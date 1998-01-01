Java - Method Chaining

Ahojte,
Zacinam s Javou a neviem preklenut jeden problem.. Vseobecne nieje mozne pretazit return hodnotu, napr.
public byte foo(byte input);
public short foo(byte input);
Avsak, mam moznost pouzit:
public class PCLASS{
private byte input;
public PCLASS foo(byte input, short size){
switch(size)
byte... size = 1;
short... size = 2;
int... size = 4;
this.input = input + (1 * size);
return this;
}
public byte returnByte();
return this.input;
}
public short returnShort();
return (short)this.input;
}
z coho dostanem:
(11)(byte) = foo(10, 1).returnByte();
(12)(short) = foo(10, 2).returnShort();
Je mozne v Jave spravit nasledovne, a to zistit aky je volana nasledovna metoda, .return*(), a podla toho vyhodnotit hodnotu pre foo()?
(11)(byte) = foo(10).returnByte();
(12)(short) = foo(10).returnShort();
Snad som sa spravne vyjadril.