137
100 Unknown_Attribute 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 1212960
101 Unknown_Attribute 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 324416
170 Unknown_Attribute 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 0
171 Unknown_Attribute 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 0
172 Unknown_Attribute 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 0
174 Unknown_Attribute 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 11
175 Program_Fail_Count_Chip 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 0
176 Erase_Fail_Count_Chip 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 0
177 Wear_Leveling_Count 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 357
178 Used_Rsvd_Blk_Cnt_Chip 0x0002 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 0
180 Unused_Rsvd_Blk_Cnt_Tot 0x0002 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 1402
183 Runtime_Bad_Block 0x0032 099 099 000 Old_age Always - 7
187 Reported_Uncorrect 0x0033 100 100 000 Pre-fail Always - 0
194 Temperature_Celsius 0x0022 042 100 000 Old_age Always - 42 (Min/Max 20/51)
195 Hardware_ECC_Recovered 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 1
196 Reallocated_Event_Count 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 0
197 Current_Pending_Sector 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 0
199 UDMA_CRC_Error_Count 0x0012 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 0
201 Unknown_SSD_Attribute 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 0
204 Soft_ECC_Correction 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 1
231 Temperature_Celsius 0x0032 099 099 000 Old_age Always - 1
233 Media_Wearout_Indicator 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 2253
234 Unknown_Attribute 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 1647
241 Total_LBAs_Written 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 2011
242 Total_LBAs_Read 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 1208
250 Read_Error_Retry_Rate 0x0032 100 100 000 Old_age Always - 1
SMART Error Log Version: 0
No Errors Logged
SMART Self-test log structure revision number 0
Warning: ATA Specification requires self-test log structure revision number = 1
No self-tests have been logged. [To run self-tests, use: smartctl -t]
SMART Selective self-test log data structure revision number 0
Note: revision number not 1 implies that no selective self-test has ever been run
SPAN MIN_LBA MAX_LBA CURRENT_TEST_STATUS
1 0 0 Not_testing
2 0 0 Not_testing
3 0 0 Not_testing
4 0 0 Not_testing
5 0 0 Not_testing
Selective self-test flags (0x0):
After scanning selected spans, do NOT read-scan remainder of disk.
If Selective self-test is pending on power-up, resume after 0 minute delay.
Na aukru jsem žádný s i7 nenašel a i5tky se pohybuou okolo 10 000 CZK s 8GB RAM ... jo a má to ještě slot na SIM :-)
Když k tomu vezmu 2x dock stations a 3x zdroj rád bych za to viděl někdě 14 000 CZK ....
Ale nevím, jaká může být nabídka, proto se takto ptám zde, kde vím, že lidi tento ntb umí ohodnotit :-)