[PRG, CT, remote] Core Platform Engineer

Hornet is the world’s premier gay social network. Founded in 2011 with the mission to provide gay men the opportunity for meaningful connections, Hornet has grown to 20 million total users, creating a community that comes together around shared experience and common interests.
Overview
We pride ourselves in having a reliable scalable tech platform allowing our users to discover each other and connect, 24/7/365. We're looking for an infrastructure engineer to help us uphold this reputation into the future as we build out new features and scale the platform. A unique opportunity to join our core team to work on systems at large scale that power an app people use every day. Cape Town, Berlin or Prague (Remote an option)
What you'll do
Build and battle-test high availability infrastructure with a particular focus on Mean Time To Repair (MTTR)
Be involved with the software design process to provide insight and expertise for building reliable and scalable software infrastructure from the ground up.
What you'll need to have
Comfort with large scale production systems and technologies, for example load balancing, monitoring, distributed systems, and configuration management.
A track record of designing and executing medium to large scale systems automation projects with strong autonomy.
We work primarily in Ruby with smatterings of Python.
Deep knowledge of the following platforms/tech highly preferred:
- Solid Ruby
- Amazon Web Services (especially EC2, S3, etc.)
- PostgreSQL
- Cassandra
- Linux (Red Hat / CentOS)
- ZooKeeper
- Kafka
- Elastic Stack
Note: Engineering office possible in Prague or Cape Town.
Contact: jakub@gethornet.com
/ Head of Engineering / Team Hornet