Přepnutí locales v Ubuntu do angličtiny

# dpkg-reconfigure locales
perl: warning: Setting locale failed.
perl: warning: Please check that your locale settings:
LANGUAGE = "en_US:en",
LC_ALL = (unset),
LC_PAPER = "de_AT.UTF-8",
LC_ADDRESS = "de_AT.UTF-8",
LC_MONETARY = "de_AT.UTF-8",
LC_NUMERIC = "de_AT.UTF-8",
LC_TELEPHONE = "de_AT.UTF-8",
LC_IDENTIFICATION = "de_AT.UTF-8",
LC_MEASUREMENT = "de_AT.UTF-8",
LC_TIME = "de_AT.UTF-8",
LC_NAME = "de_AT.UTF-8",
LANG = "en_US.UTF-8"
are supported and installed on your system.
perl: warning: Falling back to a fallback locale ("en_US.UTF-8").
locale: Cannot set LC_ALL to default locale: No such file or directory
/usr/bin/locale: Cannot set LC_ALL to default locale: No such file or directory
Generating locales (this might take a while)...
en_AG.UTF-8... done
en_AU.UTF-8... done
en_BW.UTF-8... done
en_CA.UTF-8... done
en_DK.UTF-8... done
en_GB.UTF-8... done
en_HK.UTF-8... done
en_IE.UTF-8... done
en_IL.UTF-8... done
en_IN.UTF-8... done
en_NG.UTF-8... done
en_NZ.UTF-8... done
en_PH.UTF-8... done
en_SG.UTF-8... done
en_US.UTF-8... done
en_ZA.UTF-8... done
en_ZM.UTF-8... done
en_ZW.UTF-8... done
Generation complete.
*** update-locale: Error: invalid locale settings: LC_MEASUREMENT="de_AT.UTF-8" LC_TELEPHONE="de_AT.UTF-8" LC_IDENTIFICATION="de_AT.UTF-8" LC_TIME="de_AT.UTF-8" LC_NAME="de_AT.UTF-8" LC_NUMERIC="de_AT.UTF-8" LANG=en_US.UTF-8 LC_MONETARY="de_AT.UTF-8" LC_ADDRESS="de_AT.UTF-8" LC_PAPER="de_AT.UTF-8"