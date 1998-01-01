ffmpeg rtsp stream do ffserver

Snazim se pomoci ffserver vytvorit mjpeg stream, ktery krmim rtsp streamem.
Pokud si vsak otevru mjpeg stream, dostavam snimky, ktere jsou ve sve spodni casti rozpadle.
FFserver:
Port 8090
# bind to all IPs aliased or not
BindAddress 0.0.0.0
# max number of simultaneous clients
MaxClients 4
# max bandwidth per-client (kb/s)
MaxBandwidth 10000
# Suppress that if you want to launch ffserver as a daemon.
NoDaemon
<Feed webcam.ffm>
File /tmp/webcam.ffm
FileMaxSize 2205M
</Feed>
<Stream webcam.mjpeg>
Feed webcam.ffm
Format mpjpeg
VideoFrameRate 20
VideoBitRate 2048
VideoBufferSize 4096
VideoSize 640x480
VideoQMin 3
VideoQMax 31
NoAudio
Strict -1
</Stream>
ffmpeg:
ffmpeg -i rtsp://view.localhost:7447/589c45_0 http://localhost:8090/webcam.ffm
Metadata:
title : 802AA84E4A45_0
creation_time : now
encoder : Lavf56.25.101
Stream #0:0: Video: mjpeg, yuvj420p(pc), 640x480 [SAR 126:95 DAR 168:95], q=3-31, 2048 kb/s, 15 fps, 1000k tbn, 20 tbc
Metadata:
encoder : Lavc56.26.100 mjpeg
Stream mapping:
Stream #0:1 -> #0:0 (h264 (native) -> mjpeg (native))
[h264 @ 0x88aa380] concealing 3421 DC, 3421 AC, 3421 MV errors in I frame
[h264 @ 0x871f600] Cannot use next picture in error concealment
[h264 @ 0x871f600] concealing 6063 DC, 6063 AC, 6063 MV errors in P frame
[h264 @ 0x8729240] cabac decode of qscale diff failed at 56 11
[h264 @ 0x8729240] error while decoding MB 56 11, bytestream 2430
[h264 @ 0x8729240] Cannot use next picture in error concealment
[h264 @ 0x8729240] concealing 6833 DC, 6833 AC, 6833 MV errors in P frame
[h264 @ 0x88aa380] concealing 3656 DC, 3656 AC, 3656 MV errors in I frame
[NULL @ 0x8735f20] RTP: missed 1 packetskB time=00:00:01.60 bitrate=2580.5kbits/s dup=15 drop=0
[NULL @ 0x8738c00] RTP: missed 258 packets
[h264 @ 0x88aa380] error while decoding MB 52 24, bytestream -7
[NULL @ 0x8738c00] RTP: missed 1 packets
[NULL @ 0x8738c00] RTP: missed 4 packets
[NULL @ 0x8738c00] RTP: missed 5 packets
[h264 @ 0x88aa380] concealing 5277 DC, 5277 AC, 5277 MV errors in I frame
[NULL @ 0x8738c00] RTP: missed 5 packets
Last message repeated 1 times
[NULL @ 0x8738c00] RTP: missed 6 packets
[NULL @ 0x8738c00] RTP: missed 5 packets
Last message repeated 1 times
[NULL @ 0x8738c00] RTP: missed 2 packets
[NULL @ 0x8738c00] RTP: missed 3 packets
[NULL @ 0x8738c00] RTP: missed 5 packets
[h264 @ 0x871f600] left block unavailable for requested intra mode at 0 39
[h264 @ 0x871f600] error while decoding MB 0 39, bytestream 9943
[h264 @ 0x871f600] concealing 3529 DC, 3529 AC, 3529 MV errors in I frame
[h264 @ 0x8729240] Cannot use next picture in error concealment
[h264 @ 0x8729240] concealing 4889 DC, 4889 AC, 4889 MV errors in P frame
[NULL @ 0x8735f20] RTP: missed 2 packets
[NULL @ 0x8738c00] RTP: missed 3 packetskB time=00:00:04.25 bitrate=2274.5kbits/s dup=42 drop=0
[NULL @ 0x8738c00] RTP: missed 6 packets
[NULL @ 0x8738c00] RTP: missed 5 packets
[NULL @ 0x8738c00] RTP: missed 4 packets
[NULL @ 0x8738c00] RTP: missed 3 packets
Last message repeated 1 times
[NULL @ 0x8738c00] RTP: missed 5 packets
[NULL @ 0x8738c00] RTP: missed 4 packets
Last message repeated 1 times
[NULL @ 0x8738c00] RTP: missed 6 packets
[NULL @ 0x8738c00] RTP: missed 2 packets
[h264 @ 0x871f600] concealing 3964 DC, 3964 AC, 3964 MV errors in I frame
[NULL @ 0x8735f20] RTP: missed 1 packets
[NULL @ 0x8738c00] RTP: missed 3 packetskB time=00:00:05.35 bitrate=2260.1kbits/s dup=48 drop=0
[NULL @ 0x8738c00] RTP: missed 6 packets
[NULL @ 0x8738c00] RTP: missed 5 packets
Last message repeated 1 times
[NULL @ 0x8738c00] RTP: missed 4 packets
[NULL @ 0x8738c00] RTP: missed 6 packets
[NULL @ 0x8738c00] RTP: missed 4 packets
[NULL @ 0x8738c00] RTP: missed 6 packets
[NULL @ 0x8738c00] RTP: missed 4 packets
Last message repeated 1 times
[h264 @ 0x871f600] concealing 4113 DC, 4113 AC, 4113 MV errors in I frame
[NULL @ 0x8738c00] RTP: missed 2 packetskB time=00:00:05.95 bitrate=2258.0kbits/s dup=51 drop=0
[NULL @ 0x8738c00] RTP: missed 5 packets
Last message repeated 1 times
[NULL @ 0x8738c00] RTP: missed 6 packets
[NULL @ 0x8738c00] RTP: missed 5 packets
Pokud odkaz RTSP streamu otevru ve VLC, obraz je v poradku.