  4. Přepnutí locales v Ubuntu do angličtiny
Přepnutí locales v Ubuntu do angličtiny

Asdfg2017

Přepnutí locales v Ubuntu do angličtiny
« kdy: Dnes v 09:21:46 »
Ahojte, pouzivas Ubuntu 16.10 a mam problem s locales. System som instaloval ked som bol pripojeny v hotely v rakusku, cely system mam v anglictine a na tom nechcem nic menit. Ked nieco robim v konzole, tak dostavam takuto hlasku:
Kód: [Vybrat]
yperl: warning: Setting locale failed.
perl: warning: Please check that your locale settings:
LANGUAGE = "en_US:en",
LC_ALL = (unset),
LC_TIME = "de_AT.UTF-8",
LC_MONETARY = "de_AT.UTF-8",
LC_ADDRESS = "de_AT.UTF-8",
LC_TELEPHONE = "de_AT.UTF-8",
LC_NAME = "de_AT.UTF-8",
LC_MEASUREMENT = "de_AT.UTF-8",
LC_IDENTIFICATION = "de_AT.UTF-8",
LC_NUMERIC = "de_AT.UTF-8",
LC_PAPER = "de_AT.UTF-8",
LANG = "en_US.UTF-8"
    are supported and installed on your system.
perl: warning: Falling back to a fallback locale ("en_US.UTF-8").
locale: Cannot set LC_ALL to default locale: No such file or directory
Co sa s tym da robit?
« Poslední změna: Dnes v 09:53:42 od Petr Krčmář »
lopata

Re:Problem s locales
« Odpověď #1 kdy: Dnes v 09:46:29 »
Zkus:
Kód: [Vybrat]
dpkg-reconfigure locales
Asdfg2017

Re:Přepnutí locales v Ubuntu do angličtiny
« Odpověď #2 kdy: Dnes v 10:14:54 »
Mam tam vybrate len:
Kód: [Vybrat]
en_US.UTF-8 UTF-8
Kód: [Vybrat]
# locale -a
C
C.UTF-8
en_AG
en_AG.utf8
en_AU.utf8
en_BW.utf8
en_CA.utf8
en_DK.utf8
en_GB.utf8
en_HK.utf8
en_IE.utf8
en_IL
en_IL.utf8
en_IN
en_IN.utf8
en_NG
en_NG.utf8
en_NZ.utf8
en_PH.utf8
en_SG.utf8
en_US.utf8
en_ZA.utf8
en_ZM
en_ZM.utf8
en_ZW.utf8
POSIX
Asdfg2017

Re:Přepnutí locales v Ubuntu do angličtiny
« Odpověď #3 kdy: Dnes v 10:16:00 »
Kód: [Vybrat]
# dpkg-reconfigure locales
perl: warning: Setting locale failed.
perl: warning: Please check that your locale settings:
LANGUAGE = "en_US:en",
LC_ALL = (unset),
LC_PAPER = "de_AT.UTF-8",
LC_ADDRESS = "de_AT.UTF-8",
LC_MONETARY = "de_AT.UTF-8",
LC_NUMERIC = "de_AT.UTF-8",
LC_TELEPHONE = "de_AT.UTF-8",
LC_IDENTIFICATION = "de_AT.UTF-8",
LC_MEASUREMENT = "de_AT.UTF-8",
LC_TIME = "de_AT.UTF-8",
LC_NAME = "de_AT.UTF-8",
LANG = "en_US.UTF-8"
    are supported and installed on your system.
perl: warning: Falling back to a fallback locale ("en_US.UTF-8").
locale: Cannot set LC_ALL to default locale: No such file or directory
/usr/bin/locale: Cannot set LC_ALL to default locale: No such file or directory
Generating locales (this might take a while)...
  en_AG.UTF-8... done
  en_AU.UTF-8... done
  en_BW.UTF-8... done
  en_CA.UTF-8... done
  en_DK.UTF-8... done
  en_GB.UTF-8... done
  en_HK.UTF-8... done
  en_IE.UTF-8... done
  en_IL.UTF-8... done
  en_IN.UTF-8... done
  en_NG.UTF-8... done
  en_NZ.UTF-8... done
  en_PH.UTF-8... done
  en_SG.UTF-8... done
  en_US.UTF-8... done
  en_ZA.UTF-8... done
  en_ZM.UTF-8... done
  en_ZW.UTF-8... done
Generation complete.
perl: warning: Setting locale failed.
perl: warning: Please check that your locale settings:
LANGUAGE = "en_US:en",
LC_ALL = (unset),
LC_TIME = "de_AT.UTF-8",
LC_MONETARY = "de_AT.UTF-8",
LC_ADDRESS = "de_AT.UTF-8",
LC_TELEPHONE = "de_AT.UTF-8",
LC_NAME = "de_AT.UTF-8",
LC_MEASUREMENT = "de_AT.UTF-8",
LC_IDENTIFICATION = "de_AT.UTF-8",
LC_NUMERIC = "de_AT.UTF-8",
LC_PAPER = "de_AT.UTF-8",
LANG = "C"
    are supported and installed on your system.
perl: warning: Falling back to the standard locale ("C").
perl: warning: Setting locale failed.
perl: warning: Please check that your locale settings:
LANGUAGE = "en_US:en",
LC_ALL = (unset),
LC_TIME = "de_AT.UTF-8",
LC_MONETARY = "de_AT.UTF-8",
LC_ADDRESS = "de_AT.UTF-8",
LC_TELEPHONE = "de_AT.UTF-8",
LC_NAME = "de_AT.UTF-8",
LC_MEASUREMENT = "de_AT.UTF-8",
LC_IDENTIFICATION = "de_AT.UTF-8",
LC_NUMERIC = "de_AT.UTF-8",
LC_PAPER = "de_AT.UTF-8",
LANG = "C"
    are supported and installed on your system.
perl: warning: Falling back to the standard locale ("C").
*** update-locale: Error: invalid locale settings:  LC_MEASUREMENT="de_AT.UTF-8" LC_TELEPHONE="de_AT.UTF-8" LC_IDENTIFICATION="de_AT.UTF-8" LC_TIME="de_AT.UTF-8" LC_NAME="de_AT.UTF-8" LC_NUMERIC="de_AT.UTF-8" LANG=en_US.UTF-8 LC_MONETARY="de_AT.UTF-8" LC_ADDRESS="de_AT.UTF-8" LC_PAPER="de_AT.UTF-8"
lopata

Re:Přepnutí locales v Ubuntu do angličtiny
« Odpověď #4 kdy: Dnes v 10:54:38 »
Zkus ještě:
Kód: [Vybrat]
sudo locale-gen "en_US.UTF-8"
sudo dpkg-reconfigure locales
