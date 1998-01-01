reklama

Java - Method Chaining

Otazkar

Java - Method Chaining
kdy: Dnes v 09:19:36
Ahojte,
Zacinam s Javou a neviem preklenut jeden problem.. Vseobecne nieje mozne pretazit return hodnotu, napr.

public byte foo(byte input);
public short foo(byte input);

Avsak, mam moznost pouzit:
public class PCLASS{
    private byte input;
public PCLASS foo(byte input, short size){
   
    switch(size)
        byte... size = 1;
        short... size = 2;
        int... size = 4;
   
    this.input = input + (1 * size);
    return this;
}
public byte returnByte();
     return this.input;
}

public short returnShort();
     return (short)this.input;
}

z coho dostanem:
    (11)(byte) = foo(10, 1).returnByte();
    (12)(short) = foo(10, 2).returnShort();
   
Je mozne v Jave spravit nasledovne, a to zistit aky je volana nasledovna metoda, .return*(), a podla toho vyhodnotit hodnotu pre foo()?
    (11)(byte) = foo(10).returnByte();
    (12)(short) = foo(10).returnShort();
   
Snad som sa spravne vyjadril.
