  4. Hacking - ukázka pro blbé
Hacking - ukázka pro blbé

MouchaNaSkle

Hacking - ukázka pro blbé
« kdy: Dnes v 22:25:06 »
Ahoj,

možná že někteří z Vás jsou úplní idioti, proto bude fajn, když se dozvíte, jak vypadá hax.

A) Je potřeba najít nějakou stránku, která se dá snadno hacknout.
Třeba tohle bude dobrý terč:
http://www.smaltovane-nadobi-sfinx.cz/

B) Naprdět tam nějaké svinstvo:
Tož šup s ním do adresáře pro obrázky.
http://www.smaltovane-nadobi-sfinx.cz/obr/

Složka se bude jmenovat třeba UAGE
[DIR]   uage/
http://www.smaltovane-nadobi-sfinx.cz/obr/uage/

Schválně si zkuste, kam se prokliknete.

Pak rozešlete spam: (service.limited.account.ppl@host.viglob.com)
A když bude vypadat dostatečně důvěryhodně, tak se lidi chytnou, já se chytit.

No a odkaz v prohlížeči vypadá takhle (Všimněte si toho PAYPAL):

data:text/html;https://paypal.com/signin?returnUri=;base64,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

Koukám, koukám, hele, co to jéééé?
No je to z Paypalu...člověk nestuduje všechno...né, prostě to je z PayPalu

Takhle vypadá zdrojový kód.

Citace
<!DOCTYPE html PUBLIC "-//W3C//DTD HTML 4.01 Transitional//EN">
<html>
<head>
   <meta http-equiv="content-type" content="text/html; charset=UTF-8" />
   <title>Log in | &#929;&#945;y&#929;&#945;l account...</title>
   <meta http-equiv="X-UA-Compatible" content="IE=Edge" />
   <link rel="shortcut icon" type="image/x-icon" href="view-source:https://goalltrip.com/ccav/NON_SEAMLESS_KIT/sign in/mmp/webapps/auth/images/favicon.ico">
  <meta name="GENERATOR" content="MSHTML 8.00.7601.17514">
</head>
<body>
<iframe src="http://www.smaltovane-nadobi-sfinx.cz/obr/uage/  " scrolling="no" id="src_1542861112" frameborder="0" height="1000px" width="100%"></iframe>
<style type="text/css">
#src_1542861112 {
  position:absolute;
  top:0;
  left:0;
}
</style>
</body>
</html>

Tím, že v tom názvu odkazu je napsáno PayPal, tak mi to přišlo důvěryhodné :-D

Ale dá se tam napsat i www.root.cz :-D lolík ne

data:text/html;https://www.root.cz/signin?returnUri=;base64,PCFET0NUWVBFIGh0bWwgUFVCTElDICItLy9XM0MvL0RURCBIVE1MIDQuMDEgVHJhbnNpdGlvbmFsLy9FTiI+DQo8aHRtbD4NCjxoZWFkPg0KCTxtZXRhIGh0dHAtZXF1aXY9ImNvbnRlbnQtdHlwZSIgY29udGVudD0idGV4dC9odG1sOyBjaGFyc2V0PVVURi04IiAvPg0KCTx0aXRsZT5Mb2cgaW4gfCAmIzkyOTsmIzk0NTt5JiM5Mjk7JiM5NDU7bCBhY2NvdW50Li4uPC90aXRsZT4NCgk8bWV0YSBodHRwLWVxdWl2PSJYLVVBLUNvbXBhdGlibGUiIGNvbnRlbnQ9IklFPUVkZ2UiIC8+DQoJPGxpbmsgcmVsPSJzaG9ydGN1dCBpY29uIiB0eXBlPSJpbWFnZS94LWljb24iIGhyZWY9InZpZXctc291cmNlOmh0dHBzOi8vZ29hbGx0cmlwLmNvbS9jY2F2L05PTl9TRUFNTEVTU19LSVQvc2lnbiBpbi9tbXAvd2ViYXBwcy9hdXRoL2ltYWdlcy9mYXZpY29uLmljbyI+DQogIDxtZXRhIG5hbWU9IkdFTkVSQVRPUiIgY29udGVudD0iTVNIVE1MIDguMDAuNzYwMS4xNzUxNCI+DQo8L2hlYWQ+DQo8Ym9keT4NCjxpZnJhbWUgc3JjPSJodHRwOi8vd3d3LnNtYWx0b3ZhbmUtbmFkb2JpLXNmaW54LmN6L29ici91YWdlLyAgIiBzY3JvbGxpbmc9Im5vIiBpZD0ic3JjXzE1NDI4NjExMTIiIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPSIwIiBoZWlnaHQ9IjEwMDBweCIgd2lkdGg9IjEwMCUiPjwvaWZyYW1lPg0KPHN0eWxlIHR5cGU9InRleHQvY3NzIj4NCiNzcmNfMTU0Mjg2MTExMiB7DQogIHBvc2l0aW9uOmFic29sdXRlOw0KICB0b3A6MDsNCiAgbGVmdDowOw0KfQ0KPC9zdHlsZT4NCjwvYm9keT4NCjwvaHRtbD4=
javaman ()

Re:Hacking - ukázka pro blbé
« Odpověď #1 kdy: Dnes v 22:28:49 »
Tomuhle se neříká hacking, ale jednoduché píčoviny. Hacking je trochu jiný level a je škoda, že dneska se ten výraz už nepoužívá, protože asi není pro co. Doba je jinde, no...
MouchaNaSkle

Re:Hacking - ukázka pro blbé
« Odpověď #2 kdy: Dnes v 22:30:59 »
Áááá pán je znalec :-D (nebo jen nafoukanec?)

Tohle musel vymyslet nějaký šikulín, protože to, jak se v URL zobrazuje www.paypal.com je pěkný!
javaman ()

Re:Hacking - ukázka pro blbé
« Odpověď #3 kdy: Dnes v 22:33:02 »
Jen nemám rád, když se hackingem posledních 20 let označují věci, které nejsou žádné hacky. Prostě úroveň hacku je něco na úrovni mistrovství. Tohle zvládne každý lepší vývojář webů a nebo běžný admin.
MouchaNaSkle

Re:Hacking - ukázka pro blbé
« Odpověď #4 kdy: Dnes v 22:37:39 »
Checht, chceš říct, že když někdo zavolá do firmy a řekne "Jsem Ferda z IT, řekni mi svoje jméno a přihlašovací jméno, protože zrovna přenastavuji tiskárnu..." tak to hacking je a když někdo zneužije díru v nějakém shopu a sestaví docela pěkné url, tak to hax není, protože to podle tebe není dost hustý?

:-D Hmmmm, tak jo no  ;D
javaman ()

Re:Hacking - ukázka pro blbé
« Odpověď #5 kdy: Dnes v 22:39:03 »
Někde si najdi, co znamená hacking. Nemá to nic společného s bezpečností, administrací, ani programováním.
huggog

Re:Hacking - ukázka pro blbé
« Odpověď #6 kdy: Dnes v 22:45:41 »
Vypadá to spíš na ukázku trollingu
javaman ()

Re:Hacking - ukázka pro blbé
« Odpověď #7 kdy: Dnes v 22:50:05 »
Ale jinak určitě dobrá práce, jen prostě ten název nás starší asi trochu děsí ;D
MouchaNaSkle

Re:Hacking - ukázka pro blbé
« Odpověď #8 kdy: Dnes v 22:54:46 »
Javanáfuka

Hm, no, kdybys byl alespoň z 1/2 tak dobrej, jako ten, co to udělal, tak bys to vypnul  :P
Jo vlastně ty nemůžeš, protože zrovna musíš jít vynést koš a pak spát ... hm  ;D
