Síťová komunikace v .net

We have prepared sample applications of the following 4 programs.

These programs are for checking the communication and connection of code reader.

- Ethernet Client ---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This application connects to code readers with Ethernet from PC, sends commands to start reading,

receives the reading result and displays it.

- Ethernet Server --------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This application listens to the TCP connection from code readers, perform the connecting process,

receives the reading result and displays it.

- RS232C -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This application connects to code readers with RS-232C from PC, sends commands to start reading,

receives the reading result and displays it.

- LiveView ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

This application connects to a code reader with Ethernet or USB from PC, display live images from

the code reader.