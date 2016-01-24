Cena při prodeji Lenovo T420 + HTC One M9

[...] Ntb je osazen komplet WWAN modulem :-)



BTW kdyz jsem si vybral na importpc.cz T420s naklapal WWAN + 240GB SSD + ramecek na druhy HDD + dock stations byl jsem na 20 ....



okon totiz thinkpad bejva "WWAN priprava" slot na sim a gsm antena v lcd a pak staci dat WWAN kartu, nebo antena neni (asi neni ani slot zapojenej) a pak WWAN karta nepomuzeten WWAN to ma v popisu, bud popis nebo moznost volby je teda spatnekazdopadne, u takove ceny si rekni kolik bys ty sam za to dal s 2roky zarukou a kolik s 0(?) zarukou co das ty, a cenu patricne stahni, pak si vem kolik lidi uzije 2x dockstation a 3x zdroj (ja mam treba u sve X220t jen 1x dockstation a 3x zdroja jak rychle to budes chtit prodat, pripadne krome celku nadhodit i moznost "1x Dock + 1x Zdroj" zvlast...(neresim pak T420 Vs T420s ani to jestli je nebo neni NVidia, protoze pro nekoho je to + pro nekoho -)