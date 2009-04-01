Raspberry SSH VPN

@trubicoid2: SSH tunelem muzes tlacit co chces. Akorat se to musi nejak nastavit individualne pro kazdy port na cili. Tady treba mas priklad pro pritup na Samba sdileni z Widli pres ssh tunel:https://www.simonholywell.com/post/2009/04/samba-file-share-over-ssh-tunnel/
Akorat tedy nevim, jestli zrovna PuTTY umi najednou tunelovat vic, jak jeden port.
Jinak se daji spojit dve site do jedne:
man ssh:
SSH-BASED VIRTUAL PRIVATE NETWORKS
ssh contains support for Virtual Private Network (VPN) tunnelling using the tun(4) network pseudo-device, allowing two networks to be joined securely. The sshd_config(5) configuration option PermitTunnel controls whether the server supports this, and at what level (layer 2 or 3 traffic).
The following example would connect client network 10.0.50.0/24 with remote network 10.0.99.0/24 using a point-to-point connection from 10.1.1.1 to 10.1.1.2, provided that the SSH server running on the gateway to the remote network, at 192.168.1.15, allows it.
On the client:
# ssh -f -w 0:1 192.168.1.15 true
# ifconfig tun0 10.1.1.1 10.1.1.2 netmask 255.255.255.252
# route add 10.0.99.0/24 10.1.1.2
On the server:
# ifconfig tun1 10.1.1.2 10.1.1.1 netmask 255.255.255.252
# route add 10.0.50.0/24 10.1.1.1
Nejaky znalec PuTTY snad muze rici, jestli to jde s i s tim. A protoze v Linuxu se vytvari extra interface, bude nutne ten interface udelat i ve Widlich. Popis je v prikladu se sambou vyse.
Podle tohoto: http://superuser.com/questions/62303/how-can-i-tunnel-all-of-my-network-traffic-through-ssh
je mene prace pouzit misto ssh sshuttle. Existuje klient pro Masox a Linux zde: https://github.com/apenwarr/sshuttle
, takze zalezi na tom, z ceho na to RPi chce tazatel tunelovat.