reklama

  1. Fórum Root.cz
  2. Hlavní témata
  3. Hardware
  4. Cena při prodeji Lenovo T420 + HTC One M9
« předchozí další »
Stran: [1]

Cena při prodeji Lenovo T420 + HTC One M9

  • 10 Odpovědí
  • 316 Zhlédnutí

Screemy

  • ***
  • 165
    • Zobrazit profil
    • jirickajakub.cz
    • E-mail
Cena při prodeji Lenovo T420 + HTC One M9
« kdy: Dnes v 12:14:07 »
Zdravím,

přemýšlím nad prodejem svého notebooku a zároveň i telefonu .... Jelikož bych rád co nejvíce peněz, ale nedokažu si představit kolik, rád bych zjistil, zda by o to měl vůbec někdo zájem poprípadě za kolik by byl někdo ochotný to koupit  :)

T420:

Kód: [Vybrat]
Architecture:          x86_64
Operační režim(y) CPU:32-bit, 64-bit
Byte Order:            Little Endian
CPU(s):                4
On-line CPU(s) list:   0-3
Vláken na jádro:     2
Jader na patici:       2
Socket(s):             1
Uzly NUMA:             1
ID výrobce:           GenuineIntel
Rodina CPU:            6
Model:                 42
Model name:            Intel(R) Core(TM) i7-2620M CPU @ 2.70GHz
Stepping:              7
CPU MHz:               1262.493
CPU max MHz:           3400,0000
CPU min MHz:           800,0000
BogoMIPS:              5382.62
Virtualizace:          VT-x
L1d keš:              32K
L1i keš:              32K
L2 keš:               256K
L3 keš:               4096K
NUMA node0 CPU(s):     0-3

Kód: [Vybrat]
00:00.0 Host bridge: Intel Corporation 2nd Generation Core Processor Family DRAM Controller (rev 09)
00:01.0 PCI bridge: Intel Corporation Xeon E3-1200/2nd Generation Core Processor Family PCI Express Root Port (rev 09)
00:02.0 VGA compatible controller: Intel Corporation 2nd Generation Core Processor Family Integrated Graphics Controller (rev 09)
00:16.0 Communication controller: Intel Corporation 6 Series/C200 Series Chipset Family MEI Controller #1 (rev 04)
00:16.3 Serial controller: Intel Corporation 6 Series/C200 Series Chipset Family KT Controller (rev 04)
00:19.0 Ethernet controller: Intel Corporation 82579LM Gigabit Network Connection (rev 04)
00:1a.0 USB controller: Intel Corporation 6 Series/C200 Series Chipset Family USB Enhanced Host Controller #2 (rev 04)
00:1b.0 Audio device: Intel Corporation 6 Series/C200 Series Chipset Family High Definition Audio Controller (rev 04)
00:1c.0 PCI bridge: Intel Corporation 6 Series/C200 Series Chipset Family PCI Express Root Port 1 (rev b4)
00:1c.1 PCI bridge: Intel Corporation 6 Series/C200 Series Chipset Family PCI Express Root Port 2 (rev b4)
00:1c.3 PCI bridge: Intel Corporation 6 Series/C200 Series Chipset Family PCI Express Root Port 4 (rev b4)
00:1c.4 PCI bridge: Intel Corporation 6 Series/C200 Series Chipset Family PCI Express Root Port 5 (rev b4)
00:1d.0 USB controller: Intel Corporation 6 Series/C200 Series Chipset Family USB Enhanced Host Controller #1 (rev 04)
00:1f.0 ISA bridge: Intel Corporation QM67 Express Chipset Family LPC Controller (rev 04)
00:1f.2 SATA controller: Intel Corporation 6 Series/C200 Series Chipset Family 6 port SATA AHCI Controller (rev 04)
00:1f.3 SMBus: Intel Corporation 6 Series/C200 Series Chipset Family SMBus Controller (rev 04)
01:00.0 VGA compatible controller: NVIDIA Corporation GF119M [Quadro NVS 4200M] (rev a1)
03:00.0 Network controller: Intel Corporation Centrino Advanced-N 6205 [Taylor Peak] (rev 34)
0d:00.0 System peripheral: Ricoh Co Ltd PCIe SDXC/MMC Host Controller (rev 08)
0d:00.3 FireWire (IEEE 1394): Ricoh Co Ltd R5C832 PCIe IEEE 1394 Controller (rev 04)

16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, bay na druhý disk, 2x dockstations, 3x zdroj, vyčištěný, přepastovaný 100% funkční

HTC - znamky pouzivani, nic hrozneho
http://www.mobilmania.cz/htc-one-m9
« Poslední změna: Dnes v 12:45:14 od Petr Krčmář »
Oznámit moderátorům   IP zaznamenána
Když chceš, dokážeš vše!

Reklama

  • * * * * *

reklama

to_je_jedno

  • *****
  • 2 308
    • Zobrazit profil
    • E-mail
Re:Lenovo T420 + HTC One M9
« Odpověď #1 kdy: Dnes v 12:24:03 »
Jako spokojeny majitel a ex-majitel dvou T420 muzu rict toto:
- aukro poskytuje velmi dobry obrazek o cene
- pro urceni ceny je dulezite rozliseni displeje
- pro lepsi urceni ceny je dobre vedet co je to za SSD (zvazil bych je do nabidky nedavat)
- s tou i7 to bude na aukru IMHO zadane zbozi
Oznámit moderátorům   IP zaznamenána
Děkuji za možnost editace příspěvku.

David

Re:Cena při prodeji Lenovo T420 + HTC One M9
« Odpověď #2 kdy: Dnes v 14:20:25 »
Muzete mi na sebe dat nejaky kontakt a pripadne stanovit si nejakou cenu? ja bych o ten notebook mel zajem.
Oznámit moderátorům   IP zaznamenána

Screemy

  • ***
  • 165
    • Zobrazit profil
    • jirickajakub.cz
    • E-mail
Re:Cena při prodeji Lenovo T420 + HTC One M9
« Odpověď #3 kdy: Dnes v 18:11:51 »
Rozlišení je právě 1600x900

HDD je chvilku starý
Kód: [Vybrat]
smartctl 6.5 2016-01-24 r4214 [x86_64-linux-4.8.0-42-generic] (local build)
Copyright (C) 2002-16, Bruce Allen, Christian Franke, www.smartmontools.org

=== START OF INFORMATION SECTION ===
Device Model:     KINGSTON SUV400S37240G
Serial Number:    50026B776900E4C2
LU WWN Device Id: 0 550380 440010000
Firmware Version: 0C3J96R9
User Capacity:    240,057,409,536 bytes [240 GB]
Sector Sizes:     512 bytes logical, 4096 bytes physical
Rotation Rate:    Solid State Device
Form Factor:      M.2
Device is:        Not in smartctl database [for details use: -P showall]
ATA Version is:   Unknown(0x0ffe), ATA8-ACS T13/1699-D revision 6
SATA Version is:  SATA 3.1, 6.0 Gb/s (current: 6.0 Gb/s)
Local Time is:    Wed Mar 22 18:09:11 2017 CET
SMART support is: Available - device has SMART capability.
SMART support is: Enabled

=== START OF READ SMART DATA SECTION ===
SMART overall-health self-assessment test result: PASSED

General SMART Values:
Offline data collection status:  (0x00) Offline data collection activity
was never started.
Auto Offline Data Collection: Disabled.
Self-test execution status:      (   0) The previous self-test routine completed
without error or no self-test has ever
been run.
Total time to complete Offline
data collection: (    5) seconds.
Offline data collection
capabilities: (0x71) SMART execute Offline immediate.
No Auto Offline data collection support.
Suspend Offline collection upon new
command.
No Offline surface scan supported.
Self-test supported.
Conveyance Self-test supported.
Selective Self-test supported.
SMART capabilities:            (0x0003) Saves SMART data before entering
power-saving mode.
Supports SMART auto save timer.
Error logging capability:        (0x01) Error logging supported.
General Purpose Logging supported.
Short self-test routine
recommended polling time: (   2) minutes.
Extended self-test routine
recommended polling time: (   5) minutes.
Conveyance self-test routine
recommended polling time: (   0) minutes.
SCT capabilities:        (0x003d) SCT Status supported.
SCT Error Recovery Control supported.
SCT Feature Control supported.
SCT Data Table supported.

SMART Attributes Data Structure revision number: 48
Vendor Specific SMART Attributes with Thresholds:
ID# ATTRIBUTE_NAME          FLAG     VALUE WORST THRESH TYPE      UPDATED  WHEN_FAILED RAW_VALUE
  1 Raw_Read_Error_Rate     0x002f   100   100   000    Pre-fail  Always       -       1
  5 Reallocated_Sector_Ct   0x0033   100   100   010    Pre-fail  Always       -       0
  9 Power_On_Hours          0x0032   100   100   000    Old_age   Always       -       2569
 12 Power_Cycle_Count       0x0032   100   100   000    Old_age   Always       -       137
100 Unknown_Attribute       0x0032   100   100   000    Old_age   Always       -       1212960
101 Unknown_Attribute       0x0032   100   100   000    Old_age   Always       -       324416
170 Unknown_Attribute       0x0032   100   100   000    Old_age   Always       -       0
171 Unknown_Attribute       0x0032   100   100   000    Old_age   Always       -       0
172 Unknown_Attribute       0x0032   100   100   000    Old_age   Always       -       0
174 Unknown_Attribute       0x0032   100   100   000    Old_age   Always       -       11
175 Program_Fail_Count_Chip 0x0032   100   100   000    Old_age   Always       -       0
176 Erase_Fail_Count_Chip   0x0032   100   100   000    Old_age   Always       -       0
177 Wear_Leveling_Count     0x0032   100   100   000    Old_age   Always       -       357
178 Used_Rsvd_Blk_Cnt_Chip  0x0002   100   100   000    Old_age   Always       -       0
180 Unused_Rsvd_Blk_Cnt_Tot 0x0002   100   100   000    Old_age   Always       -       1402
183 Runtime_Bad_Block       0x0032   099   099   000    Old_age   Always       -       7
187 Reported_Uncorrect      0x0033   100   100   000    Pre-fail  Always       -       0
194 Temperature_Celsius     0x0022   042   100   000    Old_age   Always       -       42 (Min/Max 20/51)
195 Hardware_ECC_Recovered  0x0032   100   100   000    Old_age   Always       -       1
196 Reallocated_Event_Count 0x0032   100   100   000    Old_age   Always       -       0
197 Current_Pending_Sector  0x0032   100   100   000    Old_age   Always       -       0
199 UDMA_CRC_Error_Count    0x0012   100   100   000    Old_age   Always       -       0
201 Unknown_SSD_Attribute   0x0032   100   100   000    Old_age   Always       -       0
204 Soft_ECC_Correction     0x0032   100   100   000    Old_age   Always       -       1
231 Temperature_Celsius     0x0032   099   099   000    Old_age   Always       -       1
233 Media_Wearout_Indicator 0x0032   100   100   000    Old_age   Always       -       2253
234 Unknown_Attribute       0x0032   100   100   000    Old_age   Always       -       1647
241 Total_LBAs_Written      0x0032   100   100   000    Old_age   Always       -       2011
242 Total_LBAs_Read         0x0032   100   100   000    Old_age   Always       -       1208
250 Read_Error_Retry_Rate   0x0032   100   100   000    Old_age   Always       -       1

SMART Error Log Version: 0
No Errors Logged

SMART Self-test log structure revision number 0
Warning: ATA Specification requires self-test log structure revision number = 1
No self-tests have been logged.  [To run self-tests, use: smartctl -t]

SMART Selective self-test log data structure revision number 0
Note: revision number not 1 implies that no selective self-test has ever been run
 SPAN  MIN_LBA  MAX_LBA  CURRENT_TEST_STATUS
    1        0        0  Not_testing
    2        0        0  Not_testing
    3        0        0  Not_testing
    4        0        0  Not_testing
    5        0        0  Not_testing
Selective self-test flags (0x0):
  After scanning selected spans, do NOT read-scan remainder of disk.
If Selective self-test is pending on power-up, resume after 0 minute delay.
info (at) jirickajakub (dot) cz

Na aukru jsem žádný s i7 nenašel a i5tky se pohybuou okolo 10 000 CZK s 8GB RAM ... jo a má to ještě slot na SIM :-)

Když k tomu vezmu 2x dock stations a 3x zdroj rád bych za to viděl někdě 14 000 CZK ....

Ale nevím, jaká může být nabídka, proto se takto ptám zde, kde vím, že lidi tento ntb umí ohodnotit :-)
« Poslední změna: Dnes v 18:14:10 od Screemy »
Oznámit moderátorům   IP zaznamenána
Když chceš, dokážeš vše!

To-je-jedno

Re:Cena při prodeji Lenovo T420 + HTC One M9
« Odpověď #4 kdy: Dnes v 18:31:59 »
Realitu tipuju na 10. Za cenu co píšeš jsem kupoval to samé akorát i5 bez kurvitka nvidia za 13tis před 3roky. Ta i7 je fajn, ale stále je to dvoujadro - nárůst výkonu proti 2540m v podstatě o frekvenci.
Oznámit moderátorům   IP zaznamenána

Reklama

  • * * * * *

nobody(ten pravej)

Re:Cena při prodeji Lenovo T420 + HTC One M9
« Odpověď #5 kdy: Dnes v 18:58:51 »
tak jednoznacne se jedna o jeden z nejlepsich notebooku vsech dob :) ohledne ceny, jeste je dobre si uvedomit jestli davas nejakou zaruku, protoze kdyz se podivas sem, tak T420s s i7 2640 s 8GB, 160GB SSD a WWAN (tedy ne jen slot, ale osazena karta) s 24mesicu zaruky mas za 11100Kc... s 320 HDD misto SSD za 9999Kc, muzes si tam dohledat ceny rozsireni RAM na 16GB, WWAN modulu, Dockstation, zdroju... :)
Oznámit moderátorům   IP zaznamenána

Screemy

  • ***
  • 165
    • Zobrazit profil
    • jirickajakub.cz
    • E-mail
Re:Cena při prodeji Lenovo T420 + HTC One M9
« Odpověď #6 kdy: Dnes v 20:04:41 »
Blbě jsem to napsal :-)

Ntb je osazen komplet WWAN modulem :-)
Oznámit moderátorům   IP zaznamenána
Když chceš, dokážeš vše!

Screemy

  • ***
  • 165
    • Zobrazit profil
    • jirickajakub.cz
    • E-mail
Re:Cena při prodeji Lenovo T420 + HTC One M9
« Odpověď #7 kdy: Dnes v 20:07:41 »
Citace: nobody(ten pravej)  Dnes v 18:58:51
tak jednoznacne se jedna o jeden z nejlepsich notebooku vsech dob :) ohledne ceny, jeste je dobre si uvedomit jestli davas nejakou zaruku, protoze kdyz se podivas sem, tak T420s s i7 2640 s 8GB, 160GB SSD a WWAN (tedy ne jen slot, ale osazena karta) s 24mesicu zaruky mas za 11100Kc... s 320 HDD misto SSD za 9999Kc, muzes si tam dohledat ceny rozsireni RAM na 16GB, WWAN modulu, Dockstation, zdroju... :)

BTW kdyz jsem si vybral na importpc.cz T420s naklapal WWAN + 240GB SSD + ramecek na druhy HDD + dock stations byl jsem na  20 ....
Oznámit moderátorům   IP zaznamenána
Když chceš, dokážeš vše!

Screemy

  • ***
  • 165
    • Zobrazit profil
    • jirickajakub.cz
    • E-mail
Re:Cena při prodeji Lenovo T420 + HTC One M9
« Odpověď #8 kdy: Dnes v 20:08:10 »
Citace: nobody(ten pravej)  Dnes v 18:58:51
tak jednoznacne se jedna o jeden z nejlepsich notebooku vsech dob :) ohledne ceny, jeste je dobre si uvedomit jestli davas nejakou zaruku, protoze kdyz se podivas sem, tak T420s s i7 2640 s 8GB, 160GB SSD a WWAN (tedy ne jen slot, ale osazena karta) s 24mesicu zaruky mas za 11100Kc... s 320 HDD misto SSD za 9999Kc, muzes si tam dohledat ceny rozsireni RAM na 16GB, WWAN modulu, Dockstation, zdroju... :)

Specialne totohttps://www.importpc.cz/repasovany-notebook-lenovo-thinkpad-t420s.html
Oznámit moderátorům   IP zaznamenána
Když chceš, dokážeš vše!

nobody(ten pravej)

Re:Cena při prodeji Lenovo T420 + HTC One M9
« Odpověď #9 kdy: Dnes v 20:25:31 »
Citace: Screemy  Dnes v 20:04:41
[...] Ntb je osazen komplet WWAN modulem :-)
ok :) on totiz thinkpad bejva "WWAN priprava" slot na sim a gsm antena v lcd a pak staci dat WWAN kartu, nebo antena neni (asi neni ani slot zapojenej) a pak WWAN karta nepomuze :)

Citace: Screemy  Dnes v 20:07:41
BTW kdyz jsem si vybral na importpc.cz T420s naklapal WWAN + 240GB SSD + ramecek na druhy HDD + dock stations byl jsem na  20 ....
ten WWAN to ma v popisu, bud popis nebo moznost volby je teda spatne :) kazdopadne, u takove ceny si rekni kolik bys ty sam za to dal s 2roky zarukou a kolik s 0(?) zarukou co das ty, a cenu patricne stahni, pak si vem kolik lidi uzije 2x dockstation a 3x zdroj (ja mam treba u sve X220t jen 1x dockstation a 3x zdroj :)) a jak rychle to budes chtit prodat, pripadne krome celku nadhodit i moznost "1x Dock + 1x Zdroj" zvlast...
(neresim pak T420 Vs T420s ani to jestli je nebo neni NVidia, protoze pro nekoho je to + pro nekoho -)
Oznámit moderátorům   IP zaznamenána

Screemy

  • ***
  • 165
    • Zobrazit profil
    • jirickajakub.cz
    • E-mail
Re:Cena při prodeji Lenovo T420 + HTC One M9
« Odpověď #10 kdy: Dnes v 20:30:43 »
Citace: nobody(ten pravej)  Dnes v 20:25:31
Citace: Screemy  Dnes v 20:04:41
[...] Ntb je osazen komplet WWAN modulem :-)
ok :) on totiz thinkpad bejva "WWAN priprava" slot na sim a gsm antena v lcd a pak staci dat WWAN kartu, nebo antena neni (asi neni ani slot zapojenej) a pak WWAN karta nepomuze :)

Citace: Screemy  Dnes v 20:07:41
BTW kdyz jsem si vybral na importpc.cz T420s naklapal WWAN + 240GB SSD + ramecek na druhy HDD + dock stations byl jsem na  20 ....
ten WWAN to ma v popisu, bud popis nebo moznost volby je teda spatne :) kazdopadne, u takove ceny si rekni kolik bys ty sam za to dal s 2roky zarukou a kolik s 0(?) zarukou co das ty, a cenu patricne stahni, pak si vem kolik lidi uzije 2x dockstation a 3x zdroj (ja mam treba u sve X220t jen 1x dockstation a 3x zdroj :)) a jak rychle to budes chtit prodat, pripadne krome celku nadhodit i moznost "1x Dock + 1x Zdroj" zvlast...
(neresim pak T420 Vs T420s ani to jestli je nebo neni NVidia, protoze pro nekoho je to + pro nekoho -)

Právě ja mám 1 dock v kanclu + 2 monitory a 2 dock doma + 2 monitry :-)) zdroje jsou k dock + 1 jenom k notebooku :-)))

Jak nad tím přemýšlím, myslím si, že těch 14k není nereálných ...
Oznámit moderátorům   IP zaznamenána
Když chceš, dokážeš vše!
Stran: [1]
« předchozí další »
  1. Fórum Root.cz
  2. Hlavní témata
  3. Hardware
  4. Cena při prodeji Lenovo T420 + HTC One M9
 

+ Rychlá odpověď

reklama