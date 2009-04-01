reklama

Raspberry SSH VPN

  • 4 Odpovědí
  • 256 Zhlédnutí

Kamil.Vondra

Raspberry SSH VPN
« kdy: Dnes v 06:57:12 »
Zdravím tu všechny.
Jelikož v pondělí odjíždím mimo republiku a potřebují se občas dostat do firemní sítě, koupil jsem si tuto mašinku.
Můj první linux stroj.
Dostat se do ní přes  SSH a  VNC jsem už zvládl.
Chtěl jsem ještě nějaký VPN servr a zkusit SoftEther.
https://jlnostr.de/en/blog/raspberry-pi-sstp-vpn-server-installieren/
S mými znalostmi jsem to však nezvládl a skončil u toho, že jsem změnil heslo administratora.
Bohužel mně čas tlačí.
Půjde udělat VPN tunel přes SSH – putty?
Potřebují, abych  v mem počítači s windows mohl pracovat v zahraničí tak, jako bych byl v sítí, kde je raspi.
Nejen aby fungoval prohližeč ale i všechny programy co si načitají informace s naší databaze.
Děkují moc za jakoukolív radu.
S pozdravem Kamil


  • * * * * *

JardaP .

Re:Raspberry SSH VPN
« Odpověď #1 kdy: Dnes v 09:00:51 »
trubicoid2

Re:Raspberry SSH VPN
« Odpověď #2 kdy: Dnes v 10:03:20 »
IMHO tim ssh se udela port forward a SOCKS proxy pro prohlizec, pro jiny aplikace to nepojede

jestli je potreba i jiny aplikace, tak openvpn, ale neni to uplne jednoduchy nastavit, do pondeli by se to asi dalo

zkus treba toto, slibuje to jednoduchost
http://www.pivpn.io/
trubicoid2

Re:Raspberry SSH VPN
« Odpověď #3 kdy: Dnes v 10:19:02 »
teda tim ssh by to asi slo, ale bylo by potreba, aby kaza plikace podporovala taky socks proxy a je potreba to pro kazdou nastavit
JardaP .

Re:Raspberry SSH VPN
« Odpověď #4 kdy: Dnes v 10:54:31 »
@trubicoid2: SSH tunelem muzes tlacit co chces. Akorat se to musi nejak nastavit individualne pro kazdy port na cili. Tady treba mas priklad pro pritup na Samba sdileni z Widli pres ssh tunel:
https://www.simonholywell.com/post/2009/04/samba-file-share-over-ssh-tunnel/

Akorat tedy nevim, jestli zrovna PuTTY umi najednou tunelovat vic, jak jeden port.

Jinak se daji spojit dve site do jedne:

man ssh:

SSH-BASED VIRTUAL PRIVATE NETWORKS
     ssh contains support for Virtual Private Network (VPN) tunnelling using the tun(4) network pseudo-device, allowing two networks to be joined securely.  The sshd_config(5) configuration option PermitTunnel controls whether the server supports this, and at what level (layer 2 or 3 traffic).

     The following example would connect client network 10.0.50.0/24 with remote network 10.0.99.0/24 using a point-to-point connection from 10.1.1.1 to 10.1.1.2, provided that the SSH server running on the gateway to the remote network, at 192.168.1.15, allows it.

     On the client:

           # ssh -f -w 0:1 192.168.1.15 true
           # ifconfig tun0 10.1.1.1 10.1.1.2 netmask 255.255.255.252
           # route add 10.0.99.0/24 10.1.1.2

     On the server:

           # ifconfig tun1 10.1.1.2 10.1.1.1 netmask 255.255.255.252
           # route add 10.0.50.0/24 10.1.1.1

Nejaky znalec PuTTY snad muze rici, jestli to jde s i s tim. A protoze v Linuxu se vytvari extra interface, bude nutne ten interface udelat i ve Widlich. Popis je v prikladu se sambou vyse.

Podle tohoto: http://superuser.com/questions/62303/how-can-i-tunnel-all-of-my-network-traffic-through-ssh je mene prace pouzit misto ssh sshuttle. Existuje klient pro Masox a Linux zde: https://github.com/apenwarr/sshuttle, takze zalezi na tom, z ceho na to RPi chce tazatel tunelovat.
