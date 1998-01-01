reklama

  1. Fórum Root.cz
  2. Hlavní témata
  3. Server
  4. shellinabox apache debian stretch a lets encrypt
« předchozí další »
Stran: [1]

shellinabox apache debian stretch a lets encrypt

  • 7 Odpovědí
  • 139 Zhlédnutí

beer

  • *****
  • 669
    • Zobrazit profil
shellinabox apache debian stretch a lets encrypt
« kdy: Dnes v 10:19:37 »
Ahoj, na můj vpsfree debian jsem nainstaloval shellinabox a certbot apache, vygeneroval certifikáty lets encrypt, ale nemůžu rozchodit v shellinaboxu lets encrypt certifikát.

Pokoušel jsem se o 2 způsoby, jak rozchodit lets encrypt certifikát v shellinaboxu, bohužel neúspěšně.

1. první způsob (dle https://vpsguide.net/tutorials/vps-tutorials/install-shellinabox-on-an-ubuntu-debian-vps/): přes mod proxy, ale v debianu stretch nemohu nainstalovat do apache mod proxy.

Kód: [Vybrat]
aptitude install -y libapache2-mod-proxy-html libxml2-dev
Nepodařilo se najít balík, jehož název nebo popis odpovídá „libapache2-mod-proxy-html“
Nelze provést některé akce, přerušuji
Kód: [Vybrat]
a2enmod http_proxy
ERROR: Module http_proxy does not exist!
2. způsob, co jsem zkoušel:

/etc/default/shellinabox
Kód: [Vybrat]
# Should shellinaboxd start automatically
SHELLINABOX_DAEMON_START=1
# TCP port that shellinboxd's webserver listens on
SHELLINABOX_PORT=4200
# Parameters that are managed by the system and usually should not need
# changing:
# SHELLINABOX_DATADIR=/var/lib/shellinabox
# SHELLINABOX_USER=shellinabox
# SHELLINABOX_GROUP=shellinabox
# Any optional arguments (e.g. extra service definitions). Make sure
# that that argument is quoted.
#
# Beeps are disabled because of reports of the VLC plugin crashing
# Firefox on Linux/x86_64.
SHELLINABOX_ARGS="--no-beep --cert=/etc/shellinabox/certs/"
nebo

/etc/default/shellinabox
Kód: [Vybrat]
# Should shellinaboxd start automatically
SHELLINABOX_DAEMON_START=1
# TCP port that shellinboxd's webserver listens on
SHELLINABOX_PORT=4200
# Parameters that are managed by the system and usually should not need
# changing:
# SHELLINABOX_DATADIR=/var/lib/shellinabox
# SHELLINABOX_USER=shellinabox
# SHELLINABOX_GROUP=shellinabox
# Any optional arguments (e.g. extra service definitions). Make sure
# that that argument is quoted.
#
# Beeps are disabled because of reports of the VLC plugin crashing
# Firefox on Linux/x86_64.
SHELLINABOX_ARGS="--no-beep"
SHELLINABOX_ARGS="--cert=/etc/shellinabox/certs/"

Dále jsem vytvořil soubor, který by mi měl pomoci vytvářet certifikát pro shelliabox, ze souborů, které používám na apachi od lets encrypt:

/etc/shellinabox/lets-renew.sh
Kód: [Vybrat]
#!/bin/bash
cat /etc/letsencrypt/live/vpsfree.dynv6.net/privkey.pem /etc/letsencrypt/live/vpsfree.dynv6.net/fullchain.pem >/etc/shellinabox/certs/certificate.pem
chown shellinabox:shellinabox /etc/shellinabox/certs
chmod 700 /etc/shellinabox/certs
chmod 600 /etc/shellinabox/certs/certificate.pem
exit 0

Vytvořil jsem tím etc/shellinabox/certs/certificate.pem

Kód: [Vybrat]
ls /etc/shellinabox/certs/
certificate.pem
a spustil shellinabox:

Kód: [Vybrat]
shellinaboxd
[ssl] Cannot read valid certificate from "certificate.pem"! Check file permissions and file format.
Nejede, tak jsem zkusil předat parametr přes -c, očekává se předání složky s certifikátem:

Kód: [Vybrat]
shellinaboxd -c /etc/shellinabox/certs/
[ssl] Cannot read valid certificate from "/etc/shellinabox/certs//certificate.pem"! Check file permissions and file format.
Kde dělám chybu?
Oznámit moderátorům   IP zaznamenána

Reklama

  • * * * * *

reklama

ByCzech

  • *****
  • 822
    • Zobrazit profil
    • E-mail
Re:shellinabox apache debian stretch a lets encrypt
« Odpověď #1 kdy: Dnes v 11:39:04 »
Citace: beer  Dnes v 10:19:37
Kód: [Vybrat]
shellinaboxd
[ssl] Cannot read valid certificate from "certificate.pem"! Check file permissions and file format.

Kód: [Vybrat]
shellinaboxd -c /etc/shellinabox/certs/
[ssl] Cannot read valid certificate from "/etc/shellinabox/certs//certificate.pem"! Check file permissions and file format.

Co je na "Cannot read valid certificate from ..." a "Check file permissions and file format" nesrozumitelného?
Oznámit moderátorům   IP zaznamenána

beer

  • *****
  • 669
    • Zobrazit profil
Re:shellinabox apache debian stretch a lets encrypt
« Odpověď #2 kdy: Dnes v 11:43:48 »
Přece vidíte, jak jsem nastavil práva. 700 na složku a 600 na certifikát. Vlastníkem je také shellinabox. Já v tom chybu nevidím.

A jak jsem přesně generoval certifikát, taky vidíte. Bylo to špatně? Ten certifikát tam normálně je v dané cestě a shellinabox má k tomu práva.

Když spustím přes systemctl start shellinabox, tak to hlásí to samé.
Oznámit moderátorům   IP zaznamenána

dustin

Re:shellinabox apache debian stretch a lets encrypt
« Odpověď #3 kdy: Dnes v 11:54:22 »
Vidím, že vytváříš adresář s danými přístupovými údaji. Jaká jsou ale práva na ten vlastní certifikát? Místo ls to chce ls -l

Oznámit moderátorům   IP zaznamenána

beer

  • *****
  • 669
    • Zobrazit profil
Re:shellinabox apache debian stretch a lets encrypt
« Odpověď #4 kdy: Dnes v 12:00:43 »
Rozumím, myslím, že OK...:

Kód: [Vybrat]
ls -l /etc/shellinabox/certs/certificate.pem

-rw------- 1 shellinabox shellinabox 5205 srp 31 11:01 /etc/shellinabox/certs/certificate.pem

Tak jak to rozchodit aspoň přes tu proxy? Ještě jsem zkusil:

Kód: [Vybrat]
a2enmod proxy proxy_http
To prošlo.

Ale proxy nejede ani po restartu apache

Kód: [Vybrat]
Proxy Error

The proxy server received an invalid response from an upstream server.
 The proxy server could not handle the request GET /shellinabox/.

Reason: Error reading from remote server
Oznámit moderátorům   IP zaznamenána

Reklama

  • * * * * *

ByCzech

  • *****
  • 822
    • Zobrazit profil
    • E-mail
Re:shellinabox apache debian stretch a lets encrypt
« Odpověď #5 kdy: Dnes v 12:03:21 »
Citace: beer  Dnes v 11:43:48
Přece vidíte, jak jsem nastavil práva. 700 na složku a 600 na certifikát. Vlastníkem je také shellinabox. Já v tom chybu nevidím.

A jak jsem přesně generoval certifikát, taky vidíte. Bylo to špatně? Ten certifikát tam normálně je v dané cestě a shellinabox má k tomu práva.

Shellinabox si ale myslí něco jiného. Tvrdí, že k souboru nemá přístup nebo že nemá správný formát. Takže je třeba ověřit jestli se daný uživatel skutečně k souboru dostane = jestli má práva a/nebo formát certifikátu.
Také je dobré zjistit, jako jaký uživatel ta služba běží, třeba je to jinak než si myslíte.

Přepnete li se na uživatele shellinabox, tak budete mít soubor přístupný? Co kterákoli nadřazená složka v cestě? Nebrání přístupu?

Je formát souboru v pořádku?

A v neposlední řadě, není to chyba v shellinabox a nebo také možná věc, nespouští to systemd v nějakém kontextu, který přístupu k certifikátu shellinaboxu brání?
Oznámit moderátorům   IP zaznamenána

ByCzech

  • *****
  • 822
    • Zobrazit profil
    • E-mail
Re:shellinabox apache debian stretch a lets encrypt
« Odpověď #6 kdy: Dnes v 12:06:34 »
Oznámit moderátorům   IP zaznamenána

beer

  • *****
  • 669
    • Zobrazit profil
Re:shellinabox apache debian stretch a lets encrypt
« Odpověď #7 kdy: Dnes v 13:21:40 »
Nepomohlo. Nakonec rozchozeno tak, že jsem nastavil --localhost-only --disable-ssl, a nakonec se mi podařilo zprovoznit tu proxy, které naslouchá na localhostu 4200
Oznámit moderátorům   IP zaznamenána
Stran: [1]
« předchozí další »
  1. Fórum Root.cz
  2. Hlavní témata
  3. Server
  4. shellinabox apache debian stretch a lets encrypt
 

+ Rychlá odpověď

reklama