[PRG, CT, remote] Senior iOS Developer

We do have CI setup using BuddyBuild

We do write unit tests

We have SwiftLint integrated to help you write safer code

We do code reviews using Github pull requests

We’re working hard towards a Swift only codebase, almost there

Hornet is the world’s premier gay social network. Founded in 2011 with the mission to provide gay men the opportunity for meaningful connections, Hornet has grown to 20 million total users, creating a community that comes together around shared experience and common interests.We are looking for an experienced iOS developer to join/expand our remote team. Ideally you already have a familiarity with Hornet and the market in general and looking for the chance to make meaningful changes that pushes the space forward.What you’ll do:Full-stack iOS app developmentOwn a feature, be responsible for delivery and releaseBe occasionally involved with the app design process to provide platform-specific insight and expertiseWhat you'll need to have:Comfort with working in a remote teamA track of record of designing and executing complex iOS appStrong coding skills in Swift and Objective CExperience with CI an unit testingExperience designing and managing architecture of complex iOS appsResponsibility for your work and being able to deliver in production-ready qualityDeep knowledge of Human Interface Guidelines, UIKit and its patternsOur Tech Stack:Note: Engineering office possible in Prague or Cape Town.Contact: jakub@gethornet.com / Head of Engineering / Team Hornet