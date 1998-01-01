[PRG, CT, remote] Senior iOS Developer

Hornet is the world’s premier gay social network. Founded in 2011 with the mission to provide gay men the opportunity for meaningful connections, Hornet has grown to 20 million total users, creating a community that comes together around shared experience and common interests.
We are looking for an experienced iOS developer to join/expand our remote team. Ideally you already have a familiarity with Hornet and the market in general and looking for the chance to make meaningful changes that pushes the space forward.
What you’ll do:
Full-stack iOS app development
Own a feature, be responsible for delivery and release
Be occasionally involved with the app design process to provide platform-specific insight and expertise
What you'll need to have:
Comfort with working in a remote team
A track of record of designing and executing complex iOS app
Strong coding skills in Swift and Objective C
Experience with CI an unit testing
Experience designing and managing architecture of complex iOS apps
Responsibility for your work and being able to deliver in production-ready quality
Deep knowledge of Human Interface Guidelines, UIKit and its patterns
Our Tech Stack:
- We do have CI setup using BuddyBuild
- We do write unit tests
- We have SwiftLint integrated to help you write safer code
- We do code reviews using Github pull requests
- We’re working hard towards a Swift only codebase, almost there
Note: Engineering office possible in Prague or Cape Town.
Contact: jakub@gethornet.com
/ Head of Engineering / Team Hornet